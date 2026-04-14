Dem Rep. Melanie Stansbury's Attempt to CRAP All Over Lovely DoorDash Grandma Story BACKFIRES Gloriously

Democrats hate good things.

Democrats have uplifting things.

Democrats hate happiness and success.

Especially if it involves President Donald J. Trump. Even when the man does something Americans want, our pals on the Left are always front and center to remind us all why it's not good, why we shouldn't be happy, and that orange man is bad.

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That's literally all they have to offer; it is their platform. For example, yesterday, the DoorDash Grandma story went viral, about a DoorDash grandma delivering to the White House and talking about how the no-tax-on-her-tips policy has made life more affordable and better for her.

Was this PR? Duh. What do Democrats think people believe Trump worked at McDonald's?

As someone who worked in the Executive Office of the President for a number of years—let me assure you, there are no DoorDash deliveries to the West Wing. — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) April 14, 2026

This is just mean-spirited, you know? It's ok for people to be happy about not paying taxes on their tips. Trump did a good thing here, and you'd think the party that's supposedly for the working class would support his efforts.

Luckily, Stansbury's smug post did not go over well for her:

Are democrats this dumb??? Never fails to amaze me. No one thought a real door dash delivered to the White House.



The fact you felt the need to post this is shocking. — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) April 14, 2026

Let me guess, you also made sure to let people know that Trump wasn't actually a McDonald's worker or a garbage collector? — Leftism (@LeftismForU) April 14, 2026

DoorDash in the west wing? McDonald’s? AYFKM? We were far more dignified than that! pic.twitter.com/br7eh9YDfn — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) April 14, 2026

SOMEONE GET THE MANAGER!

You’ve never been president and likely never will be. Here is a photo of what you say never happens. Democrats are such dishonest losers. pic.twitter.com/vuyZL8ihN8 — Homeowner X (@HomeownerX) April 14, 2026

I believe they delivered it as a professional courtesy because Trump is a former McDonald’s employee. — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) April 14, 2026

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Haha this banshee is upset about a to go order. Beautiful — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 14, 2026

Truly.

As someone with an IQ well above room temperature—let me assure you it was obviously a photo op and no need for leftist politicians to get the vapors. — Helvidius Priscus ⚖️ 🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) April 14, 2026

What a bite in the arse she is.

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