Elie Mystal's New Book Proves There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question (or SEVERAL Stupid Questions)

Political commentator Elie Mystal has started the month of April with a bang: he demanded an end to voter registration because fraud 'doesn't exist,' called for the destruction of our Constitution in favor of one like South Africa, and said the Trump administration would 'snatch him up' over his articles.
As to that last part, we don't think he's got anything to worry about, because we checked out the table of contents in his new book, 'Bad Law.'
Take a look:
Me in a bookstore: there’s Elie Mystal’s new book. I wonder how stupid it can be.— Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) April 11, 2025
*looks at contents
Somehow, it’s worse than I thought. pic.twitter.com/l8BO78pBdF
This got published?
It reads like a Leftist fever dream more than a serious book.
Not even waiting until the first chapter to dive right into bad faith is quite a choice. But here he is.— Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) April 11, 2025
Bad faith is his bread and butter.
Omg I’m dying to read it. Imagine 200 pages of this!— Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) April 11, 2025
If his goal was comedy, he succeeded.
Would love to see the initial pitch for that book deal - if it’s that easy, I’ve really been doing it all wrong …— The Hick of Cynthiana 🇺🇸🙏🤘 (@prophetcynthi) April 11, 2025
'If you don't give me this book deal, I'll call you a racist on MSNBC!' was probably the pitch.
Exceptional.@GovRonDeSantis, you magnificent bastard. 🏳️🌈 🏳️⚧️ pic.twitter.com/JWHY9dzwEC— Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) April 12, 2025
It really is just *chef's kiss*, isn't it?
My expectations were low, but how on earth did this get published??— Penny (@pennyelizabeths) April 12, 2025
If Mystal can get published, anyone can get published.
You know how AI answers tend to be extremely biased, when exposed to overly simplistic prompts and incredibly biased, faith conversations with the conclusion already in mind?— Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) April 12, 2025
Apparently, you can get *paid to publish those chats and prompts*, by the look of this TOC. https://t.co/qxGv8KveUF
That's what it looks like.
It's like the TOC of a Nietzsche book but utterly and unironically retarded. https://t.co/zu43Cn0K2J— Kenneth M. Wolfgang (@KenMWolfgang) April 12, 2025
Nailed it.
Remember the ol' bromide "There's no such thing as a stupid question?"— Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) April 12, 2025
Yeah. Yeah there is. https://t.co/tLAEJQHcop
In this case, there are several stupid questions.
wow. that’s amazing. https://t.co/VOsOFAzYzk— blighter (@blightersort) April 12, 2025
Not in the way Mystal was hoping.
