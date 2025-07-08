'Mass Deportations CONTINUE': AG Secretary Rollins Drops the MIC on Amnesty Rumors and Hell YEAH (Watch)

So ... about those amnesty rumors floating around, that someone somewhere higher up supported the idea of giving amnesty to certain illegals ... yeah, turns out they were just rumors. You know, BS?

Advertisement

Considering Trump ran on securing the border and mass deportations, this editor wasn't entirely sure where these rumors originated, but we were more than happy to see them 'ended' this morning with an announcement made by AG Secretary Brooke Rollins.

She did not pull one single punch.

Watch:

🔥HOLY SMOKES: AG @SecRollins just addressed the mass amnesty rumors.



"There will be NO AMNESTY. The mass deportations continue..." pic.twitter.com/F50fA0PWXY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2025

Booyah.

There will be NO AMNESTY.

Louder for the people in the back.

And may the mass deportations continue, until every last one of the illegals are gone. If they want to come to the USA, use the proper legal channels. — Defenestrate (@Defenestrate123) July 8, 2025

Finally, some common sense. Law and order matters; we can’t keep rewarding people for breaking the law. The system’s working as it should. — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) July 8, 2025

After all, this is what we VOTED FOR. What America voted for.

Secured borders.

Defended sovereignty.

Mass deportations.

If the majority of Americans supported amnesty, nutbag Kamala Harris would have won.

Just sayin'.

THAT is what I voted for. — Mrs. Right (@Islandcrybaby) July 8, 2025

See what we mean? This is what Americans want.

Can we get an Amen?

============================================================

Related:

Former CIA Officer Sheds Light on What 'PROBABLY' Happened to the Epstein Files and I Got Nothin' (Watch)

Glenn Beck's DAMNING Epstein Files Thread Is a MUST-READ for 'Anyone Who Still Cares About the Truth'

YIKES: Nutball TikToker Who Claimed It's RACIST to Help TX Flood Victims Posts DISTURBING Follow-Up (Vid)

DHS Says HOWDY to San Antonio City Council Candidate Who Said He Wants to 'See Some Dead ICE Agents'

Massive Loser Troll Account Comes Face-to-Face with KARMA on His FILTHY Post About Girls Lost in TX Flood

============================================================