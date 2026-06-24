Perpetual PhD Parasite: 7th-Year Student Can't Afford NYC, Runs for Congress to Live Off Your Taxes

One of the new Socialist Congress Critters from New York went on Jen Psaki today (with her handler Zohran Mamdani) and proclaimed she ran because she wasn't sure she could afford to live in the city anymore.

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Darializa Avila Chevalier told Jen Psaki that her own grapples with affordability motivated her to run for Congress.



Chevalier is in the seventh year of her PhD program at CUNY in NYC. pic.twitter.com/PFMLu1V6YJ — Brecca Stoll (@breccastoll) June 24, 2026

Maybe she should take some time out of school and get a job. Then, she could save some dough.

Now, she can make the big bucks in DC and maybe even get stock tips from her fellow legislators who seem to master the stock market so quickly.

Socialist candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier is likely to become Congress’ most radical member after she won the Democratic primary in New York’s 13th congressional district, which has not elected a Republican under its current redistricting lines. Chevalier has called to abolish police, disparaged the American flag, and refused to condemn Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attack on Israel. She also does not support any form of deportation — including of illegal immigrants who are convicted of murder, rape, and battery.

“The reason I say that is because we have a criminal system. It is imperfect. But it exists,” she said. “We need to make sure it is one that isn’t also discriminatory on the basis of where people were born, right?” She went further to explain that deporting someone and having them serve time in jail is “double punishment.”

I don't get it! She has accomplished nothing, built nothing, led nothing but she's got the answer for how to fix America? — Theresa Enyedi (@enyedi_theresa) June 24, 2026

That's where you misunderstand. She isn't running for Congress to 'fix' anything. She hates America. She wants it destroyed. She literally says she uses the American flag as a napkin. She wants to let prisoners go free to terrorize communities. She wants open borders so Americans are overtaken and she wants no punishment for crime. She's very open about that.

It is not without irony that all the DSA's are over-educated and under-accomplished — Taco Breath (@troubadour210) June 24, 2026

At some point the Jen Psaki types are going to start getting nervous when they realize what they have done. As the legacy media phrase goes, "women and children hardest hit". — naturalborntx (@naturalborntx) June 24, 2026

Dang, guess she'll never finish that dissertation now. — Jan van Hogspeuw (@hogspeuw) June 24, 2026

How will the world go on deprived of such brilliant insight?

She’s been in college for 14 years, yet she’s never held a real job. She attended college not to learn, but to indoctrinate and poison our children with her racist, hateful, divisive, and communist ideologies and viewpoints. — ElBigote (@DonElBigote) June 24, 2026

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So she doesn’t know or understand the value of hard work. Whether it’s at McDonald’s or at JP MORGAN CHASE, lol. Well done NYC 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Mdz2WYOHQY — GARBAGE Latina with no X🇺🇸 (@Unsilent_TX) June 24, 2026

She's lived off welfare and student loans.

These people NEVER want to grow up. The don't want jobs. They want the gov't to give them a living wage, money for rent and free college so all they have to do is "learn". It is pathetic. — Bee Bee (@wes48103) June 24, 2026

Surprise! Now she can live off the American taxpayer and ruin lives too!

A real gem.

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