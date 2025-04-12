PROTECTING KIDS: Dr. Oz and CMS Tell States Medicaid Funds Can't Be Used...
WH Comms Director Has a Reality Check for Lefties Triggered About Obama's Portrait
Here's ANOTHER Pic of Gov. Whitmer In the Oval Office With Trump (at...
Social Security Admin Helped Get Fearmongering Elizabeth Warren Community Note Nuked
VIP
Rep. Eric Swalwell Yelling Into a Bullhorn to Encourage a Few Protesters Speaks...
OOPS! End Wokeness DEMOLISHES the Left's Gaslighting About Plane Crashes With a Simple...
Somebody Make Sure Hillary Clinton Sees the Video Trump Just Posted Where She...
Judiciary Dems' Month-Old Tweet About Mahmoud Khalil Is Aging Worse by the Minute
Proposed Cuts to NOAA Have Lefties Melting Down Faster than Polar Ice Caps...
Lawrence O’Donnell Spreads Lie Trump Can Round Up American Citizens and Fly Them...
Election Deflection: James Carville Says There’s Voter Fraud but the SAVE Act Is...
Victor Davis Hanson: If One Wanted to Destroy the U.S. the Last Four...
Capitol Check-Ups: Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants Lawmakers to Pass Physicals and Undergo Dr...
On the Road (Again): Bernie Sanders Has Been on the ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ Tour...

Elie Mystal's New Book Proves There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question (or SEVERAL Stupid Questions)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on April 12, 2025
Twitchy

Political commentator Elie Mystal has started the month of April with a bang: he demanded an end to voter registration because fraud 'doesn't exist,' called for the destruction of our Constitution in favor of one like South Africa, and said the Trump administration would 'snatch him up' over his articles.

Advertisement

As to that last part, we don't think he's got anything to worry about, because we checked out the table of contents in his new book, 'Bad Law.'

Take a look:

This got published?

It reads like a Leftist fever dream more than a serious book.

Bad faith is his bread and butter.

If his goal was comedy, he succeeded.

'If you don't give me this book deal, I'll call you a racist on MSNBC!' was probably the pitch.

It really is just *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

Recommended

WH Comms Director Has a Reality Check for Lefties Triggered About Obama's Portrait
Doug P.
Advertisement

If Mystal can get published, anyone can get published.

That's what it looks like.

Nailed it.

In this case, there are several stupid questions.

Not in the way Mystal was hoping.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: BOOK GUN CONTROL QUESTIONS SECOND AMENDMENT VOTER FRAUD VOTERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WH Comms Director Has a Reality Check for Lefties Triggered About Obama's Portrait
Doug P.
Here's ANOTHER Pic of Gov. Whitmer In the Oval Office With Trump (at Least We THINK That's Her)
Doug P.
Social Security Admin Helped Get Fearmongering Elizabeth Warren Community Note Nuked
Doug P.
Victor Davis Hanson: If One Wanted to Destroy the U.S. the Last Four Years Matched the Blueprint
Warren Squire
OOPS! End Wokeness DEMOLISHES the Left's Gaslighting About Plane Crashes With a Simple Chart
Grateful Calvin
PROTECTING KIDS: Dr. Oz and CMS Tell States Medicaid Funds Can't Be Used for 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WH Comms Director Has a Reality Check for Lefties Triggered About Obama's Portrait Doug P.
Advertisement