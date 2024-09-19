FOLLOW THE SCIENCE? Thread Exposes Woke Leftists Behind 'Scientific American' (This Explains SO MUCH!)

Desperate Dems Dragging THIS Old Anti-American Bag of Bones Around MI Isn't the...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 19, 2024
ImgFlip

The other day, we told you about 'Scientific American' the magazine that purports to be about, well, science.

They recently endorsed Kamala Harris because -- even though she's from the party that thinks there's 57 different genders -- she understands science. Or something.

Someone should ask Kamala to define what a woman is.

Anyway, how did we get here? How did we get to a place where 'science' became another religious sect of the Democratic Party? It certainly didn't happen overnight. It's the result of the Left's politicization of everything.

And here's a thread that explores who is running 'Scientific American' these days, and it's a list of progressive liberals who are less interested in science than their agenda.

The post continues:

First up: the editor in chief, Laura Helmuth. 

Helmuth is actually a scientist (PhD cognitive neuroscience), although she prefers to be known as a Woman In Science. From her bio, "She speaks frequently on ... ways to use social media effectively and fight misinformation."

Oh. Misinformation.

Not really a scientist.

But an English major.

The post continues:

"She is a firm believer that science is for everyone". 

Does 'everyone' include Trump voters? Rhetorical. Yikes, that haircut though. 

Just screams 'bitter middle aged shrew with penis envy'.

We're going to guess Trump voters are excluded from all the science.

Another journalist pretending to understand science. Peachy.

Look, this writer has a BA and an MA in English.

She is not a scientist.

These people are cosplaying as scientists.

We're noticing a trend here: white progressives.

Explains so much.

The other trend: next to no scientific background or education.

A New York Times reporter, with a tiny bit of scientific experience.

A science degree, but no scientific experience.

Finally! A degree in physics. An actual hard science.

But he works in sustainability, which is not a scientific field.

The post continues:

It's a skinsuit being worn by a cabal of overpromoted head girls and their housebroken soyboys, for whom science is only interesting insofar as it can be used to bolster propaganda imperatives for their side's political goals - "sustainability", "equity", and so on. If those goals require "science" to be redefined as "supporting a cackling social-climbing prostitute with the verbal IQ of a parakeet", then that's what The Science means. 

Science journalism is desperately in need of a Gamergate.

No lies detected.

A dearth of scientific background and experience.

Wokeness has ruined science, including 'Scientific American', and these are the faces of people directly responsible for destroying the reputation of a much-needed field of study.

So keep this in mind when they 'endorse' candidates like Kamala Harris. It's not science. It's a political agenda.

