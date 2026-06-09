GUILTY: Karmelo Anthony Convicted of Murdering Austin Metcalf

The Karmelo Anthony verdict is in and it is Guilty of Murder.
🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: KARMELO ANTHONY HAS BEEN FOUND GUILTY OF MURDERING AUSTIN METCALF— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2026
Justice has been SERVED!
Thank GOD!
Karmelo supporters are absolutely LOSING IT in the parking lot
Pray for Texas tonight pic.twitter.com/Dk9Ebdbj7G
Breaking: A Collin County jury has found Karmelo Anthony guilty of murder in the death of Austin Metcalf— J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) June 9, 2026
BREAKING: Karmelo Anthony has been found guily of murder in the killing of Austin Metcalf. pic.twitter.com/an56PBCEDH— Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 9, 2026
The jury was only out a few hours before coming back with the verdict. That generally is not good news for the Defense.
Good. Now put him away for life.— Gerald Morgan Jr (@GmorganJr) June 9, 2026
Hope that makes it clear to others that this will not be tolerated. https://t.co/lg6XO5RMOG
Justice prevails. https://t.co/vRjwX2xIpF— TJ Roberts (@realTJRoberts) June 9, 2026
Obviously, this trial has brought out accusations of racism and disparate treatment of Black men. It appears fights are breaking out outside the courtroom after the verdict.
Justice has been served. https://t.co/lkj6L3wflt— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 9, 2026
Emotions are high on both sides and arrests by observers are expected as things have turned physical.
This is the correct verdict. https://t.co/UgWOg79hvL— TripleZ (@NotZ3Music) June 9, 2026
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There is a gag order in place until sentencing so there likely won't be any comment from lawyers right away. There will be a whole new hearing for the sentencing. That could happen today, but may not happen until tomorrow.
Stay tuned for additional stories throughout the night.
Update:
Punishment phase ended abruptly after one witness Karmelo Anthony's mother. Both sides rested after waiving opening statements— J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) June 9, 2026
Anthony’s Mother: “He’s my oldest, he’s my first born, he will always be my baby, i love him very much’
Defense: Does your son regret what he did?…
The sentencing phase is over and the judge will decide a punishment.
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