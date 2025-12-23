Liberal Propagandists Are Enraged About Bari Weiss

Rand Paul Has a Lot of Grievances Against the Government in $1.6 Trillion...
Gordon K
Gordon K | 5:30 PM on December 23, 2025
Townhall Media

What is it about dishonest political hacks who have no moral compass or sense of awareness? Ever since Bari Weiss was given editorial control over CBS News, there has been nothing but weeping, wailing and gnashing of teeth over the loss of journalistic integrity. It has been known in sane circles for a while that CBS News has had bias and credibility problems.

Hilariously, the loudest wails come primarily from liberals in the media and the liberal commentariat.

Meet Brett Meiselas, who took a page from the slimy, deceptive and obnoxious Lincoln Project and made political messaging even more slimy, deceptive and obnoxious. Meidas boasts such 'quality' 'talent' as the loathsome Ron Filipkowski. They also have hundreds of awful drones added 'Meidas' to their bios and pungent manure to their content.

All that said, he's the last person who should be commenting on credibility.

And who can forget this proto-grifter? Actually, the less said about this has-been, the better. Let's move on.

Which brings us to this clown, Dan Pfeiffer, veteran of Team Obama and now lefty-podcaster.

Honestly, ascribing anything close to good-faith or validity to these three is like trusting the guy in the corner used car lot who told you the car was only driven by a nun on Sundays.

Fortunately, only the loyalists and dupes fall for it. Most weren't convinced, like at all.

What does that tell us, Ron? Easy, to them, it's not about getting the facts right, it's about getting the facts that suit their agenda, whether they're true or not. It's about power. It's about winning.

Believe it or not, there was a time when we of a certain generation looked forward to another '60 Minutes' expose.

It's important to note that at the center of this firestorm is Sharyn Alfonsi who pushed a deceptive hit piece on Ron DeSantis. Like we said earlier, the very people who should have no credibility on the topic of bias are the ones caterwauling the loudest.

'Yeah but, yeah but opinion,' they blubbered.

Included because funny. No other reason.

A good housecleaning was long overdue.

