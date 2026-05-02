Jim Acosta: Scott Jennings on CNN Represents a ‘MAGA State TV World That Is Emerging In America’

An ex-CNN hack wants a current CNN star to be fired. Democrat activist podcaster Jim Acosta is fuming at Republican commentator Scott Jennings. Acosta is upset over a flare-up Jennings had in reaction to Adam Mockler of MeidasTouch on a recent CNN NewsNight. He wants Jennings fired over the incident. Acosta says Jennings is part of the emerging pro-MAGA force that is trying to supplant the legacy media.

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Here’s Acosta whining to Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt. (WATCH)

Jim Acosta whines that Scott Jennings should be fired — says Jennings is an example of the "MAGA state TV world that is emerging in America."



You can’t make it up. pic.twitter.com/in9vWckgdK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 1, 2026

They're assassinating people and voting for straight-up Nazis....but Scott Jennings getting verbally frisky toward a miserable annoying punk is the problem? — Jake West - A friendly ghost. (@JakeIsHere5x5) May 2, 2026

Democrats have lost their sense of proportion.

Acosta seems to be on a crusade to get Jennings fired from CNN. Here he is in February calling for his ouster. (WATCH)

Jim Acosta tells Mehdi Hassan and Joy Reid:



"If @ScottJenningsKY worked for me, I'd fire his ass."



🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/e6MpIpxn7K — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 5, 2026

“Scott Jennings is just too effective of a spokesman for the right. He must be silenced” — Hořící Drak (@JAYMADDIS) May 2, 2026

“Free speech warrior Jim Acosta calls to fire someone he disagrees with" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 2, 2026

Democrats hate free speech unless it’s their own speech.

Posters say Acosta must think Jennings is a one-man wrecking crew at CNN.

They only want a Democrat controlled blue state TV. How dare Scott have a different opinion. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 2, 2026

One guy on the network is turning into MAGA state TV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 2, 2026

It's so utterly ridiculous and laughable. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 2, 2026

Ignoring the fact that Acosta is a has-been, does he realize that without Jennings, CNN would be 100% DNC media? — Russell (@russell_m) May 2, 2026

That’s not “state TV” to Jim — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 2, 2026

Democrats controlling the vast majority of media isn’t ‘state TV’ to Acosta, but one Republican doing a few panel shows on CNN is a hostile MAGA takeover that must be stopped.

Commenters say they know the real reasons Acosta is after Jennings.

Jim is so mad Scott is making bank at CNN and he’s sitting in his closet doing a podcast — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 2, 2026

And he’s just doing. He’s definitely not succeeding at podcasting. — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) May 2, 2026

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Acosta is just pissed that Jennings is gainfully employed while he's not in obscure podcast Siberia. — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) May 2, 2026

Source grapes.



Jennings is popular. So, he appears in good time slots.



Acosta wasn't popular. So, he was moved away from good time slots.



Acosta is still angry. — Ser Gregor (@GregorJmacs) May 2, 2026

Sounds like Acosta needs to get up from his podcast couch and head over to one in a psychiatrist’s office. He’s obsessed with Jennings. He's clearly suffering from severe JDS - Jennings Derangement Syndrome.

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