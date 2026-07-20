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DSA Loser Brigade Meltdown: 'Noooo, Iran Can't Bankroll Hamas, Hezbollah & the Houthis Anymore'

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on July 20, 2026
Twitter

The craziest people in America had a Zoom call and panicked about Iran losing the ability to fund terrorists. Yes, really. The person speaking in this video is the husband of Krystal Ball. He is a psycho and very lucky his wife earns a living so he can behave like a lunatic and bleach his hair. 

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They really think Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis losing money is a problem. Normal people see that as a reason to celebrate. 

Is it possible to get some psychological help for these folks?

It's sad that this doesn't shock people.

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The other thing they have in common is their parents were welcomed to America with open arms and reared children who hate this country with all that is within them. Those same kids who have made millions in America. Ro Khanna's kids are about 12 years old and already own golf courses, for heaven's sake.

It's a bold strategy. It will be interesting to see how it plays out for them. 

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Miserable and dumb is a terrible way to go through life.

These people hate America.

It is very scary times.

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