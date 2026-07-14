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South Carolina Governor Appoints Lindsey Graham’s Sister, Darline Graham, to His Senate Seat

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:00 AM on July 14, 2026
AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File

There will be a 'Senator Graham' serving in South Carolina for a few more months. America awoke Sunday morning to the unexpected news that Senator Lindsey Graham had died. The Republican lawmaker was 71. Many wondered whether there would be a new primary, then a special election to decide his replacement. With the midterms looming in November, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster appointed Lindsey Graham’s sister, Darline Graham, instead.

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Here’s more. (READ)

"I think this is what Lindsey would have wanted... I'm going to do this. I got it."

Fighting back emotion, Darline Graham Nordone accepts her appointment to finish the remainder of her late brother Sen. Lindsey Graham's term.

"I greatly appreciate the memories and even the funny stories that have been shared. These shared experiences, along with our faith, have gotten us through these past two very difficult days.

"Calling him "the most amazing person" who "worked nonstop" to serve South Carolina and the country, she promises to carry forward his work, support President Trump, and honor the legacy he leaves behind.

Here’s Darline Graham's reaction after being appointed to serve out her late brother’s term. (WATCH)

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Senator Lindsey Graham won his primary race in late June. A new primary is being held for prospective Republican candidates on August 11.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is from South Carolina. He and Representative Ralph Norman of South Carolina say Darline Graham is a great choice.

(post continues) ...Senator. The U.S. Treasury will do everything possible to support her and her staff as they work on the President’s agenda and continue to provide strong constituent services for the great people of South Carolina.

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(post continues) ...brother.

I've known Lindsey for many years, and I can't think of a more meaningful way for Governor McMaster to honor his legacy than by appointing his sister to complete his term.

Elaine and I are praying for Darline during this difficult time. I thank her for answering the call to serve, and I know she will carry forward the same commitment to the people of South Carolina that defined Lindsey's service.

Darline Graham has no political experience outside of some campaigning for her late brother. Her career centers on vocational rehabilitation and job placement for disabled workers.

Some posters are supportive, but many are not happy with the job going to someone lacking experience and not running in the primary.

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It's not even remotely the same thing. She's going to serve for the next 5 months until the next Senator is elected. There's going to be a primary, and anyone who wants to run can sign up. Then there will be an election in November. The governor is allowed to appoint someone until that time.

— Bama Chan (@HeardChanda) July 13, 2026

Darline Graham is essentially a placeholder until January, when she’ll be replaced by whoever is elected in November.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP LINDSEY GRAHAM REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE SOUTH CAROLINA

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