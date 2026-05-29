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Jim Acosta and Katie Couric Laughably Warn That CBS News and CNN Are Turning Into Propaganda Outlets

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:56 AM on May 29, 2026
Meme

Longtime Democrat mouthpieces Katie Couric and Jim Acosta are fretting that two legacy media outlets are going to start pumping out propaganda. You can’t help but laugh at the absurdity of two former legacy media propagandists issuing dire warnings of impending propaganda. Apparently, Bari Weiss firing known liars like Sharyn Alfonsi at CBS and rumors of upcoming mass layoffs at CNN have these two hacks apoplectic. Oh well.

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Here they are blowing their stacks on Substack. (WATCH)

Acosta to Katie Couric:“…that you’re going to have what is essentially the makings of a propaganda giant in this country. Katie, what concerns me so much about this is that you and I have been in this business long enough to know we haven’t had that before, in this country.”

Beyond parody.

— Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) May 28, 2026

You can’t help but laugh at the utter lack of self-awareness on display.

Americans have been bombarded by propaganda from CNN and CBS News for decades. That’s news to Katie and Jim.

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Tears of laughter.

Posters say muting the video results in even more hilarity since the Democrat duo is so sincere in their ignorance.

Perfect glasses for when you’re part of the DNC’s hive mind.

Acosta and Couric are desperately trying to return to their glory days of relevancy.

They do, which is what makes them both pathetic and hilarious. ‘We matter, dang it!’

But relevancy eludes them, and they’ve lost all connection to reality.

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Those aren’t drums; that’s Jim and Katie banging their empty heads against the wall. Must be why everything they preach rings hollow.

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Tags:

BARI WEISS CBS NEWS CNN JIM ACOSTA LIBERAL MEDIA

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