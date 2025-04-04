New George Floyd Just Dropped: Minnesota Police Not Pursuing ANY Charges Against Tesla...
The 'Tolerant Left' Strikes Again: Pro-Life Reporter Attacked and Hospitalized in New York...
Buyer’s Remorse? Scott Jennings Lays to Rest Notion that MAGA Voters Are Leaving...
Victor Davis Hanson: Leftist Europeans Drew Inspiration From Democrat Party in Jailing Mar...
Elie Mystal Wants to Eliminate Voter Registration Laws Because He Claims Fraud Doesn’t...
Family-Run Brewery Destroyed by Hurricane Helene Gets Help Rebuilding From Unexpected Bene...
Cory Booker Say He Doesn’t Define Himself by Who He’s Against After Going...
VIP
Don’t Expect 24/7 Coverage of Teen Stabbed at Track Meet
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is Going to Say She Doesn’t Like Elon Musk ‘50,000...
New Book: Barack Obama Worked 'Behind the Scenes' to Derail Kamala Harris
Letitia James Heard About a Head Start Program Closed Down Because of Trump's...
Stephanie Turner Female Athlete Who Refused to Fence Against a Male Speaks Out...
VIP
Listen, Fat: '60 Minutes' Is LYING to You About Obesity and Weight Loss
Katie Pavlich Has a GREAT Idea That Would Keep the Formerly Taxpayer Funded...

Seize the Cray-Cray! Elie Mystal Suffers Delusional Fantasy That Trump Will Snatch Him Off the Street

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 AM on April 04, 2025
ABC

Radical leftist political commentator Elie Mystal has a very active fantasy life. He thinks President Donald Trump is looking for an excuse to snatch him off the streets and either imprison him here or fly him down to El Salvador.

Advertisement

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

Elie Mystal "REALLY WORRIED" that Trump Admin could snatch him up over his articles"We live in a country where you can get snatched up off the street for writing an article ... this is something that has really worried me.""And we can say, 'Well, it only happened to green card holders.' Yeah, now. So far. How long before it happens to me? I'm an American. I was born in Queens, right?"

Now here’s his full paranoid rant. (WATCH)

We would have said ignorance but fear works, too.

Commenters say if Mystal has anything to fear it’s his fellow Democrats. He recently went on The View and said all laws passed before 1965 should be deemed unconstitutional because they were written by white people.

Recommended

New George Floyd Just Dropped: Minnesota Police Not Pursuing ANY Charges Against Tesla Vandal
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

He really looks like the Heat Miser. That’s hilarious!

Commenters were quick to point out that the rotund Mystal should have no fear of being ‘snatched.’

Trump is not rounding up American citizens. Mystal should be more worried about his family staging a public intervention that involves a barber, a dietary specialist, and a personal trainer.

Tags: ARRESTED CRAZY DEMOCRAT DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP HOMELAND SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New George Floyd Just Dropped: Minnesota Police Not Pursuing ANY Charges Against Tesla Vandal
Grateful Calvin
The 'Tolerant Left' Strikes Again: Pro-Life Reporter Attacked and Hospitalized in New York City
Grateful Calvin
Buyer’s Remorse? Scott Jennings Lays to Rest Notion that MAGA Voters Are Leaving Trump Over Tariffs
Warren Squire
WATCH: The New Naked Gun Trailer Drops With the PERFECT O.J. Simpson Joke
Aaron Walker
Victor Davis Hanson: Leftist Europeans Drew Inspiration From Democrat Party in Jailing Marine Le Pen
Warren Squire
Family-Run Brewery Destroyed by Hurricane Helene Gets Help Rebuilding From Unexpected Benefactors
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New George Floyd Just Dropped: Minnesota Police Not Pursuing ANY Charges Against Tesla Vandal Grateful Calvin
Advertisement