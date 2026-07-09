Spoof of Life: CNN Mistakes Online Parody Account for Real GOP Politician in Mitch McConnell Health Story

Senator Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized for more than three weeks, and rumors about his condition have been swirling online and on TV and cable television. On Tuesday, a CNN panel was beginning to discuss the mystery surrounding McConnell’s health when the host cited prominent Republicans who say they have spoken at length with the 84-year-old Kentucky Senator. The host mentioned that one Republican official spoke to McConnell for 45 minutes, but there’s just one problem—she was quoting a well-known online Republican parody account called ‘Rep. Jack Kimble.’ Oopsie.

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The X account relished CNN’s hilarious lack of fact-checking. (WATCH)

How dare they doubt me credibility pic.twitter.com/gQwoUrtlEw — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) July 8, 2026

CNN’s extreme leftwing bias exposed pic.twitter.com/5YEbGToOA7 — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) July 8, 2026

CNN ran a truncated version of the X post. Keep reading for the full message.

Commenters say the cited ‘Kimble’ post is an obvious riff on a similar post by Republican commentator Scott Jennings. It’s made even more obvious once the complete parody post is read.

I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky. He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a… — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 7, 2026

(post continues) ...little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible.

I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky. He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 45 minutes. He's so sharp. Just like always he let me do all of the talking. He's a great listener. After that we prayed… — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) July 7, 2026

(post continues) ...silently for a while and had a staring contest. Just like always, he beat me. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible.

I cannot believe they didn't read the whole post. This is why we cannot trust the media. They are a complete joke. @CNN — Esther G (@thereal_EstherG) July 8, 2026

It's worse, they clearly did read the whole post and then deliberately edited it down to mislead. — ascenditque (@ignisdepetra) July 8, 2026

CNN is such a mess; either of those explanations could be true.

Mitch McConnell’s mystery ailment has led to many memes questioning whether the venerable politician is still with us. (WATCH BOTH)

Is this real pic.twitter.com/beV1Jbt65D — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) July 8, 2026

Mitch McConnell calling out the people that say he’s dead 😱 pic.twitter.com/zEK721OHbz — Gizmo Memes (@GizmoMemes) July 8, 2026

Okay, enough with the rumors. He's alive. I snapped this picture myself. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MCX78NCHBP — Steve (@oldguy_steve) July 8, 2026

That pic is clearly fake. McConnell can't eat spicy tacos due to a nasty stomach ulcer.

As we mentioned, ‘Rep. Jack Kimble’ is a parody account of an elected Republican who represents California’s imaginary 54th congressional district. Don’t tell CNN.

They said I was wrong.

They called me crazy.



I told them my district really existed, and that my Rep was a real member of Congress.



Thank you @CNN for confirming, and for finally shedding your glorious light on our ignored little district 🤣 — Director Owens (@AlanOwens4107) July 8, 2026

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.@CNN should dispatch a crew to interview residents of your district, CA-54, to see if they’ve spoken to Sen. McConnell. — Richard T. Brown, Jr. (@rtbrownjr) July 8, 2026

I polled the voters in the "54th" -- they're extremely proud of their Congressman's recent fame. — Veritas VIVIVI (@Veritasvivi6) July 8, 2026

We have officially entered an era when the truth is so absurd, satire is indistinguishable from it. — Michelle (@10milesTillE) July 8, 2026

CNN has long been one of Twitchy’s favorite parody ‘news’ channels.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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