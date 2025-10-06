'It's Official': Bari Weiss Assumes the Mantle at CBS News

It looks like our favorite left-of-center Jewish lesbian woman, or as our lefty friends would put it, 'modern-day Goebbels', Bari Weiss has taken the reins at CBS News as their editor-in-chief.

Recall that Bari was ran out the New York Times for ideological heresy. You see, to be an elite liberal in good standing you must accept the orthodoxy without question or face excommunication. The Dark Ages Church would blush at the rigid enforcement of doctrine.

Bari's only real crime is not conforming to the liberal doctrinal statements even though, if asked, she would hold left-of-center views. Weiss is the voice of reason and independent thinking in an increasingly polarized world.

All of this makes her a fantastic choice for the gig at CBS News.

We can't believe we're saying this about a Brian Stelter thread, but read it all.

"As of today, I am editor-in-chief of CBS News, working with new colleagues on the programs that have impacted American culture for generations—shows like 60 Minutes and Sunday Morning—and shaping how millions of Americans read, listen, watch, and, most importantly, understand… pic.twitter.com/kJiOZDlOCf — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) October 6, 2025

If Salena Zito says you're good people, you are good people.

In her first note to CBS News staffers, Bari Weiss lists 10 "core journalistic values that have defined this profession since the beginning" and says "I will continue to champion them alongside you:" pic.twitter.com/mFCn1Pg8ON — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 6, 2025

This list shouldn't be revolutionary, but if you've watch CBS and '60 Minutes' pre-election hatchet jobs, you'd think it is.

Bari Weiss specifically mentions shows like “60 Minutes” that she will help shape in her new role with CBS https://t.co/GCFYmzWwP7 — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) October 6, 2025

This news keeps getting better and better.

There are too many examples to name in one post, but 60 Minutes has been among the worst at spreading selective narratives.



I still remember when they tried to create a fake scandal from DeSantis using Publix to distribute vaccines.https://t.co/RGUFaCXCcY… pic.twitter.com/QVI2XgY6sH — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 6, 2025

Mary Katherine Ham and AG Hamilton bring the receipts, in case you have been suffering from blindness (real or ideological).

CBS News desperately needs someone to supercharge its digital strategy. Maybe The Free Press can help. But staffers reading this morning's memos are left to wonder: What exactly do the new bosses think we're doing wrong? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 6, 2025

Oh Brian...