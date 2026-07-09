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Spoof of Life: CNN Mistakes Online Parody Account for Real GOP Politician in Mitch McConnell Health Story

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:52 AM on July 09, 2026
meme

Senator Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized for more than three weeks, and rumors about his condition have been swirling online and on TV and cable television. On Tuesday, a CNN panel was beginning to discuss the mystery surrounding McConnell’s health when the host cited prominent Republicans who say they have spoken at length with the 84-year-old Kentucky Senator. The host mentioned that one Republican official spoke to McConnell for 45 minutes, but there’s just one problem—she was quoting a well-known online Republican parody account called ‘Rep. Jack Kimble.’ Oopsie.

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The X account relished CNN’s hilarious lack of fact-checking. (WATCH)

CNN ran a truncated version of the X post. Keep reading for the full message.

Commenters say the cited ‘Kimble’ post is an obvious riff on a similar post by Republican commentator Scott Jennings. It’s made even more obvious once the complete parody post is read.

(post continues) ...little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible.

(post continues) ...silently for a while and had a staring contest.  Just like always, he beat me. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible.

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CNN is such a mess; either of those explanations could be true.

Mitch McConnell’s mystery ailment has led to many memes questioning whether the venerable politician is still with us. (WATCH BOTH)

That pic is clearly fake. McConnell can't eat spicy tacos due to a nasty stomach ulcer.

As we mentioned, ‘Rep. Jack Kimble’ is a parody account of an elected Republican who represents California’s imaginary 54th congressional district. Don’t tell CNN.

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CNN has long been one of Twitchy’s favorite parody ‘news’ channels.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CNN KENTUCKY MEDIA BIAS MITCH MCCONNELL REPUBLICAN PARTY SCOTT JENNINGS

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