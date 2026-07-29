Dem Sen. Andy Kim Feting Dr. Fauci Was a Deranged Political Version of the Pottery Scene in 'Ghost'

By now you know that the Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci featured the former head of the NIAID pleading the Fifth Amendment well over 100 times.

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That's kind of odd because just three years ago Fauci was totally on board with answering any questions that came his way.

Fauci in 2022: “I am very happy to testify before any congressional oversight committee.



I have nothing to hide. I can explain and validate everything that I’ve done.



I’m going to do what I need to do, and that is cooperate fully, because we have nothing to hide at all.” pic.twitter.com/vRYKHnLkPr — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) July 29, 2026

Fast forward to July of 2025 when Rand Paul released Fauci's government diaries (written on gov't computers and stored in gov't servers). It's just a former public official who received a preemptive blanket pardon who asked colleagues to delete messages and is now pleading the Fifth—nothing to see here!

That's what made Democrat Sen. Andy Kim's line of "questioning" so disgusting. Kim gave Fauci the political version of a lap dance when it was his turn to not ask questions.

Democrat Senator Kim of New Jersey praised Dr. Fauci by reading Roosevelt’s man in the arena speech to praise the bravery of Fauci, who refused to answer any questions, today at the hearing. Legit crazy town. pic.twitter.com/ljf5WxtkS5 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 29, 2026

Wow, the only thing missing from that was the Everly Brothers' Unchained Melody song playing in the background.

Democrats are currently reading poetry to Fauci in the Senate OVERSIGHT Hearing.



No, I'm not joking. pic.twitter.com/EYzlP0NWx4 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 29, 2026

Senator Kim then sang Mariah Carey's "then a hero comes along" song to Fauci while wiping tears from his eyes. Well, at least that's what Kim was doing inside his head.

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