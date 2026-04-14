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Dem Rep. Melanie Stansbury's Attempt to CRAP All Over Lovely DoorDash Grandma Story BACKFIRES Gloriously

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:40 PM on April 14, 2026
Meme/Gif

Democrats hate good things.

Democrats have uplifting things.

Democrats hate happiness and success.

Especially if it involves President Donald J. Trump. Even when the man does something Americans want, our pals on the Left are always front and center to remind us all why it's not good, why we shouldn't be happy, and that orange man is bad.

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That's literally all they have to offer; it is their platform. For example, yesterday, the DoorDash Grandma story went viral, about a DoorDash grandma delivering to the White House and talking about how the no-tax-on-her-tips policy has made life more affordable and better for her.

Was this PR? Duh. What do Democrats think people believe Trump worked at McDonald's?

This is just mean-spirited, you know? It's ok for people to be happy about not paying taxes on their tips. Trump did a good thing here, and you'd think the party that's supposedly for the working class would support his efforts. 

Luckily, Stansbury's smug post did not go over well for her:

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SOMEONE GET THE MANAGER!

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Truly.

What a bite in the arse she is.

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