Breaking: U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham Dead at Age 71, Republican Lawmaker Passed After Short Illness

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has died. The 71-year-old South Carolina Republican lawmaker’s death was announced early Sunday morning. Scant details are known about how he died, but his official account on X reports he passed away after a short illness.

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Statement from the Office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina). pic.twitter.com/CQ5yVvqTH1 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 12, 2026

Graham served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995 until 2003. He was then elected to the U.S. Senate where he served from 2003 until his death.

Graham’s longtime Communications Director and the Governor of South Carolina confirmed his passing and offered their condolences.

Unfortunately the news is true. Incredibly sad day.



As his Communications Director for 27 years he was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed. South Carolina and America have lost a great public servant. — Kevin Bishop (@KevinDBishop) July 12, 2026

My statement on the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham: pic.twitter.com/hbrjnMXIQd — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) July 12, 2026

More condolences and remembrances are sure to follow as news of his passing spreads.

The exact cause of death is unknown as of this writing, but NBC News reports an ambulance was sent to his D.C. residence in response to a call for 'cardiac arrest.'

Emergency personnel responded to a call for “cardiac arrest” at U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC)'s Capitol Hill home on Saturday night. - NBC pic.twitter.com/fCG1khiTq3 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 12, 2026

This is a developing story, and Twitchy will have more info as it becomes available.