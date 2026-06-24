Sen. Ted Cruz Looks at NY Election Results, Declares 'Rich Children Like Playing Communist'

As you already know, the socialists cleaned up big-time in New York's Democratic congressional primary on Tuesday. As you know, Zohran Mamdani-backed Darializa Avila Chevalier, the October 7 celebrant who is in the seventh year of her PhD program at CUNY, but just can't afford to live in New York, is likely headed to Congress next year to make The Squad look centrist. The Democratic Socialists of America booed House Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries at their victory party, telling him, "You're next." It's clear that the Democratic Party's claim that it stands for the "working man" has been supplanted by socialism and Islamism. But who would vote for that?

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Batya Ungar-Sargon has the numbers, and it turns out that Chevalier won with younger voters and college-educated voters in higher-income areas, while losing to her challenger among blacks, Hispanics, and lower-income areas.

Darializa Chevalier lost the Bronx part of the district by 30 points. She also lost predominantly Black and Hispanic areas, and she lost lower income areas by 10 points. She won with young voters and higher income voters, and won majority college educated areas by 20 points. https://t.co/brFok94vge pic.twitter.com/2O0Zks9O3h — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) June 24, 2026

Rich children like playing communist.



Actual working people get screwed. https://t.co/XfftFUFQNb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 24, 2026

Insurgent socialist revolutions always end in bloodshed, one way or another, and are nearly always led by an overly educated “intellectual” wealthy elite who couch their mad Utopianism in claims of working to benefit a “working class” who generally despise them https://t.co/4TnR4FhOJx — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 24, 2026

These coddled nepo children are the worst people in the country.



They care only about virtue signaling, destroying the country while being completely insulated from the problems they create. — Valerius (@valerius_civis) June 24, 2026

Affluent wannabe Communists with useless college degrees living off mommy and daddy’s money won’t suffer the consequences. pic.twitter.com/XkOralqKgX — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) June 24, 2026

"College educated" means "college indoctrinated". It's beyond urgent at this point to aggressively get rid of the America and Jew hatred that's taught by jihadists and communists in schools and colleges to impressionable dimwits. — Isaacat Newton (@catpotwine) June 24, 2026

It just shows you that college educated voters are actually college miseducated voters.



College is a socialist training camp.



Actual working class people don't want socialism.



Socialism, like always, is an elite idea that doesn't work in reality. — Bartemy Jones (@BartemyS) June 24, 2026

So she won the indoctrinated class. This is how the slow poison of communism works. — Ungrateful Peasant (@JamesjmaersonIV) June 24, 2026

Every socialist revolution was won by the college educated and young voters



Nothing like higher education to make you stupid — Nat 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@DJnanacool) June 24, 2026

Apparently the higher income college educated ain’t to smart. How they can be so ignorant is outrageous. — Crazy Rolls On (@Dragontail110) June 24, 2026

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Not surprising. Have you seen her victory party crowd?! — ThatPersonThere (@mainpersonhere) June 24, 2026

A bunch of white college kids.

This is suicidal empathy. — Joe (@jsmith68abq) June 24, 2026

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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