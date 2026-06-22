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Full Commie Trainwreck: NY Dem Brad Lander Embraces Radical Islamists, Hopes to Join Omar-Tlaib Squad

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on June 22, 2026
AP Photo/Olga Fedorova

New York is producing a trainwreck panel of candidates. Truly awful people who are full on commies and obsessed with hate for Israel. It's scary how quickly so many politicians have become apologists for militant Islam. 

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Why are any Americans ok with this? 

He's totally insane. 

Wonder if he understands how fire alarms work?

Let's be honest, they are Communists.

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FuzzyChimp
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It's honestly so unsettling. These people are running for public office in AMERICA and all they talk about is hating Jews, hating Israel and how they can advance Muslim ideals in this country. How is that helping the everyday working American? 

Why are people buying into this nonsense? Why is 'Free Palestine' the only concern of Democrats?

He's clearly very self-loathing.

That's an understatement. 

That's being kind. 

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY HAMAS ILHAN OMAR

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