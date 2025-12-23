Liberal Propagandists Are Enraged About Bari Weiss

What is it about dishonest political hacks who have no moral compass or sense of awareness? Ever since Bari Weiss was given editorial control over CBS News, there has been nothing but weeping, wailing and gnashing of teeth over the loss of journalistic integrity. It has been known in sane circles for a while that CBS News has had bias and credibility problems.

Hilariously, the loudest wails come primarily from liberals in the media and the liberal commentariat.

Does she realize she has ruined CBS's credibility? Nearly 100 years of history. Destroyed. https://t.co/QPbKmJcLaK — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) December 22, 2025

Meet Brett Meiselas, who took a page from the slimy, deceptive and obnoxious Lincoln Project and made political messaging even more slimy, deceptive and obnoxious. Meidas boasts such 'quality' 'talent' as the loathsome Ron Filipkowski. They also have hundreds of awful drones added 'Meidas' to their bios and pungent manure to their content.

All that said, he's the last person who should be commenting on credibility.

I’m never watching “60 Minutes” again as long as Bari Weiss is in charge.



How about you? — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) December 22, 2025

And who can forget this proto-grifter? Actually, the less said about this has-been, the better. Let's move on.

Which brings us to this clown, Dan Pfeiffer, veteran of Team Obama and now lefty-podcaster.

Bari Weiss has never really worked as a journalist. She is an opinion writer who runs an opinion Substack. The idea that she has insights that supersede those of the journalists at 60 Minutes is absurd. — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) December 23, 2025

Honestly, ascribing anything close to good-faith or validity to these three is like trusting the guy in the corner used car lot who told you the car was only driven by a nun on Sundays.

Fortunately, only the loyalists and dupes fall for it. Most weren't convinced, like at all.

And yet the memo from @bariweiss to the @60Minutes producers is a master class in how to do better #journalism than the agitprop they wanted to air.



What does that tell us? — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 23, 2025

What does that tell us, Ron? Easy, to them, it's not about getting the facts right, it's about getting the facts that suit their agenda, whether they're true or not. It's about power. It's about winning.

there was a time when 60 minutes was respected and trusted. that was when they had, basically, a monopoly on information. That time shas passed. now having worked at 60 minutes is why people point and laugh at you pic.twitter.com/8rgVgTbr1k — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) December 23, 2025

Believe it or not, there was a time when we of a certain generation looked forward to another '60 Minutes' expose.

Sharyn Alfonsi isn’t a journalist either as her debunked DeSantis Publix story proved. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) December 23, 2025

It's important to note that at the center of this firestorm is Sharyn Alfonsi who pushed a deceptive hit piece on Ron DeSantis. Like we said earlier, the very people who should have no credibility on the topic of bias are the ones caterwauling the loudest.

As an NYT editor, she worked as a journalist.

As the publisher and EIC of the Free Press, which runs both opinion and hard reporting, she is a journalist.

Lying and misinforming your audience isn't helpful. — Michael Ames (@mirkel) December 23, 2025

'Yeah but, yeah but opinion,' they blubbered.

Hear, hear! Why, my monocle nearly splashed into my tea when I read about the temerity of this upstart Bari Weiss. — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) December 23, 2025

Included because funny. No other reason.

We all learn to write by 2nd grade. There isn’t some magic formula to being a journalist. And given the disastrous track record of 60 Minutes, I’m guessing we could pick just about anyone at random and they’ll have better insights than the people at 60 Minutes. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) December 23, 2025

A good housecleaning was long overdue.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

