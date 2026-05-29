Jim Acosta and Katie Couric Laughably Warn That CBS News and CNN Are Turning Into Propaganda Outlets

Longtime Democrat mouthpieces Katie Couric and Jim Acosta are fretting that two legacy media outlets are going to start pumping out propaganda. You can’t help but laugh at the absurdity of two former legacy media propagandists issuing dire warnings of impending propaganda. Apparently, Bari Weiss firing known liars like Sharyn Alfonsi at CBS and rumors of upcoming mass layoffs at CNN have these two hacks apoplectic. Oh well.

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Here they are blowing their stacks on Substack. (WATCH)

Long-time propagandists Katie Couric and Jim Acosta say they are very concerned that CNN and CBS News are about to become propaganda outlets.



Hysterical stuff. pic.twitter.com/DdTtv90x53 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 28, 2026

Acosta to Katie Couric:“…that you’re going to have what is essentially the makings of a propaganda giant in this country. Katie, what concerns me so much about this is that you and I have been in this business long enough to know we haven’t had that before, in this country.” Beyond parody. — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) May 28, 2026

You can’t help but laugh at the utter lack of self-awareness on display.

Americans have been bombarded by propaganda from CNN and CBS News for decades. That’s news to Katie and Jim.

Couric and Acosta complaining about propaganda! That’s hilarious! — Wayne Kimbell (@wayne_kimbell) May 28, 2026

That is genuinely funny. Two of the biggest Leftist tongue-waggers in the nation are worried about propaganda. — KayBDay (@KBDayFL) May 28, 2026

This is RICH coming from these two absolute bafoons. LOL. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 28, 2026

Incredible lack of self awareness. — John L Gilbert (@Gilby60) May 28, 2026

I was crying — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 28, 2026

Tears of laughter.

Posters say muting the video results in even more hilarity since the Democrat duo is so sincere in their ignorance.

But their faces say that they are very very serious. Even though their glasses both say they’re silly and ridiculous, their frown is very VERY serious. — RWF (@Rebelletrist_) May 29, 2026

Just watch with sound off - it's hilarious. So damn serious and no one is listening. And could her glasses get any bigger??? — Deb Ramey (@ramey_deb) May 29, 2026

Perfect glasses for when you’re part of the DNC’s hive mind.

Acosta and Couric are desperately trying to return to their glory days of relevancy.

I wonder if they know how irrelevant they truly are? — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) May 28, 2026

They don't. Unfortunately. — ksue (@ksue1341919) May 29, 2026

They're clueless — Thomas Anthony (@56913a174ad0444) May 29, 2026

The funny thing is they actually believe this garbage — Trump 2028 (@jakebess3) May 28, 2026

They do, which is what makes them both pathetic and hilarious. ‘We matter, dang it!’

But relevancy eludes them, and they’ve lost all connection to reality.

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That’s because the two of them have spent the last decade with their heads so far up their own rectal cavities that they have no concept of what’s really going on in the real world. They are just irrelevant and haven’t come to grips with that reality yet. — Scott (@astrosmitty) May 29, 2026

The two biggest weirdos,

Katie couric

and

Jim Acosta

and they do deserve to be at home and work from there,

and never come out in front of the public, again — Yiota P Kiriakes (@hypertension57) May 28, 2026

Still banging the drum from corners in their living rooms — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 28, 2026

Those aren’t drums; that’s Jim and Katie banging their empty heads against the wall. Must be why everything they preach rings hollow.

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