Democrats Hang Swalwell Out to Dry: Mega Donor Switches Party
Judge Boasberg SPANKED, Forced to End His Own Personal Trump Witch Hunt... and...
Scott Jennings SHREDS Ruben Gallego and His Desperate Swalwell Denials With One Hilariousl...
Dem Rep. Melanie Stansbury's Attempt to CRAP All Over Lovely DoorDash Grandma Story...
Ok, So THIS Is NASTY: Staffer Shares DISGUSTING (Literally) Story About Ruben Gallego...
DAMNING Thread Proves Just How Much the Biden Admin HATED the Prolife Movement...
Post DROPPING Wokest, Most BATS**T Post Ever About Colonizing the Moon Belongs in...
VIP
California Democrats Are So ENTRENCHED With Fraud That Now They're Trying to OUTLAW...
If You Thought VA AG Jay Jones Was Bad, Wait Until You Meet...
'Life Comes at You FAST': VICIOUS Post Lays Out Day by Day How...
BAHAHAAA! Angry Staffer in for Hilariously RUDE Awakening Claiming Democrats Hold Their Ow...
And Here Come the RECEIPTS: It's Only Getting Worse for Eric Swalwell's ROOMIE...
DEIdiot: Mark Kelly Disgraces Himself (Again) While Also Insulting Every American Astronau...
‘It’ll All Come Out’: Democrat Prophet Eric Swalwell Foretold His Own Political Reckoning...

'I Thought I Died': Eric Swalwell Accuser Lonna Drewes Shares Her Heartbreaking, Horrific Story (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on April 14, 2026
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

We have admittedly enjoyed dragging TF out of Eric Swawell for the sexual abuse and harassment allegations coming forward, but to be completely honest, we have not spent enough time talking about the victims. The brave women who are coming forward to tell their stories are clearly having to live them again.

Advertisement

And as Swalwell himself has said many times before, women who have been sexually assaulted should be listened to and believed.

This is horrific on so many levels. 

Watch:

Awful.

Post continues:

... her software company. Her attorney says immediately after the press conference, they will be filing a police report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and will be providing evidence, including text messages and photos.

Sounds like Swalwell is about to lose more than just his job.

Recommended

Judge Boasberg SPANKED, Forced to End His Own Personal Trump Witch Hunt... and There Is Great Rejoicing
Sam J.
Advertisement

Wow. We don't actually have the words for how disgusting this all is.

Bingo.

============================================================

Related:

Scott Jennings SHREDS Ruben Gallego and His Desperate Swalwell Denials With One Hilariously PERFECT Post

Dem Rep. Melanie Stansbury's Attempt to CRAP All Over Lovely DoorDash Grandma Story BACKFIRES Gloriously

Ok, So THIS Is NASTY: Staffer Shares DISGUSTING (Literally) Story About Ruben Gallego Mistreating Her

DAMNING Thread Proves Just How Much the Biden Admin HATED the Prolife Movement (Weaponized the FACE Act!)

And Here Come the RECEIPTS: It's Only Getting Worse for Eric Swalwell's ROOMIE and BFF, Ruben Gallego

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME ERIC SWALWELL LAWSUIT VIDEO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Boasberg SPANKED, Forced to End His Own Personal Trump Witch Hunt... and There Is Great Rejoicing
Sam J.
Ok, So THIS Is NASTY: Staffer Shares DISGUSTING (Literally) Story About Ruben Gallego Mistreating Her
Sam J.
Dem Rep. Melanie Stansbury's Attempt to CRAP All Over Lovely DoorDash Grandma Story BACKFIRES Gloriously
Sam J.
Scott Jennings SHREDS Ruben Gallego and His Desperate Swalwell Denials With One Hilariously PERFECT Post
Sam J.
DAMNING Thread Proves Just How Much the Biden Admin HATED the Prolife Movement (Weaponized the FACE Act!)
Sam J.
DEIdiot: Mark Kelly Disgraces Himself (Again) While Also Insulting Every American Astronaut
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Judge Boasberg SPANKED, Forced to End His Own Personal Trump Witch Hunt... and There Is Great Rejoicing Sam J.
Advertisement