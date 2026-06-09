GUILTY: Karmelo Anthony Convicted of Murdering Austin Metcalf

The Karmelo Anthony verdict is in and it is Guilty of Murder.

🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: KARMELO ANTHONY HAS BEEN FOUND GUILTY OF MURDERING AUSTIN METCALF



Justice has been SERVED!



Thank GOD!



Karmelo supporters are absolutely LOSING IT in the parking lot



Pray for Texas tonight pic.twitter.com/Dk9Ebdbj7G — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2026

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Breaking: A Collin County jury has found Karmelo Anthony guilty of murder in the death of Austin Metcalf — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) June 9, 2026

BREAKING: Karmelo Anthony has been found guily of murder in the killing of Austin Metcalf. pic.twitter.com/an56PBCEDH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 9, 2026

The jury was only out a few hours before coming back with the verdict. That generally is not good news for the Defense.

Good. Now put him away for life.



Hope that makes it clear to others that this will not be tolerated. https://t.co/lg6XO5RMOG — Gerald Morgan Jr (@GmorganJr) June 9, 2026

Obviously, this trial has brought out accusations of racism and disparate treatment of Black men. It appears fights are breaking out outside the courtroom after the verdict.

Justice has been served. https://t.co/lkj6L3wflt — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 9, 2026

Emotions are high on both sides and arrests by observers are expected as things have turned physical.

This is the correct verdict. https://t.co/UgWOg79hvL — TripleZ (@NotZ3Music) June 9, 2026

There is a gag order in place until sentencing so there likely won't be any comment from lawyers right away. There will be a whole new hearing for the sentencing. That could happen today, but may not happen until tomorrow.

Stay tuned for additional stories throughout the night.

Update:

Punishment phase ended abruptly after one witness Karmelo Anthony's mother. Both sides rested after waiving opening statements



Anthony’s Mother: “He’s my oldest, he’s my first born, he will always be my baby, i love him very much’



Defense: Does your son regret what he did?… — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) June 9, 2026

The sentencing phase is over and the judge will decide a punishment.