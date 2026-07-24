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CNN’s Abby Phillip Gets Schooled by Halperin for Excusing Illegal Voters

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on July 24, 2026
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Mark Halperin has a whole lot to say about CNN host Abby Phillip and other 'journalists' who are actually Leftist partisans. 

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CNN purports to be a straight news agency, but Abby Phillip is anything but. 

He's the only thinker on the panel ever. 

Don't believe your lying eyes. 

Abby knows illegals voting benefits Democrats and that is all she cares about. 

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If stupidity is contagious, those who go on CNN with Abby better mask up. Lulz.

All she does is repeat Leftist talking points. 

Jake Tapper is no better. He just puts on a more polished act—there’s barely a sliver of difference between them.

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Tags:

ABBY PHILLIP CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JAKE TAPPER

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