Dems Have a SERIOUS Scumbag Problem: WI Dem Gov Candidate’s Fake X Account...
Let's Flash Back to NBC News Debunking Trump's Claim That Noncitizens Vote (and...
You'll Never GUESS What Obama OPENLY Told Illegals About Voting in 2016 (Ok,...
These CNN Election Fraud Shots and Chasers Are Suitable for Framing (Shifting Goalposts...
Spin and Grin: Mayor Mamdani Tells Jon Stewart DSA Members Disagree on Abolishing...
MS NOW’s Molly Jong-Fast Mad Trump Is Using Fact Non-Citizens Are Voting to...
VIP
Hot Take: We Know About the Noncitizens Voting in NJ *Because* Our Elections...
Jennifer Welch: Homeschooling Is 'Inherently Patriarchal' and a 'Huge Push of the Fascist...
Mehdi Hasan Explains to Javier Bardem How Spain's World Cup Win Was a...
VIP
Why the ‘Conservatives Are Incurious’ Smear Is Pure Projection
ActBlue Fraud Hits El-Sayed Campaign: 88yo No-Computer Granny ‘Donated’ $150K (and 47 Time...
Rep Brandon Gill Introduces Bill to End Birthright Citizenship for Children of Illegal...
Fifth Circuit: Illegal Aliens Have No Constitutional Right to Roam Free During Removal...
'It Never Happens' — Until a Mexican Illegal Sexually Abused and Murdered a...

Let Them FIGHT! LGBTQ+ WA Peeps PISSED at Dem for Refusing to Support Them Because it Upsets Muslims

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on July 23, 2026
meme

And there it is.

Socialist Democratic nutbags are finding it difficult to pander to the various demographics they think they own because demo hates the others. Oddly enough, Democratic candidate Melissa Chaudhry has chosen to give in to the hate demo ... 

Advertisement

Which has pissed off the LGBTQ+ demo.

To be fair, other demos probably think the LGBTQ+ demo is the hate demo, but we digress.

There is no winning when playing identity politics.

Post continues:

... LGBTQ+ rights despite saying she supports them, Chaudhry replied: "Because a lot of Muslims do not feel that way, unfortunately."

She also said she was "careful about her Muslim constituents."

The comments sparked backlash from Washington Stonewall Democrats, whose chair, Andrew Ashiofu, said: "Our community is not expendable. LGBTQ+ rights are not optional. They are foundational to any candidate seeking Democratic support."

Chaudhry later sought to reassure LGBTQ+ voters, writing: "If you are queer... your rights are safe with me."

She also pointed to her sister, who is in a same-sex relationship, and said she has LGBTQ+ friends.

Muslims make up around 2% of the Seattle metropolitan area, while approximately 17% of adults identify as LGBTQ+.

Recommended

You'll Never GUESS What Obama OPENLY Told Illegals About Voting in 2016 (Ok, You Might) *WATCH*
Sam J.
Advertisement

C'mon, you guys, she has gay friends!

Not to mention her sister is a lesbian or something.

That's gotta count, RIGHT?!

Heh.

===========================================================

Related:

You'll Never GUESS What Obama OPENLY Told Illegals About Voting in 2016 (Ok, You Might) *WATCH*

Elissa Slotkin Explaining WHY Trump Is Super Obsessed With Her Just Goes REALLY REALLY Wrong

ALL the Tea Gets Spilled on X As Rumors of Love Affair Between Opposing Congress Peeps Spread

Let Them FIGHT! LOL! Van Jones DISMANTLES the DSA and Socialist Scumbags Just Can't DEEEAL

Suck, Suck, and MORE SUCK: Ro Khanna's To-Do List of Socialist Policies Dems Should Push BACKFIRES

============================================================

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ISLAM WASHINGTON LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You'll Never GUESS What Obama OPENLY Told Illegals About Voting in 2016 (Ok, You Might) *WATCH*
Sam J.
These CNN Election Fraud Shots and Chasers Are Suitable for Framing (Shifting Goalposts Alert!)
Doug P.
Let's Flash Back to NBC News Debunking Trump's Claim That Noncitizens Vote (and Dems Encourage It)
Doug P.
ActBlue Fraud Hits El-Sayed Campaign: 88yo No-Computer Granny ‘Donated’ $150K (and 47 Times)
justmindy
MS NOW’s Molly Jong-Fast Mad Trump Is Using Fact Non-Citizens Are Voting to Prove It’s Happening
Warren Squire
Dems Have a SERIOUS Scumbag Problem: WI Dem Gov Candidate’s Fake X Account Discovered and HOOBOY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

You'll Never GUESS What Obama OPENLY Told Illegals About Voting in 2016 (Ok, You Might) *WATCH* Sam J.
Advertisement