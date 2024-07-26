History Rewrite Continues: CBS Says Trump 'Falsely' Accused Harris of Donating to MN...
Scientific American Shifts Into Propaganda Overdrive Explaining Expertise Kamala Harris Would Bring

Doug P.  |  2:15 PM on July 26, 2024
Gif meme

It's only been a few days since Vice President Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democrat nominee for president and the media must be about to collapse from exhaustion by their tireless efforts to change history and run interference for her. 

At this point many media reports just look like press releases from the Harris campaign, and this from Scientific American is yet another example:

"Experts say." *DRINK*

Even North Korean state media would be advising these people to dial it down a bit. 

What's even worse, the election is still several weeks away.

We shudder to imagine how bad it's going to get.

And besides, didn't Joe Biden already cure cancer?

 

Maybe Scientific American should instead be lauding Biden for that epic achievement that actually hasn't happened. They should also ask Kamala Harris how many genders there are to put her "science" cred to the test.

