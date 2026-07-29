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Gov. Andy Beshear Pulls the 'Poor Old Man' Card on Anthony Fauci, Scolds Rand Paul

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on July 29, 2026
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

It seems that Democratic governors are lining up to defend Anthony Fauci after he pleaded the Fifth 111 times during questioning on Wednesday morning before the Senate's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, chaired by Sen. Rand Paul. As our own Grateful Calvin just reported, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was upset that they held a hearing "to yell at Dr. Fauci and again push horse dewormer." Is he still going with the "horse paste" hoax?

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Now, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is piling on, noting that mean old Paul is forcing Fauci, 85, to address the American people, while letting an ailing 84-year-old Mitch McConnell slide. So Beshear is pulling the "poor old man" card on Fauci?

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Beshear thought this was clever, accusing Paul of bullying an 85-year-old man (who's anything but poor). Why would Paul drag McConnell in front of a committee? Did he do something other than get sick?

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