No Interviews, No Free Palestine Drama: Studios Keep Mark Ruffalo Quiet for Spider-Man Release

There is a new Spiderman movie set to release and Mark Ruffalo has a part in the movie. Strangely, he has not done even one promotional interview for this movie. People have some theories as to why not.

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Because Marvel has finally learned that he's just going to go out there in a keffiyah and yell about Palestine. https://t.co/kdvdsU698w — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2026

Perhaps the people financing the movie would like Jewish people and their allies to attend the movie so they decided to pass on having Ruffalo hype it.

Probably a good thing for all concerned. https://t.co/l1LER6V8LM — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) July 28, 2026

The movie is trying to make money. Who knows what that dude could say. https://t.co/doFiK8weCG — Robot Head 🤖 (@iamrobothead) July 28, 2026

He's a bit of a wild card.

Hollywood finally leared something. https://t.co/nfrNUijvW5 — Chris Gore (@ThatChrisGore) July 28, 2026

It's about time.

I wonder if it has anything to do with him being a raging antisemite https://t.co/LhzGZAIYL2 — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) July 28, 2026

Probably so.

Smart move by Sony, keeping this moron locked up tight https://t.co/5SwmiSJ9pJ — Flash (@YellowFlashGuy) July 28, 2026

America appreciates it.

Even by the abysmal standards of today’s Hollywood celebrities, it is well understood that nobody likes or wants to hear from Mark Ruffalo. https://t.co/oxgWSvSRCy — Maw (@TheEbonyMaw) July 29, 2026

He is exhausting.

Because they want people to see the movie https://t.co/B6m2x7NAxd — Master Cheeks (@WiggerMaggot) July 28, 2026

What a concept!

They probably have him locked in a cell until it releases. Dude will show up to a press event and start crashing out over politics and tank opening weekend. https://t.co/R1jxO1luB0 — CAMELCAST OFFICIAL (@CAMELCASTOff) July 28, 2026

Disney is learning. Thats good. It can be taught. https://t.co/SLDxF1bKd4 — Lord Brian Urso, Lead Guitarist of Gideons Mob (@TheMobRules73) July 28, 2026

Slowly, but surely.

Maybe because he isn't allowed to talk about his agenda in interview now? https://t.co/ZjMYx8rmKV — Carrow Brown (@Rippalorian) July 28, 2026

If he can't talk about why people should hate Israel, he doesn't want to talk.

Probably because Sony actually understands that anti-marketing and bad press are really poor strategies for box office success. https://t.co/uYguaRTSdo — Jarrod Christman (@jarrodchristman) July 28, 2026

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He’s dumb enough to espouse Communism after making millions but smart enough to be nowhere near the PR for this movie. https://t.co/97H7JRb1Tw — Critically Thinking & Drinking 🧐 🥃🧉🍸🍹🤪 (@TheCriticalDri1) July 28, 2026

In other words, he is a hypocrite.

Sounds like Marvel is getting smart and not letting this imbecile speak. https://t.co/EP2kIWTYal — GAgirl1967 Jesus brings freedom from sin! (@SavvyTamz_57) July 28, 2026

I'm fine with that. They guy is a douchebag. — Lance Dude 🍊☧ (@Lancedude) July 28, 2026

Because he runs his mouth about the president too much and marvel seems like they want a home run hit. — ConvoBreaker (@convo_breaker) July 28, 2026

People who finance movies like to make money. News at 11.