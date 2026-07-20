DSA Loser Brigade Meltdown: 'Noooo, Iran Can't Bankroll Hamas, Hezbollah & the Houthis Anymore'

The craziest people in America had a Zoom call and panicked about Iran losing the ability to fund terrorists. Yes, really. The person speaking in this video is the husband of Krystal Ball. He is a psycho and very lucky his wife earns a living so he can behave like a lunatic and bleach his hair.

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EXCLUSIVE: Several DSA-aligned politicians attended a stream where speakers compared America to Nazism and discussed protecting Iran’s ability to fund Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis.



“If Iran is off the table, Hezbollah can’t be funded, Hamas can’t be funded, the Houthis can’t… pic.twitter.com/M9UvlG6AmT — Canary Mission (@canarymission) July 20, 2026

They really think Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis losing money is a problem. Normal people see that as a reason to celebrate.

“If Iran is off the table, Hezbollah can’t be funded, Hamas can’t be funded, the Houthis can’t be funded” is said as a lament. https://t.co/zELjzfCFhn — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 20, 2026

Is it possible to get some psychological help for these folks?

this will fall with a thud because zero ppl are surprised https://t.co/RA3aeFVhYA — Razib Khan 🧬 ✍️ (@razibkhan) July 20, 2026

It's sad that this doesn't shock people.

Zohran Mamdani, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ro Khanna



what do they ALL have in common?



THEY. HATE. AMERICA. AND. WERE. TAUGHT. FROM. BIRTH. TO. DESTROY. IT. FROM. WITHIN. https://t.co/fQ34AoEgQq — Josh Wolfe (@wolfejosh) July 20, 2026

The other thing they have in common is their parents were welcomed to America with open arms and reared children who hate this country with all that is within them. Those same kids who have made millions in America. Ro Khanna's kids are about 12 years old and already own golf courses, for heaven's sake.

A bunch of elected DSA congressional members and candidates openly discussing how to fund Iranian terrorist proxies—the Houthis, Hezbollah and Hamas—while the US is at war with Iran. How is this not treason? Charge them and remove them from congress. This is insane https://t.co/TQKp8IstaM — Trinity Votes 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@TrinityMustache) July 20, 2026

The DSA is advocating for … Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis??????



I think that’s going to go over brilliantly with the 99% of Americans not insane socialists. What could go wrong with the elections? https://t.co/eDmuZtWalG — Rogue CFPB (@RogueCfpb) July 20, 2026

It's a bold strategy. It will be interesting to see how it plays out for them.

Lmao they all look so angry https://t.co/DB4C4SoGXW — Theocratic Dictator (@theodictator) July 20, 2026

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Miserable and dumb is a terrible way to go through life.

I don’t want people who hate America in our government. You want to improve things? Great! These are stochastic terrorists. https://t.co/YdH4QWvjU5 — Karen Smith 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@karen1smith1) July 20, 2026

These people hate America.

It's time to start planning for the worst possible outcomes.

We can't control enemies coming over the border. We can't deal with enemies already within the country. We can't keep enemies out of our political system. We can't secure elections. We can't trust elections we can't… https://t.co/RUz3zl6nxX — Fnordly (@fnordly) July 20, 2026

It is very scary times.

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