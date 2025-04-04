Seize the Cray-Cray! Elie Mystal Suffers Delusional Fantasy That Trump Will Snatch Him Off the Street

Radical leftist political commentator Elie Mystal has a very active fantasy life. He thinks President Donald Trump is looking for an excuse to snatch him off the streets and either imprison him here or fly him down to El Salvador.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

Elie Mystal "REALLY WORRIED" that Trump Admin could snatch him up over his articles"We live in a country where you can get snatched up off the street for writing an article ... this is something that has really worried me.""And we can say, 'Well, it only happened to green card holders.' Yeah, now. So far. How long before it happens to me? I'm an American. I was born in Queens, right?"

Now here’s his full paranoid rant. (WATCH)

What a weak man. Operates purely off of fear. I can't believe he's someone's father. — Adam B. Coleman, Proud Father & Imperfect Man (@wrong_speak) April 3, 2025

We would have said ignorance but fear works, too.

Commenters say if Mystal has anything to fear it’s his fellow Democrats. He recently went on The View and said all laws passed before 1965 should be deemed unconstitutional because they were written by white people.

He’s worried because his racism was on full display via The View and he senses consequences cometh. — Ashley (@Ashley__USA) April 3, 2025

Elie has more to worry about his own side disappearing him after that performance on The View. — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) April 3, 2025

This gross racist being delusional again. Get help bro. — BoujeeBombshell (@badboujeebabee) April 3, 2025

The Heat Miser has never been very connected to objective reality. pic.twitter.com/2zY8gOMPGR — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 3, 2025

He really looks like the Heat Miser. That’s hilarious!

Commenters were quick to point out that the rotund Mystal should have no fear of being ‘snatched.’

First off no one is snatching him up without blowing their backs out. Secondly we are encouraging those who have a voice to keep speaking. We want to see that 21% approval rating in the teens. So keep on speaking my man we are here for it. You aren’t going anywhere. 🍿 — Rick (@RickieB05) April 3, 2025

the only thing snatched up by him will be a bag of McDonalds — Tony (@tbenz1221) April 3, 2025

Elon is working on new material to make a crane that is strong enough to snatch him up — Glenn Vile (@glenn_vile) April 3, 2025

It is not physically POSSIBLE for anyone to 'snatch him up' — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) April 3, 2025

Trump is not rounding up American citizens. Mystal should be more worried about his family staging a public intervention that involves a barber, a dietary specialist, and a personal trainer.