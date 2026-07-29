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Is That Really Their Only Concern? MSNOW Frets Fauci’s Fifth Amendment Could Become Trump’s Playbook

justmindy
justmindy | 11:20 AM on July 29, 2026
Twitchy

Is that really their only concern?

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Maybe they should worry more about finding out what Fauci knew and when and less about what Trump officials may do in the future.

Anthony Fauci’s repeated invoking of his Fifth Amendment rights on Capitol Hill could be the future “playbook” for Trump Administration officials if Democrats take control of Congress, one journalist predicted.

Fauci cited his right against self-incrimination numerous times on Wednesday, and without flinching under questioning from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and others about his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in the wake of his private diaries being made public.

Appearing on Money, Power Politics with Stephanie Ruhle, Leigh Ann Caldwell, Washington correspondent for Puck, predicted Fauci’s use of the Fifth Amendment will come in handy for current administration officials should Democrats call them to testify years from now.

He only cared about his ego and being famous.

All they do is obsess about Trump.

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Democrats have no ability to self-reflect. 

Evergreen.

That would be hilarious. 

Unfortunately, that is true. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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