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Dem Sen. Andy Kim Feting Dr. Fauci Was a Deranged Political Version of the Pottery Scene in 'Ghost'

Doug P. | 6:10 PM on July 29, 2026
AngieArtist

By now you know that the Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci featured the former head of the NIAID pleading the Fifth Amendment well over 100 times. 

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That's kind of odd because just three years ago Fauci was totally on board with answering any questions that came his way. 

Fast forward to July of 2025 when Rand Paul released Fauci's government diaries (written on gov't computers and stored in gov't servers). It's just a former public official who received a preemptive blanket pardon who asked colleagues to delete messages and is now pleading the Fifth—nothing to see here!

That's what made Democrat Sen. Andy Kim's line of "questioning" so disgusting. Kim gave Fauci the political version of a lap dance when it was his turn to not ask questions. 

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Wow, the only thing missing from that was the Everly Brothers' Unchained Melody song playing in the background.

Senator Kim then sang Mariah Carey's "then a hero comes along" song to Fauci while wiping tears from his eyes. Well, at least that's what Kim was doing inside his head. 

*****

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ANTHONY FAUCI RAND PAUL SENATE ANDY KIM

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