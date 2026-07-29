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RATIO Alert! Dick Durbin Gets DRAGGED for Trying to Dismiss Fauci's Diaries As 'Conspiracy Theories'

Doug P. | 4:40 PM on July 29, 2026
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Today during a Senate Homeland Security Hearing, Dr. Anthony Fauci pleaded the Fifth a total of 111 times. Democrats didn't seem to mind at all because they didn't want Fauci being forced to explain the latest evidence that he lied repeatedly and be made to justify all the lunacy he supported. 

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Outgoing Sen. Dick Durbin is joining many of his fellow Democrats in simply choosing to ignore what we now know about Fauci. Durbin even included Fauci's own diary that's been released as being among the "conspiracy theories" Republicans are pushing. 

Speaking of being dragged, that's exactly what's happening to Durbin. 

We haven't seen a ratio on a post like this one in a while. 

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It's a whopper, that's for sure. 

The Dems do have their "priorities." 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity. 

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ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 DEMOCRAT PARTY DICK DURBIN SENATE

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