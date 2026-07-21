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Appointed Senator Darline Graham Is Running to Hold Onto SC Senate Seat Once Held by Late Brother

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:05 AM on July 21, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Monday, U.S. Senator Darline Graham of South Carolina announced she's running for the office to which she was recently appointed. South Carolina's Governor chose Republican Darline Graham to complete the term of her late brother, Senator Lindsey Graham. He unexpectedly died more than a week ago. She was expected to serve in his stead until early January, when she’d be replaced by the winner of the SC senatorial race this November. That could still be the case despite her announcing she's now running for the Senate seat.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Lindsey Graham’s sister Darline Graham tells @seanhannity she WILL be running for a FULL TERM in the US Senate.

This comes after President Trump asked for her to do it.

TRUMP: “She is a spectacular person, and a true American Patriot. Lindsey was one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, and his sister shares his deep love of our Country and the State of South Carolina.

“I asked Darline, for the Good of our Nation, to run for the U.S. Senate in the Special Republican Primary on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.”

Here’s Darline Graham telling Sean Hannity of Fox News she intends to run for Senate. (WATCH)

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She still has to win the Republican primary.

Posters say they know very little about her. We covered Darline Graham’s career background here. Her current appointment as a U.S. Senator is her first true political experience.

She has President Donald Trump’s endorsement, but South Carolina voters will decide whether she’ll stay in the Senate.

Despite what some say, Graham’s candidacy is not analogous to when Democrats thrust Kamala Harris on voters in the 2024 presidential race.

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Correct. Graham will join others (Mark Lynch, Ralph Norman, Russell Fry and Duke Buckner) competing in the Republican primary on August 11. Unlike Harris, Graham will be the incumbent and face a primary. She may be the current Senator by appointment, but she’ll need voter approval to win both the primary and the general election to hold on to the seat. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS GOP REPUBLICAN PARTY SEAN HANNITY

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