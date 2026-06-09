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GUILTY: Karmelo Anthony Convicted of Murdering Austin Metcalf

justmindy
justmindy | 3:44 PM on June 09, 2026
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

The Karmelo Anthony verdict is in and it is Guilty of Murder.

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The jury was only out a few hours before coming back with the verdict. That generally is not good news for the Defense. 

Obviously, this trial has brought out accusations of racism and disparate treatment of Black men. It appears fights are breaking out outside the courtroom after the verdict. 

Emotions are high on both sides and arrests by observers are expected as things have turned physical.

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There is a gag order in place until sentencing so there likely won't be any comment from lawyers right away. There will be a whole new hearing for the sentencing. That could happen today, but may not happen until tomorrow. 

Stay tuned for additional stories throughout the night.

Update: 

The sentencing phase is over and the judge will decide a punishment. 

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CRIME JUDGES TEXAS JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT

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