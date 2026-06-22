Full Commie Trainwreck: NY Dem Brad Lander Embraces Radical Islamists, Hopes to Join Omar-Tlaib Squad

New York is producing a trainwreck panel of candidates. Truly awful people who are full on commies and obsessed with hate for Israel. It's scary how quickly so many politicians have become apologists for militant Islam.

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#ICYMI: NY Democratic Congressional Candidate Brad Lander Recites Quran Verse At Queens Mosque, Says He Hopes To Partner In Congress With Reps. Ilhan Omar And Rashida Tlaib; Imam Prays For Mahdi To Kill Infidels With His Sword pic.twitter.com/tYG02lc2nj — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) June 22, 2026

Why are any Americans ok with this?

@bradlander is a carpetbagger who sucks up to Islamists to get votes — Samantha Elks (@sam_elks) June 22, 2026

He's totally insane.

He's auditioning for Jamal Bowman's spot in the squad. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) June 22, 2026

Wonder if he understands how fire alarms work?

NY Socialist Congressional Candidate Brad Lander.



Fixed it for you.



They are no longer Democrats. That party is dead. They are Socialist. — NYC_Deporable (@TheDudeIsAPunk) June 22, 2026

Let's be honest, they are Communists.

Soon all of New York will be run by terrorists — Robert B. Chernin (@rbchernin) June 22, 2026

Look at this complete sellout.

This guy would stab his own mother in the back to get elected.

What a slimy scumbag. — Monger (@Mongrrr) June 22, 2026

It's honestly so unsettling. These people are running for public office in AMERICA and all they talk about is hating Jews, hating Israel and how they can advance Muslim ideals in this country. How is that helping the everyday working American?

Why are people buying into this nonsense? Why is 'Free Palestine' the only concern of Democrats?

Serious Kapo vibes pic.twitter.com/OOJKJ3zaTD — Zionist Publius (@MissState1985) June 22, 2026

Don’t ever vote for this snake. — Leon Pinsker 🇮🇱 (@LeonPinsker) June 22, 2026

He's clearly very self-loathing.

The psychotic self-hate is strong in this LOSER! — Ron Cordry 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RonCordry91537) June 22, 2026

Maybe people should vote against him. 🤦‍♀️ — SamanthaM (@Sammy6170) June 22, 2026

That's an understatement.

What a sellout. 🙄🙄 — Jubilee ن (@el_shaddai33) June 22, 2026

That's being kind.