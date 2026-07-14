South Carolina Governor Appoints Lindsey Graham’s Sister, Darline Graham, to His Senate Seat

There will be a 'Senator Graham' serving in South Carolina for a few more months. America awoke Sunday morning to the unexpected news that Senator Lindsey Graham had died. The Republican lawmaker was 71. Many wondered whether there would be a new primary, then a special election to decide his replacement. With the midterms looming in November, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster appointed Lindsey Graham’s sister, Darline Graham, instead.

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"I think this is what Lindsey would have wanted... I'm going to do this. I got it." Fighting back emotion, Darline Graham Nordone accepts her appointment to finish the remainder of her late brother Sen. Lindsey Graham's term. "I greatly appreciate the memories and even the funny stories that have been shared. These shared experiences, along with our faith, have gotten us through these past two very difficult days. "Calling him "the most amazing person" who "worked nonstop" to serve South Carolina and the country, she promises to carry forward his work, support President Trump, and honor the legacy he leaves behind.

Here’s Darline Graham's reaction after being appointed to serve out her late brother’s term. (WATCH)

NEW: "I think this is what Lindsey would have wanted... I'm going to do this. I got it."



Fighting back emotion, Darline Graham Nordone accepts her appointment to finish the remainder of her late brother Sen. Lindsey Graham's term.



"I greatly appreciate the memories and even the… pic.twitter.com/sVu4J5bJoc — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 13, 2026

Senator Lindsey Graham spent a lifetime fighting for our state and our country. Today, it was my honor to appoint Darline Graham to complete his term and carry forward his legacy of service. pic.twitter.com/aqqYs5bAlV — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) July 13, 2026

Senator Lindsey Graham won his primary race in late June. A new primary is being held for prospective Republican candidates on August 11.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is from South Carolina. He and Representative Ralph Norman of South Carolina say Darline Graham is a great choice.

As a South Carolina native, I can think of no more fitting tribute to Lindsey Graham's legacy of service to our state and our nation than seeing his beloved sister carry it forward.



Darline has always been at her brother’s side and I know she will be an outstanding interim… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) July 13, 2026

(post continues) ...Senator. The U.S. Treasury will do everything possible to support her and her staff as they work on the President’s agenda and continue to provide strong constituent services for the great people of South Carolina.

Darline Graham Nordone's appointment to the U.S. Senate is both an historic moment for South Carolina and a fitting tribute to Lindsey's life of service. As our state's first female senator, she steps into this role with a deep understanding of what South Carolina meant to her… — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) July 13, 2026

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(post continues) ...brother. I've known Lindsey for many years, and I can't think of a more meaningful way for Governor McMaster to honor his legacy than by appointing his sister to complete his term. Elaine and I are praying for Darline during this difficult time. I thank her for answering the call to serve, and I know she will carry forward the same commitment to the people of South Carolina that defined Lindsey's service.

Darline Graham has no political experience outside of some campaigning for her late brother. Her career centers on vocational rehabilitation and job placement for disabled workers.

Some posters are supportive, but many are not happy with the job going to someone lacking experience and not running in the primary.

As a South Carolinian it was the right choice. Lindsey would be pleased. I don’t think anyone knew him better. Support and love to Darlene. — Carolina Karla (@CarolinaKarla16) July 13, 2026

For SC…we want to keep our seat in November! Appointing a likely nominee would have been much more beneficial to us! — Niki Lewis (@nikiscgirl) July 13, 2026

And there goes the Republican Party… this is exactly what the democrats did with Kamala…



Our country is beyond saving… — Janelle (@Janelles84) July 13, 2026

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It's not even remotely the same thing. She's going to serve for the next 5 months until the next Senator is elected. There's going to be a primary, and anyone who wants to run can sign up. Then there will be an election in November. The governor is allowed to appoint someone until that time. — Bama Chan (@HeardChanda) July 13, 2026

Darline Graham is essentially a placeholder until January, when she’ll be replaced by whoever is elected in November.

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