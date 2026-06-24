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Perpetual PhD Parasite: 7th-Year Student Can't Afford NYC, Runs for Congress to Live Off Your Taxes

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on June 24, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

One of the new Socialist Congress Critters from New York went on Jen Psaki today (with her handler Zohran Mamdani) and proclaimed she ran because she wasn't sure she could afford to live in the city anymore. 

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Maybe she should take some time out of school and get a job. Then, she could save some dough.

Now, she can make the big bucks in DC and maybe even get stock tips from her fellow legislators who seem to master the stock market so quickly. 

Socialist candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier is likely to become Congress’ most radical member after she won the Democratic primary in New York’s 13th congressional district, which has not elected a Republican under its current redistricting lines.  

Chevalier has called to abolish police, disparaged the American flag, and refused to condemn Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attack on Israel. She also does not support any form of deportation — including of illegal immigrants who are convicted of murder, rape, and battery.


“The reason I say that is because we have a criminal system. It is imperfect. But it exists,” she said. “We need to make sure it is one that isn’t also discriminatory on the basis of where people were born, right?” She went further to explain that deporting someone and having them serve time in jail is “double punishment.” 

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That's where you misunderstand. She isn't running for Congress to 'fix' anything. She hates America. She wants it destroyed. She literally says she uses the American flag as a napkin. She wants to let prisoners go free to terrorize communities. She wants open borders so Americans are overtaken and she wants no punishment for crime. She's very open about that.

How will the world go on deprived of such brilliant insight?

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She's lived off welfare and student loans.

Surprise! Now she can live off the American taxpayer and ruin lives too!

A real gem. 

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2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY JEN PSAKI NEW YORK SOCIALISM

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