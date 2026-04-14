Scott Jennings SHREDS Ruben Gallego and His Desperate Swalwell Denials With One Hilariously PERFECT Post

Safe to say that the only person who's having a week that's almost as bad as Eric Swalwell is his bestie and roomie, Ruben Gallego. Someone probably should have warned Ruben that you are the company you keep.

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Oh, and PS, nobody believes that Gallego didn't know about Swalwell's secret life of assaulting women.

In fact, there are people who think he may be one of the men in that bizarrely creepy video of Swalwell with a sex worker, but we can neither confirm nor deny that.

I support the ethics committee’s investigation and believe Eric Swalwell is no longer fit to be a Member of Congress. He should be expelled from Congress.



I want to be clear: I had no knowledge of the allegations of assault, harassment, and predatory behavior against Eric… — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) April 13, 2026

Post continues:

... Swalwell. I trusted someone who I believed was a friend, but it is now clear that he is not the person I thought I knew. The women who have come forward have shown courage. They deserve to be believed, to be supported, and to see justice served.

Sure, Ruben. Whatever you say.

FORGET that you are his best friend and roomie and OH YEAH, served your very pregnant wife with divorce papers right before she gave birth to your child after you spent months cheating on her.

Also, we know you rubbed earwax on a staffer for a fellow congressman you didn't like.

But sure, we believe you when you say you had no knowledge and you're totally on the up and up.

Enter Scott Jennings:

The lady doth protest too much, methinks https://t.co/QCPm3aOojW — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 13, 2026

'Wethinks' (see what we did there?) Jennings is correct.

And rumors are flying around that more evidence will be coming out against Swalwell ... and perhaps even Gallego. Perhaps the fuzzy little pregnant-wife-leaving cheater should go ahead and resign and save himself the trouble.

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Ok, So THIS Is NASTY: Staffer Shares DISGUSTING (Literally) Story About Ruben Gallego Mistreating Her

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Post DROPPING Wokest, Most BATS**T Post Ever About Colonizing the Moon Belongs in Mic Drop Hall of FAME

And Here Come the RECEIPTS: It's Only Getting Worse for Eric Swalwell's ROOMIE and BFF, Ruben Gallego

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