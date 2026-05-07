$11 Million Somali Medicare Fraudster Given Probation in Plea Deal With MN AG...
Sam Stein Overlooks Tim Scott While Worrying It’ll Be ‘Another 100 Years’ Before...
Kathy Griffin Wants You to Feel Rage on Election Day Over Arrest of...
Disney Cruise Families Stunned by Onboard Arrests — The Shocking Reason Border Patrol...
Rep. Steve Cohen Says Tennessee's Insane New Maps Would Destroy the Black Community's...
Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes: Krassenstein Canceled by His Own Side for...
The Bulwark Floats the Idea of Graham Platner Running for President in 2028
'Go to Gaza Yourself': Man Urges Gay Pro-Palestine Protester to Experience Hamas 'Hospital...
AOC Is Thinking About How Black Americans Created Democracy in This Country From...
Yet Another Gen Z Dweeb Declares 'The Rule of Law Is Dead' Because...
Our Sides Are Splitting! Jen Psaki Claims Democrats Don't Choose Nominees in a...
No, AOC: You Big DUMMY Can't Earn a Billion Dollars — But Brilliant...
Kamala Harris Wants DNC to Release It's 2024 Campaign 'Autopsy Report' but X...
Hear That Sound? It's Millions of Democrats CRYING OUT Over Sean Spicer's Recent...

From Giggle Box to Hanky Time: Dem. Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta Gets a Taste of His Own Medicine

justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on May 07, 2026
Twitchy

Malcolm Kenyatta is the Vice Chair of The Democrats. He was a big ol' giggle box telling people to vote for the ridiculous Virginia redistricting so they could take power away from Donald Trump.

Advertisement

He's stifling that guffaw now as Tennessee does their OWN redistricting and it doesn't benefit the Democrats. Malcolm apparently is not aware of how tables turn.

That taste of their own medicine seems to be pretty bitter.

No, those were laugh riots to Malcolm. He found those hilarious. Malcolm is not in the middle. Malcolm is a massive hypocrite. 

Somebody pass Malcolm a hanky!

Recommended

Disney Cruise Families Stunned by Onboard Arrests — The Shocking Reason Border Patrol Took Down the Crew
justmindy
Advertisement

Malcolm seems like one of those guys who probably spends lots of time looking at himself in the mirror. Probably stares at his navel, too.

Oh, Malcolm was thrilled with what happened in Virginia. He even encouraged his followers to get out and vote for it.

Big baby Malcolm needs to dry it up and take the L!

Make it make sense.

Advertisement

Most people would think that is a good thing!

It's clear they haven't believed in that for quite some time.

Lib tears are delicious.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT TENNESSEE VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Disney Cruise Families Stunned by Onboard Arrests — The Shocking Reason Border Patrol Took Down the Crew
justmindy
$11 Million Somali Medicare Fraudster Given Probation in Plea Deal With MN AG Keith Ellison
Brett T.
Sam Stein Overlooks Tim Scott While Worrying It’ll Be ‘Another 100 Years’ Before SC Elects a Black Leader
justmindy
Rep. Steve Cohen Says Tennessee's Insane New Maps Would Destroy the Black Community's Voice
Brett T.
'Go to Gaza Yourself': Man Urges Gay Pro-Palestine Protester to Experience Hamas 'Hospitality' Firsthand
justmindy
Kathy Griffin Wants You to Feel Rage on Election Day Over Arrest of Child Predators by CBP
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Disney Cruise Families Stunned by Onboard Arrests — The Shocking Reason Border Patrol Took Down the Crew justmindy
Advertisement