Hey South Africa Come On Down! You're the Next Contestant ON FA and FO With Your Host Donald Trump

Years of tension between the government of South Africa and the Trump Administration came to a head yesterday when Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the country's ambassador to the United States was being ejected from the Country and was no longer welcome here.

South Africa's Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country. Ebrahim Rasool is a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates @POTUS . We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA. — Secretary March co Rubio (@SecRubio) Mar 13, 2025

Ambassador Rasool has called Donald Trump a racist and claimed that the President is the leader of a worldwide white supremacist movement. The ambassador's expulsion follows the cancellation of all foreign aid to the African nation. South Africa will also be facing increased tariffs on U.S. exports.

The foreign aid cuts are in response to the Administration's claims of human rights violations.

Trump says he’s cutting all funding to South Africa over their discrimination and human rights violations against White people.



South African leaders have been calling to kiII White people and the media barely talks about it. pic.twitter.com/sST4cbPq7t — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 9, 2025

South Africa denies the claims, but the rhetoric of their politicians openly calls for the genocide of white farmers.

The likely future leader of South Africa calls for genocide of the 4 million whites who live there https://t.co/MNEzOUaN1L — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2024

Violence against South Africa's white farmers (called Boers) has been going on for years. The United Nations and the international community have been largely silent.

Former President of South Africa and leader of the new MK political party singing to kill the white farmer. This has been going on for decades. Listen and look: https://t.co/CTwDXAEL0M — Boer (@twatterbaas) March 14, 2025

For every white farmer (Boer) murdered in South Africa, a white cross was placed.



This reflects a consistent pattern of violence that resembles a genocide.



pic.twitter.com/3eMGgdJgWK — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) March 9, 2025

In addition to diplomatic pressure and funding cuts, President Trump has also offered asylum to the Boers with a path to citizenship.

Trump says South African farmers can get ‘rapid pathway’ to US citizenship after suspending foreign aid https://t.co/0K1YllSPI1 pic.twitter.com/WvKej9nQdy — New York Post (@nypost) March 7, 2025

Jason Barlett is a former South African farmer who came to the United States as an asylum seeker in 2019 after the murder of a family member. Here's his story.

Like most nations, the South African economy is far more dependent on the United States than on any of its other trade partners.

Who wants to be the next contestant on America's favorite game show, "FAFO With Donald Trump"?



South Africa...COME ON DOWN!! https://t.co/LFZypKGEx1 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 3, 2025

South Africa is determined to test the Trump Administration to their own economic peril. Good luck with that.

Let the games begin.