Hey South Africa Come On Down! You're the Next Contestant ON FA and FO With Your Host Donald Trump

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:30 PM on March 15, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Years of tension between the government of South Africa and the Trump Administration came to a head yesterday when Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the country's ambassador to the United States was being ejected from the Country and was no longer welcome here.

Ambassador Rasool has called Donald Trump a racist and claimed that the President is the leader of a worldwide white supremacist movement. The ambassador's expulsion follows the cancellation of all foreign aid to the African nation. South Africa will also be facing increased tariffs on U.S. exports.

The foreign aid cuts are in response to the Administration's claims of human rights violations.

South Africa denies the claims, but the rhetoric of their politicians openly calls for the genocide of white farmers.

Violence against South Africa's white farmers (called Boers) has been going on for years. The United Nations and the international community have been largely silent.

In addition to diplomatic pressure and funding cuts, President Trump has also offered asylum to the Boers with a path to citizenship.

Jason Barlett is a former South African farmer who came to the United States as an asylum seeker in 2019 after the murder of a family member. Here's his story.

Like most nations, the South African economy is far more dependent on the United States than on any of its other trade partners. 

South Africa is determined to test the Trump Administration to their own economic peril. Good luck with that.

Let the games begin.

