Is That Really Their Only Concern? MSNOW Frets Fauci’s Fifth Amendment Could Become Trump’s Playbook

Is that really their only concern?

MS NOW Panelist Warns Fauci Pleading the Fifth Is ‘Setting the Playbook’ for Pardoned Trump Admin Officials https://t.co/aUbB01oAcu — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 29, 2026

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Maybe they should worry more about finding out what Fauci knew and when and less about what Trump officials may do in the future.

Anthony Fauci’s repeated invoking of his Fifth Amendment rights on Capitol Hill could be the future “playbook” for Trump Administration officials if Democrats take control of Congress, one journalist predicted. Fauci cited his right against self-incrimination numerous times on Wednesday, and without flinching under questioning from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and others about his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in the wake of his private diaries being made public. Appearing on Money, Power Politics with Stephanie Ruhle, Leigh Ann Caldwell, Washington correspondent for Puck, predicted Fauci’s use of the Fifth Amendment will come in handy for current administration officials should Democrats call them to testify years from now.

Sure, he never cared about Americans. Only his career. pic.twitter.com/RtCPlJOCx7 — DJ Tony B (@DJ_ToNyB) July 29, 2026

He only cared about his ego and being famous.

Joe Biden giving blanket pardons for unnamed crimes over a decade is the problem, but the fact that Trump might eventually do the same. — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) July 29, 2026

All they do is obsess about Trump.

Always ignoring the original offenders (Democrats) who set abhorrent precedent, then accuse and shift focus to others.



Cult behavior. — Charles Ulysses Farley (@pirkster_jax) July 29, 2026

Democrats have no ability to self-reflect.

Yep. Way to think it through Democrats — Brent Habrock (@BHabrock36403) July 29, 2026

Democrats: Oops, we did it again!https://t.co/BAwlpOmra1 — Bryan Farris (@SaveFarrisLSU) July 29, 2026

lol because that is what is important

you don't hate the media enough — Abri (@abriNotMe77) July 29, 2026

Evergreen.

Thanks sleepy Joe — Stan Dombrowski (@StanD2112) July 29, 2026

You can thank Joe Biden for that one. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2026

Someone needs to ask him who won the 2020 election. When he pleads the 5th, call him an election denier forever — David (@zebraonice) July 29, 2026

That would be hilarious.

Only problem is, this is all occurring in Washington, D.C. D.C. juries will happily nullify for Fraudci but not for Trump or any Trumps Administration official. — CapsNut (@Caps_Nut) July 29, 2026

Unfortunately, that is true.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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