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Ratio Machine Elizabeth Warren Rake Stomps While Pitching All the 'Free' Stuff a Wealth Tax Could Provide

Doug P. | 5:30 PM on June 17, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As we've said before, the most dangerous place in the world to be standing is between a congressional Democrat and somebody else's money. That is especially true when it comes to Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren who would like everybody to believe that Elon Musk is sitting on a mountain of cash -- to be exact, one trillion dollars in crisp $100 bills.

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Because burning through several trillion dollars a year of taxpayer money isn't enough to get the job done, Warren continues to imagine what "we could pay for" by taxing the super rich much harder:

Warren's used to getting ratioed into the sun, and this take was no different. 

The only "good" rich people are... well, you know who we're talking about (while Nancy Pelosi just whistles and slowly backs out of the room). 

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Warren: "The government takes in more than $5 trillion a year but if we only got a few billion more by raising Elon Musk's taxes all problems would be solved!" 

Also, everybody knows what would happen next. 

Jesse Kelly summed up the Warren types a few days ago:

Bingo.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Dances With Identity Theft). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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