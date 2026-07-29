Gov. Andy Beshear Pulls the 'Poor Old Man' Card on Anthony Fauci, Scolds Rand Paul

It seems that Democratic governors are lining up to defend Anthony Fauci after he pleaded the Fifth 111 times during questioning on Wednesday morning before the Senate's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, chaired by Sen. Rand Paul. As our own Grateful Calvin just reported, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was upset that they held a hearing "to yell at Dr. Fauci and again push horse dewormer." Is he still going with the "horse paste" hoax?

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Now, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is piling on, noting that mean old Paul is forcing Fauci, 85, to address the American people, while letting an ailing 84-year-old Mitch McConnell slide. So Beshear is pulling the "poor old man" card on Fauci?

Today Rand Paul wants to force an 85-year-old Dr. Anthony Fauci to address the American people but refuses to ask the same of 84-year-old Mitch McConnell. — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) July 29, 2026

This is going to go well for you. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 29, 2026

That’s quite a reach but you got there. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 29, 2026

Did Mitch McConnell facilitate the pandemic, bigbrain? — JWF (@JammieWF) July 29, 2026

Fauci is responsible for the deaths of millions of Americans. Maybe shut the fuck up on this one, Andy. — Meara (@MillennialOther) July 29, 2026

I didn't realize that McConnell helped fund the Wuhan Lab which resulted millions dying.



Does Mitch have a diary that shows he lied during previous testimony?



You are another Democrat who protects liars. — Lancelot Link Lives On (@tjlehm34) July 29, 2026

I understand your point, but Mitch McConnell did not kill 1 million Americans, Mitch McConnell did not lockdown schools, Mitch McConnell did not lie about a vaccine and push it out forcing millions to get the jab or lose their jobs and freedoms. Try to stay in your lane. — Patty Girl X’d 🇺🇸☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) July 29, 2026

Are you for fucking real right now? — Stocking Mill Coffee (@smcroasters) July 29, 2026

Not sure how McConnell's health exonerates Fauci and exempts him from having to testify, Andrew. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) July 29, 2026

Do you think you’re making a cogent point here? — Gigi Levangie (@GigiLevangie) July 29, 2026

Dude. Mass casualty event to the globe vs an old man in the hospital. Aren’t you the governor? Go to the hospital! — Ron (@Ronrightside) July 29, 2026

You're the fucking GOVERNOR. Drive out to Turtle Mitch's house and check it out for yourself and report back to us, you worthless knob. — DVinny84🇺🇸 (@DVinny84) July 29, 2026

What a ridiculous comparison.

The facts are the facts. Fauci’s own diary says it all. Anyone still defending this is operating on a level of brainwashed, self-destructive empathy that defies reason. — SML4CommonCents (@SML4CommonCents) July 29, 2026

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Are you insane? How are these even on the same playing field? — AmericanKat🇺🇸 🟥🟥🟥 (@4AmericanKat) July 29, 2026

This post just wrecked your presidential aspirations. Bookmark it. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) July 29, 2026

Beshear thought this was clever, accusing Paul of bullying an 85-year-old man (who's anything but poor). Why would Paul drag McConnell in front of a committee? Did he do something other than get sick?

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