RATIO Alert! Dick Durbin Gets DRAGGED for Trying to Dismiss Fauci's Diaries As 'Conspiracy Theories'

Today during a Senate Homeland Security Hearing, Dr. Anthony Fauci pleaded the Fifth a total of 111 times. Democrats didn't seem to mind at all because they didn't want Fauci being forced to explain the latest evidence that he lied repeatedly and be made to justify all the lunacy he supported.

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Outgoing Sen. Dick Durbin is joining many of his fellow Democrats in simply choosing to ignore what we now know about Fauci. Durbin even included Fauci's own diary that's been released as being among the "conspiracy theories" Republicans are pushing.

Dr. Fauci is a deeply caring physician, a brilliant scientist, an extraordinary public servant, a humanitarian, & a patriot—whose work has helped save tens of millions of lives.



It is a shame to watch him be dragged in front of Congress in the name of bogus conspiracy theories. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) July 29, 2026

Speaking of being dragged, that's exactly what's happening to Durbin.

It’s literally his own words he wrote in his own diary he kept on government computers. https://t.co/CNIEPJD02R — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 29, 2026

We haven't seen a ratio on a post like this one in a while.

This is the biggest ratio I believe I've ever seen. — Randford Krones (@CorranHorn15) July 29, 2026

The ratio is well deserved — Taína Latina (@libertadlamarq) July 29, 2026

It's a whopper, that's for sure.

I have secondhand embarrassment. Yikes, dude. https://t.co/Phxsgh4RrT — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) July 29, 2026

Yes Democrats. Keep going. We are watching you d-e on this hill of pure vile excrement. https://t.co/Gfz9TRYPPT — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) July 29, 2026

You are evil and you know it — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 29, 2026

Look at the people democrats defend. Gangs, illegals, murderers, rapist’s, welfare fraudsters, Iran, assassins, Socialist’s communist’s, Graham Platner, on and on it goes!

There is no Democrat Party, they are lying, paranoid, freaks! — lrb (@UnclePatsFarm) July 29, 2026

The Dems do have their "priorities."

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

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