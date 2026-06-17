Ratio Machine Elizabeth Warren Rake Stomps While Pitching All the 'Free' Stuff a Wealth Tax Could Provide

As we've said before, the most dangerous place in the world to be standing is between a congressional Democrat and somebody else's money. That is especially true when it comes to Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren who would like everybody to believe that Elon Musk is sitting on a mountain of cash -- to be exact, one trillion dollars in crisp $100 bills.

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Because burning through several trillion dollars a year of taxpayer money isn't enough to get the job done, Warren continues to imagine what "we could pay for" by taxing the super rich much harder:

If Elon Musk paid my ultra-millionaire wealth tax, we could pay for child care for all three and four year olds in America. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 17, 2026

Warren's used to getting ratioed into the sun, and this take was no different.

Marxist politician wants to loot @ElonMusk's companies to have government raise your babies. https://t.co/fjyDBC6r21 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 17, 2026

1) The US already collects FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS OF TAX REVENUE A YEAR. The idea that you need to collect even more taxes — when you parasites already confiscate the equivalent of Elon’s entire net worth five times over, every year — is lunacy. Stop wasting billions of dollars a… https://t.co/KbhucCn9yR — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 17, 2026

The only "good" rich people are... well, you know who we're talking about (while Nancy Pelosi just whistles and slowly backs out of the room).

I love how you had to use the term “ultra-millionaire” to make sure your $12 million fortune doesn’t count. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 17, 2026

You are "rich" relative to 99% of the world population. Perhaps they are entitled to your wealth. — Musings 𝘪𝘯 𝘴𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘰 (@MusingsInSilico) June 17, 2026

Warren: "The government takes in more than $5 trillion a year but if we only got a few billion more by raising Elon Musk's taxes all problems would be solved!"

Also, everybody knows what would happen next.

We know exactly how it would be spent. Piss off lady. pic.twitter.com/kJes8w5mlP — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) June 17, 2026

Jesse Kelly summed up the Warren types a few days ago:

In the end, they’re all just thieves. https://t.co/Ot8dSIjoIZ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 12, 2026

Bingo.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Dances With Identity Theft).

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