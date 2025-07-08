'Mass Deportations CONTINUE': AG Secretary Rollins Drops the MIC on Amnesty Rumors and Hell YEAH (Watch)

Who They REALLY Are: Proud Resister Cheers Texas Floods and 'a Few Less...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on July 08, 2025
AngieArtist

So ... about those amnesty rumors floating around, that someone somewhere higher up supported the idea of giving amnesty to certain illegals ... yeah, turns out they were just rumors. You know, BS?

Considering Trump ran on securing the border and mass deportations, this editor wasn't entirely sure where these rumors originated, but we were more than happy to see them 'ended' this morning with an announcement made by AG Secretary Brooke Rollins.

She did not pull one single punch.

Watch:

Booyah.

There will be NO AMNESTY.

Louder for the people in the back.

After all, this is what we VOTED FOR. What America voted for.

Secured borders.

Defended sovereignty.

Mass deportations.

If the majority of Americans supported amnesty, nutbag Kamala Harris would have won.

Sam J.
Just sayin'.

See what we mean? This is what Americans want.

Can we get an Amen? 

