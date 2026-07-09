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MI Dem Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Squirms and Dodges When Grilled About Calling Himself a Physician

Doug P. | 10:21 AM on July 09, 2026

Don't look now, but we have another Democrat phony in our midst, and this one is running for a U.S. Senate seat from Michigan. 

Believe it or not, Mehdi Hasan performed a random act of actual journalism that many reporters or cable news hosts wouldn't dare to do. El-Sayed's campaign tries to pass him off as -- or at least imply that he is -- a practicing physician. However, he's not licensed to practice medicine and never has been. What's the deal? Watch El-Sayed try to change the subject as fast as he can when asked to explain himself: 

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You know the state of the media is sad when Mehdi Hasan is grilling El-Sayed harder than many other so-called reporters would dare to do. 

It is now! Apparently El-Sayed is only a doctor in the "Dr. Jill" sense of the word. 

Wherever there's a lying leftist running for office, we'll find Bernie Sanders supporting that person: 

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When have Bernie's endorsements ever gone bad? Wait, never mind.

Another day, another phony Dem socialist politician. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress and keep leftists like El-Sayed out of the Senate.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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