Appointed Senator Darline Graham Is Running to Hold Onto SC Senate Seat Once Held by Late Brother

On Monday, U.S. Senator Darline Graham of South Carolina announced she's running for the office to which she was recently appointed. South Carolina's Governor chose Republican Darline Graham to complete the term of her late brother, Senator Lindsey Graham. He unexpectedly died more than a week ago. She was expected to serve in his stead until early January, when she’d be replaced by the winner of the SC senatorial race this November. That could still be the case despite her announcing she's now running for the Senate seat.

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Lindsey Graham’s sister Darline Graham tells @seanhannity she WILL be running for a FULL TERM in the US Senate. This comes after President Trump asked for her to do it. TRUMP: “She is a spectacular person, and a true American Patriot. Lindsey was one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, and his sister shares his deep love of our Country and the State of South Carolina. “I asked Darline, for the Good of our Nation, to run for the U.S. Senate in the Special Republican Primary on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.”

Here’s Darline Graham telling Sean Hannity of Fox News she intends to run for Senate. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST NOW: Lindsey Graham’s sister Darline Graham tells @seanhannity she WILL be running for a FULL TERM in the US Senate



This comes after President Trump asked for her to do it.



TRUMP: “She is a spectacular person, and a true American Patriot. Lindsey was one of the greatest… pic.twitter.com/Ym0JvFFFYe — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 20, 2026

Okay now i have a problem with her. I thought she took the position only temporarily. — HOUmanitarian ™ (@HOUmanitarian) July 20, 2026

She still has to win the Republican primary.

Posters say they know very little about her. We covered Darline Graham’s career background here. Her current appointment as a U.S. Senator is her first true political experience.

This one has been interesting to watch. Personally, I don’t know much about her. I would think that she must be something like Lindsay? — Sentinel Directive (@SentinelDir) July 20, 2026

Very few people really know. She’s never been in the public eye. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 20, 2026

She may well be a spectacular person. But we know nothing about her other than she’s Lindsay’s sister. Seems chancy. — Joanne (@Ocuroj) July 20, 2026

She has President Donald Trump’s endorsement, but South Carolina voters will decide whether she’ll stay in the Senate.

Despite what some say, Graham’s candidacy is not analogous to when Democrats thrust Kamala Harris on voters in the 2024 presidential race.

They rail against DEI.



But this Republican nepotism and ZERO qualifications apparently is ok.



What a joke. 🤡



.. — Blazzn Saddles (@BlazznSaddles) July 20, 2026

Like when Biden was running for president...then was replaced by Kamala. Same thing. — Working Alone (@jumpinginplace) July 20, 2026

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The good news is that, unlike Democrats, there will be an election, and the people of SC will get to make the decision. — Obadiah (@obadiahgmd) July 20, 2026

Correct. Graham will join others (Mark Lynch, Ralph Norman, Russell Fry and Duke Buckner) competing in the Republican primary on August 11. Unlike Harris, Graham will be the incumbent and face a primary. She may be the current Senator by appointment, but she’ll need voter approval to win both the primary and the general election to hold on to the seat.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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