Scientific American Shifts Into Propaganda Overdrive Explaining Expertise Kamala Harris Would Bring

It's only been a few days since Vice President Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democrat nominee for president and the media must be about to collapse from exhaustion by their tireless efforts to change history and run interference for her.

At this point many media reports just look like press releases from the Harris campaign, and this from Scientific American is yet another example:

As the daughter of a cancer researcher, Kamala Harris would bring a lifelong familiarity with science to the presidency, experts say https://t.co/YOdjX6c7QA — Scientific American (@sciam) July 26, 2024

"Experts say." *DRINK*

This is just straight up propaganda — Wilde Seneca (@Real_AEX) July 26, 2024

Even North Korean state media would be advising these people to dial it down a bit.

My dad was an officer in the signal corps, does that give me life long familiarity to encrypted communications? No. — All Good Names Taken (@masakatsu) July 26, 2024

My dad is a dentist.



You do not want me to work on your mouth with a drill. https://t.co/EcvDQSQlRn — Will Collier (@willcollier) July 26, 2024

My dad was CO of a ship in the Navy. I have no idea about commanding a ship. 🥴 — Janice (@jannyfayray) July 26, 2024

What's even worse, the election is still several weeks away.

Guys... it is going to get worse... brace yourselves https://t.co/CwYnGIJjng — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 26, 2024

We shudder to imagine how bad it's going to get.

And besides, didn't Joe Biden already cure cancer?

Maybe Scientific American should instead be lauding Biden for that epic achievement that actually hasn't happened. They should also ask Kamala Harris how many genders there are to put her "science" cred to the test.