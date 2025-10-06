VIP
For Starters, EVERYTHING! Brian Stelter Wants CBS Journos to Ask Bari Weiss 'What...
Top Virginia Prosecutor Plans to Decline to Seek Charges Against Letitia James
Iowahawkblog Mocks CBS Newsroom's Bari Weiss Panic and Jay Jones’ Vicious Texts with...
Taylor Swift's Wedding Plans Spark Femi-Nazi Leftist Meltdowns Over Her 'Trad Wife' Dreams
Fox News: Former Special Counsel Jack Smith Tracked Phone Calls of Republican Senators
The Hill: President Trump Threatens to Invoke Insurrection Act in Portland
TIME: House of Judge Criticized by Trump 'Set Ablaze,' Speculates on Political Violence
Whoopi Goldberg Urges People to Darken Their Skin to Confuse ICE at the...
Stephen Miller Torched CNN Host's Attempt to Push Dem Talking Points In Fiery...
Rainbow Crosswalk in Miami Beach Torn Up by Florida Department of Transportation (Video)
Bill Nye's Warning That the Best Way to Stop Hurricanes Was to Vote...
Stephen Miller Pushes Back on 'Arson Psychic' Dan Goldman for Blaming SC Judge’s...
BREAKING: Nick Sorter Has Great News About the Charges Against Him
Chicago Police Units Abandon ICE?! This Leaked Dispatch Call Will Shock You.

'It's Official': Bari Weiss Assumes the Mantle at CBS News

Gordon K
Gordon K | 8:00 PM on October 06, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

It looks like our favorite left-of-center Jewish lesbian woman, or as our lefty friends would put it, 'modern-day Goebbels', Bari Weiss has taken the reins at CBS News as their editor-in-chief.

Advertisement

Recall that Bari was ran out the New York Times for ideological heresy. You see, to be an elite liberal in good standing you must accept the orthodoxy without question or face excommunication. The Dark Ages Church would blush at the rigid enforcement of doctrine.

Bari's only real crime is not conforming to the liberal doctrinal statements even though, if asked, she would hold left-of-center views. Weiss is the voice of reason and independent thinking in an increasingly polarized world.

All of this makes her a fantastic choice for the gig at CBS News. 

We can't believe we're saying this about a Brian Stelter thread, but read it all.

If Salena Zito says you're good people, you are good people.

Recommended

Taylor Swift's Wedding Plans Spark Femi-Nazi Leftist Meltdowns Over Her 'Trad Wife' Dreams
justmindy
Advertisement

This list shouldn't be revolutionary, but if you've watch CBS and '60 Minutes' pre-election hatchet jobs, you'd think it is.

This news keeps getting better and better. 

Mary Katherine Ham and AG Hamilton bring the receipts, in case you have been suffering from blindness (real or ideological).

Oh Brian...

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

60 MINUTES CBS NEWS FREE SPEECH LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Taylor Swift's Wedding Plans Spark Femi-Nazi Leftist Meltdowns Over Her 'Trad Wife' Dreams
justmindy
Iowahawkblog Mocks CBS Newsroom's Bari Weiss Panic and Jay Jones’ Vicious Texts with Savage Satire
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Top Virginia Prosecutor Plans to Decline to Seek Charges Against Letitia James
Brett T.
Stephen Miller Torched CNN Host's Attempt to Push Dem Talking Points In Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Fashion
Doug P.
Fox News: Former Special Counsel Jack Smith Tracked Phone Calls of Republican Senators
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Taylor Swift's Wedding Plans Spark Femi-Nazi Leftist Meltdowns Over Her 'Trad Wife' Dreams justmindy
Advertisement