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Jim Acosta: Scott Jennings on CNN Represents a ‘MAGA State TV World That Is Emerging In America’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:12 AM on May 02, 2026
Meme

An ex-CNN hack wants a current CNN star to be fired. Democrat activist podcaster Jim Acosta is fuming at Republican commentator Scott Jennings. Acosta is upset over a flare-up Jennings had in reaction to Adam Mockler of MeidasTouch on a recent CNN NewsNight. He wants Jennings fired over the incident. Acosta says Jennings is part of the emerging pro-MAGA force that is trying to supplant the legacy media.

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Here’s Acosta whining to Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt. (WATCH)

Democrats have lost their sense of proportion.

Acosta seems to be on a crusade to get Jennings fired from CNN. Here he is in February calling for his ouster. (WATCH)

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Democrats hate free speech unless it’s their own speech.

Posters say Acosta must think Jennings is a one-man wrecking crew at CNN.

Democrats controlling the vast majority of media isn’t ‘state TV’ to Acosta, but one Republican doing a few panel shows on CNN is a hostile MAGA takeover that must be stopped.

Commenters say they know the real reasons Acosta is after Jennings.

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Sounds like Acosta needs to get up from his podcast couch and head over to one in a psychiatrist’s office. He’s obsessed with Jennings. He's clearly suffering from severe JDS - Jennings Derangement Syndrome.

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CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC FREE SPEECH JIM ACOSTA REPUBLICAN PARTY

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