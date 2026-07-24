CNN’s Abby Phillip Gets Schooled by Halperin for Excusing Illegal Voters

Mark Halperin has a whole lot to say about CNN host Abby Phillip and other 'journalists' who are actually Leftist partisans.

💥NEW: Halperin HAMMERS Abby Phillip for justifying NJ illegal voting💥



"She's a liberal partisan! ... It’s just BAFFLING to me! ... I don't think we should be looking for explanations to justify ... there should be a little bit more of an investigative & disapproving posture." pic.twitter.com/zc6UQULbBh — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 24, 2026

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CNN purports to be a straight news agency, but Abby Phillip is anything but.

He's the only thinker on the panel ever.

The left went from saying this wasn't happening, to ok maybe just in rare occasions to now saying it was needed https://t.co/L3Wqkc5yGv — Triggering Liberal Tears (@nick9218) July 24, 2026

@abbydphillip thinks 6600 illegal voters on the rolls is not widespread, so shut up about it — EFA (@Eddie_Acworth) July 24, 2026

Don't believe your lying eyes.

Abby Phillip of CNN is a propagandist for the Democrats. There is no excuse for her attempting and failing, I might add, to denounce illegal aliens voting in our elections. It is a crime, and Abby Phillip's is condoning crime against the American people. — Karen Hutchinson (@Hutchinson22011) July 24, 2026

Abby knows illegals voting benefits Democrats and that is all she cares about.

I can't understand how ANYONE could watch Abby Phillip. Stupidity is contagious and she is seriously stupid. I have learned to just ignore people like her, the people on the View, Colbert, Kimmel and people like that.

Scott Jennings is great. He should get off her show. — ZEAK14 (@ZEAK141126931) July 24, 2026

If stupidity is contagious, those who go on CNN with Abby better mask up. Lulz.

Clueless individual, but when her pockets are lined with 💵 she becomes a network mouthpiece. — Marty Sharrow (@MartySharrow) July 24, 2026

All she does is repeat Leftist talking points.

Not only is @abbydphillip a far left liberal she is consumed with Trump derangement syndrome. I hope she never comes back to Cnn when she goes on maternity leave — Lauren lopez (@lopez_laur12420) July 24, 2026

Is that really any worse than @jaketapper's asking why any illegal immigrant would want to vote?



They both know it's wrong. Just cannot say so.@MarkHalperin — AAE (@AAC0519) July 24, 2026

Jake Tapper is no better. He just puts on a more polished act—there’s barely a sliver of difference between them.

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