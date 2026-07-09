MI Dem Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Squirms and Dodges When Grilled About Calling Himself a Physician

Don't look now, but we have another Democrat phony in our midst, and this one is running for a U.S. Senate seat from Michigan.

Believe it or not, Mehdi Hasan performed a random act of actual journalism that many reporters or cable news hosts wouldn't dare to do. El-Sayed's campaign tries to pass him off as -- or at least imply that he is -- a practicing physician. However, he's not licensed to practice medicine and never has been. What's the deal? Watch El-Sayed try to change the subject as fast as he can when asked to explain himself:

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HOST: You're calling yourself a physician, you don’t have a valid state medical license in New York or Michigan…



EL-SAYED: “It’s not about whether or not I’m a physician or a doctor...”



HOST: "That’s a good line, but people would say it’s also about did you tell the truth?” pic.twitter.com/6v8vDvnGR2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2026

You know the state of the media is sad when Mehdi Hasan is grilling El-Sayed harder than many other so-called reporters would dare to do.

Here’s the next Democrat candidate everyone on the left will pretend they didn’t see coming before calling on him to drop out.



Lying about being a doctor? Is this a thing lately? https://t.co/laO8u0kufH — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 8, 2026

It is now! Apparently El-Sayed is only a doctor in the "Dr. Jill" sense of the word.

Wherever there's a lying leftist running for office, we'll find Bernie Sanders supporting that person:

We need leaders in Congress who understand firsthand the struggles facing working families and are ready to fight for unions, affordable housing, Medicare for All, and an economy that works for everyone, not just the 1%.



Let's send @AbdulElSayed to the Senate. https://t.co/kOoCmKEP8L — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 8, 2026

When have Bernie's endorsements ever gone bad? Wait, never mind.

Yes vote for the guy who calls himself a Doctor or physician who is not a licensed doctor. Fools.https://t.co/smpYJu9RzI — Suz🇺🇸 (@Sue1925) July 8, 2026

Another day, another phony Dem socialist politician.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress and keep leftists like El-Sayed out of the Senate.

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