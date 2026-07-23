Let Them FIGHT! LGBTQ+ WA Peeps PISSED at Dem for Refusing to Support Them Because it Upsets Muslims

And there it is.

Socialist Democratic nutbags are finding it difficult to pander to the various demographics they think they own because demo hates the others. Oddly enough, Democratic candidate Melissa Chaudhry has chosen to give in to the hate demo ...

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Which has pissed off the LGBTQ+ demo.

To be fair, other demos probably think the LGBTQ+ demo is the hate demo, but we digress.

There is no winning when playing identity politics.

Melissa Chaudhry, a Democratic congressional candidate in Washington's 9th District, has acknowledged that she does not publicly promote LGBTQ+ rights on her campaign website because she does not want to alienate Muslim voters.



When asked why her campaign lacked references to… pic.twitter.com/AVBQWtv2Ig — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 22, 2026

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... LGBTQ+ rights despite saying she supports them, Chaudhry replied: "Because a lot of Muslims do not feel that way, unfortunately." She also said she was "careful about her Muslim constituents." The comments sparked backlash from Washington Stonewall Democrats, whose chair, Andrew Ashiofu, said: "Our community is not expendable. LGBTQ+ rights are not optional. They are foundational to any candidate seeking Democratic support." Chaudhry later sought to reassure LGBTQ+ voters, writing: "If you are queer... your rights are safe with me." She also pointed to her sister, who is in a same-sex relationship, and said she has LGBTQ+ friends. Muslims make up around 2% of the Seattle metropolitan area, while approximately 17% of adults identify as LGBTQ+.

C'mon, you guys, she has gay friends!

Not to mention her sister is a lesbian or something.

That's gotta count, RIGHT?!

Heh.

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