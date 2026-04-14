'I Thought I Died': Eric Swalwell Accuser Lonna Drewes Shares Her Heartbreaking, Horrific Story (WATCH)

We have admittedly enjoyed dragging TF out of Eric Swawell for the sexual abuse and harassment allegations coming forward, but to be completely honest, we have not spent enough time talking about the victims. The brave women who are coming forward to tell their stories are clearly having to live them again.

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And as Swalwell himself has said many times before, women who have been sexually assaulted should be listened to and believed.

This is horrific on so many levels.

Watch:

Lana Drews on Eric Swalwell: "He raped me, and he choked me. And while he was choking me, I lost consciousness. And I thought I died. I did not consent to any sexual activity…I would never have engaged in a consensual sexual encounter with Eric Swalwell." pic.twitter.com/G7TTH7N0pZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 14, 2026

Awful.

BREAKING: New Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) accuser Lonna Drewes alleges in press conference that Swalwell drugged and raped her in 2018, choking her to the point of unconsciousness, in a West Hollywood hotel room. Said Swalwell also offered to use his connections to help her… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 14, 2026

Post continues:

... her software company. Her attorney says immediately after the press conference, they will be filing a police report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and will be providing evidence, including text messages and photos.

Sounds like Swalwell is about to lose more than just his job.

The drug part occurred to me when two of the four earlier accusers said that they blacked out after having drinks with him, one of whom said she couldn't remember anything after she left the table and went to the bathroom. — Jason Beale (@jabeale) April 14, 2026

Wow. We don't actually have the words for how disgusting this all is.

I initially thought he was fighting to stay in Congress.



I now realize he was fighting to stay out of prison. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) April 14, 2026

Bingo.

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Related:

Scott Jennings SHREDS Ruben Gallego and His Desperate Swalwell Denials With One Hilariously PERFECT Post

Dem Rep. Melanie Stansbury's Attempt to CRAP All Over Lovely DoorDash Grandma Story BACKFIRES Gloriously

Ok, So THIS Is NASTY: Staffer Shares DISGUSTING (Literally) Story About Ruben Gallego Mistreating Her

DAMNING Thread Proves Just How Much the Biden Admin HATED the Prolife Movement (Weaponized the FACE Act!)

And Here Come the RECEIPTS: It's Only Getting Worse for Eric Swalwell's ROOMIE and BFF, Ruben Gallego

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