From Giggle Box to Hanky Time: Dem. Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta Gets a Taste of His Own Medicine

Malcolm Kenyatta is the Vice Chair of The Democrats. He was a big ol' giggle box telling people to vote for the ridiculous Virginia redistricting so they could take power away from Donald Trump.

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Womp womp pic.twitter.com/Vq9nnOK05g — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 7, 2026

He's stifling that guffaw now as Tennessee does their OWN redistricting and it doesn't benefit the Democrats. Malcolm apparently is not aware of how tables turn.

What Republicans are doing in Tennessee today and across the country is a stain on our nation’s soul.



This Supreme Court will be remembered as the most corrupt in history. — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) May 7, 2026

That taste of their own medicine seems to be pretty bitter.

Did CT and MA "stain" the nation's "soul"?



Did Virginia?



Asking for every single Republican voter who is disenfranchised! https://t.co/B7i5Bc36kT — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) May 7, 2026

No, those were laugh riots to Malcolm. He found those hilarious. Malcolm is not in the middle. Malcolm is a massive hypocrite.

I'm a Virginian...



Can I suggest you cry harder about it? https://t.co/6kHZGM5hZe pic.twitter.com/kJh0UFbLP0 — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 7, 2026

Somebody pass Malcolm a hanky!

Malcolm seems like one of those guys who probably spends lots of time looking at himself in the mirror. Probably stares at his navel, too.

VA is ok thought..right? https://t.co/2Nr0aINrUs — Melissa H (@sportsmom9433) May 7, 2026

Oh, Malcolm was thrilled with what happened in Virginia. He even encouraged his followers to get out and vote for it.

I doubt that, Malc. So far, nothing beats the corruption of the biden/obama regime. You are just being a big baby because the court didn't rule your way. https://t.co/PbPTU1OMvW — Bridget - Covfefe (@Briann53) May 7, 2026

Big baby Malcolm needs to dry it up and take the L!

Still waiting to hear how it isn't racist to claim black people can only be represented by a black person. https://t.co/VSZ1HcIcFM — Paul Yeager 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mtntallpaul) May 7, 2026

Not so fun when it’s happening to you huh https://t.co/VVkiamNMX7 — sid (@palpatean) May 7, 2026

Dem logic: not being racist is racist. https://t.co/si8xNabrix — Renna (@RennaW) May 7, 2026

Make it make sense.

Ask Republicans in the eight Democrat controlled States that have no House seats what they think about what’s happening in Tennessee? https://t.co/RLlWQOI2Ze — Jon Holloway (@HX1MAN) May 8, 2026

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Ending race based politics is a "stain" https://t.co/sVIhGlixqr — IAMAPRPEH 🇺🇸🇮🇱⚓️⬇️ (@APRPEH) May 7, 2026

Most people would think that is a good thing!

Obama said it was (d)ifferent in Virginia and California. https://t.co/mEl5iGiPVU — Shaun (@ShaunStromb) May 7, 2026

Amazing how Democrats call SCOTUS a stain on our Nations soul when they enforce the Constitution! So much for Democrats believing in democracy and the Constitution! https://t.co/deXdpxDoZ6 — Mike Allagas (@AllagasMike) May 7, 2026

It's clear they haven't believed in that for quite some time.

Cry more. https://t.co/2BANJoMa8p — StoneFree2Rant is a Semi-fascist(Same on Gettr) (@StoneFree2Rant) May 8, 2026

Lib tears are delicious.

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