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Breaking: U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham Dead at Age 71, Republican Lawmaker Passed After Short Illness

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:12 AM on July 12, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has died. The 71-year-old South Carolina Republican lawmaker’s death was announced early Sunday morning. Scant details are known about how he died, but his official account on X reports he passed away after a short illness.

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Graham served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995 until 2003. He was then elected to the U.S. Senate where he served from 2003 until his death.

Graham’s longtime Communications Director and the Governor of South Carolina confirmed his passing and offered their condolences.

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More condolences and remembrances are sure to follow as news of his passing spreads.

The exact cause of death is unknown as of this writing, but NBC News reports an ambulance was sent to his D.C. residence in response to a call for 'cardiac arrest.'

This is a developing story, and Twitchy will have more info as it becomes available.

Tags:

CONGRESS LINDSEY GRAHAM NATIONAL SECURITY REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE SOUTH CAROLINA

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