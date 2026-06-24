Doomsday Bouquet: NRCC Gifts Flowers to Dem Jeffries for Being So Blooming Wrong...
Perpetual PhD Parasite: 7th-Year Student Can't Afford NYC, Runs for Congress to Live...
The Guardian: Texas Protesters Received Unusually Harsh Sentences in Crackdown on Dissent
ICE to Fine Attorney for Filing Dozens of False Asylum Claims on Behalf...
Sydney Gallego Tries to Defend Hubby Ruben, Katie Miller Brings the Receipts and...
Brian Allen’s Heartwarming Interfaith Moment: Three Grifters United by the One True Faith...
VIP
The Dangerous Fallacy: ‘Exposing’ Radical Leftists Won’t Save Us — Their Voters Are...
NY Congressional Nominee Founded Group Whose Goal Was Total Eradication of Western Civiliz...
Trump Adds Insult to Ousted Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's Injury With One Final...
THERE it Is! WaPo Remembered to Blame Something for Algae-Gate in DC
Judge Bans Trump Administration From Implementing Executive Orders on Election Integrity
Dem Rep. Ted Lieu's Insane Spin on Trump Canceling a Bill Signing Is...
VIP
Goldman Sacked: Dem ‘Designated Liar’ Blindsided by Terrible Truth of His Party’s New...
Hakeem Jeffries Is Done: Is This the End of His Career?

Sen. Ted Cruz Looks at NY Election Results, Declares 'Rich Children Like Playing Communist'

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 24, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As you already know, the socialists cleaned up big-time in New York's Democratic congressional primary on Tuesday. As you know, Zohran Mamdani-backed Darializa Avila Chevalier, the October 7 celebrant who is in the seventh year of her PhD program at CUNY, but just can't afford to live in New York, is likely headed to Congress next year to make The Squad look centrist. The Democratic Socialists of America booed House Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries at their victory party, telling him, "You're next." It's clear that the Democratic Party's claim that it stands for the "working man" has been supplanted by socialism and Islamism. But who would vote for that?

Advertisement

Batya Ungar-Sargon has the numbers, and it turns out that Chevalier won with younger voters and college-educated voters in higher-income areas, while losing to her challenger among blacks, Hispanics, and lower-income areas.

Recommended

Sydney Gallego Tries to Defend Hubby Ruben, Katie Miller Brings the Receipts and Shuts Her Right Down
justmindy
Advertisement
Advertisement

A bunch of white college kids.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

NEW YORK SOCIALISM TED CRUZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sydney Gallego Tries to Defend Hubby Ruben, Katie Miller Brings the Receipts and Shuts Her Right Down
justmindy
Joe Scarborough Tries to Run Away From Radical DSA Dems, Gets BODY CHECKED by Donnie Deutsch
Grateful Calvin
Perpetual PhD Parasite: 7th-Year Student Can't Afford NYC, Runs for Congress to Live Off Your Taxes
justmindy
Doomsday Bouquet: NRCC Gifts Flowers to Dem Jeffries for Being So Blooming Wrong About the NYC Primaries
Warren Squire
The Guardian: Texas Protesters Received Unusually Harsh Sentences in Crackdown on Dissent
Brett T.
End Wokeness Asked for the Most Insane Video Flashbacks From the COVID Era and X Users Delivered
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sydney Gallego Tries to Defend Hubby Ruben, Katie Miller Brings the Receipts and Shuts Her Right Down justmindy
Advertisement