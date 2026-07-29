VIP
PolitiFact's Defense of WI Dem Candidate for Gov Is Why So Many 'Fact-Checkers'...
Is That Really Their Only Concern? MSNOW Frets Fauci’s Fifth Amendment Could Become...
OUCH! Bernie Moreno Straight-Up NUKED Fauci AND His 'Dirtbag Attorney'
DNC Woes Continue As New Report Reveals They Were Scammed by Someone Pretending...
Senator Hawley Hilariously Forces Fauci to Plead the Fifth on His Tie Color...
WNBA’s Stef Dolson Slaps on Pro-Trans Tank Top to Own the Cons… Her...
Fauci Wanted to Plead the Fifth but Have His Lawyer Do the Talking...
Rand Paul Mocks Fauci's Cowardly Invocation of the Fifth Amendment During Senate Hearing
Frenzy on X After Fauci Refuses to Answer Congress: Users Call Him Coward...
Rand Paul Makes a GREAT Case for Fauci's Pardon Being Put to the...
One Guy Shows Up to Protest the Tate Brothers’ Detention … Discovers He’s...
Kerry Kennedy Defends Dr. Fauci's Right to Privacy (There's Just One Problem)
Dem Senator Who Was Feeling Good About Graham Platner Is Now Feeling Good...
Shackles Shakedown: Mayor Zohran Mamdani Is Open to Making New Yorkers Pay Slave...

No Interviews, No Free Palestine Drama: Studios Keep Mark Ruffalo Quiet for Spider-Man Release

justmindy
justmindy | 12:00 PM on July 29, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

There is a new Spiderman movie set to release and Mark Ruffalo has a part in the movie. Strangely, he has not done even one promotional interview for this movie. People have some theories as to why not.

Advertisement

Perhaps the people financing the movie would like Jewish people and their allies to attend the movie so they decided to pass on having Ruffalo hype it.

He's a bit of a wild card.

It's about time.

Probably so.

America appreciates it.

Recommended

OUCH! Bernie Moreno Straight-Up NUKED Fauci AND His 'Dirtbag Attorney'
Doug P.
Advertisement

He is exhausting.

What a concept!

Slowly, but surely.

If he can't talk about why people should hate Israel, he doesn't want to talk.

Advertisement

In other words, he is a hypocrite.

People who finance movies like to make money. News at 11. 

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM HOLLYWOOD ISRAEL MOVIES PALESTINIANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OUCH! Bernie Moreno Straight-Up NUKED Fauci AND His 'Dirtbag Attorney'
Doug P.
Senator Hawley Hilariously Forces Fauci to Plead the Fifth on His Tie Color and the Day of the Week
justmindy
Frenzy on X After Fauci Refuses to Answer Congress: Users Call Him Coward and Demand Accountability
justmindy
Is That Really Their Only Concern? MSNOW Frets Fauci’s Fifth Amendment Could Become Trump’s Playbook
justmindy
DNC Woes Continue As New Report Reveals They Were Scammed by Someone Pretending to Be Ken Martin
Grateful Calvin
WNBA’s Stef Dolson Slaps on Pro-Trans Tank Top to Own the Cons… Her Team Gets Smoked by Actual Women
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

OUCH! Bernie Moreno Straight-Up NUKED Fauci AND His 'Dirtbag Attorney' Doug P.
Advertisement