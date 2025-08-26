Jonathan Turley Destroys the Calvinball Jurisprudence of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

We've written quite a bit about Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, namely her creative jurisprudence. And by 'creative' we mean woke and ridiculous.

Here are just some of the highlights of her career thus far: she believes rulings by the conservative majority are an 'existential threat to the rule of law '; she uses unprofessional colloquialisms in opinions; she 'doesn't understand' a lot of her job; worries the First Amendment unfairly hamstrings government; and has been called out in opinions by both Justice Sotomayor and Justice Coney Barrett.

Justice Brown Jackson herself said she's 'not afraid to use her voice' in her rulings, which is why Jonathan Turley has dubbed her jurisprudence 'Judicial Calvinball.'

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stated that she views her opinions as a chance “to tell people in my opinions how I feel about the issues.” That sense of liberation has become the subject of consternation on the court, as she unloads on her colleagues...https://t.co/S5ylMFHuDI — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 25, 2025

Here's more from Turley:

“I just feel that I have a wonderful opportunity.” Those words of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson came in a recent interview, wherein the justice explained how she felt liberated after becoming a member of the Supreme Court “to tell people in my opinions how I feel about the issues. And that’s what I try to do.” Jackson’s sense of liberation has increasingly become the subject of consternation on the court itself, as she unloads on her colleagues in strikingly strident opinions. ... For some of us who have followed Jackson’s interestingly controversial tenure on the court, it was crushingly ironic. Although Jackson accused her colleagues of following a new rule that they must always rule with Trump, she herself is widely viewed as the very embodiment of the actual rule of the made-up game based on the comic strip of Calvin and Hobbes. In Jacksonian jurisprudence, it often seems like there are no fixed rules, only fixed outcomes. She then attacks her colleagues for a lack of integrity or empathy. To quote Calvin, Jackson proves that “there’s no problem so awful that you can’t add some guilt to it and make it even worse.” Jackson has attacked her colleagues in opinions, shattering traditions of civility and restraint. Her colleagues have clearly had enough. She now regularly writes diatribes that neither of her fellow liberals — Justices Sonia Sotomayor or Elena Kagan — are willing to sign on to. Indeed, she has raged against opinions that her liberal colleagues have joined.

She was a terrible, terrible choice.

Crazy me, I thought that

The Supreme Court’s job was to interpret the law not to voice their personal opinions. — Chronicles of Racist Liberals (@liberalsracists) August 25, 2025

Right. And you get that when you nominate a qualified Justice to the Supreme Court.

Joe Biden nominated Brown Jackson because she checked the right DEI quota boxes.

Justice Jackson is actually a good development. Unleashed, she is so polarizing that everyone wants to travel to whichever pole is farthest away from her. — Chad West (@Chad_WestReal) August 25, 2025

That's a perfect point, really.

Maybe she could get a Substack or start a blog. — The Intersect (@mburm201) August 25, 2025

Or a podcast. Those are all the rage.

She’s there to interpret the laws under the narrow guidelines of our Constitution, not espouse her opinions. She should be removed from SCOTUS — Don Averitt (@averitt_don) August 26, 2025

Yes, she should.

One of my favorite quotes this year. We will not dwell on Justice Jackson’s argument, which is at odds with more than two centuries’ worth of precedent, not to mention the Constitution itself — Dan Nelson (@IlliniDan2) August 26, 2025

That's a great quote.

‘Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stated that she views her opinions as a chance “to tell people in my opinions how I feel about the issues.”’



You can’t overstate how corrosive these tedious, narcissistic social performances have been for the institutions. https://t.co/95AV7ApY2N — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) August 25, 2025

They're incredibly corrosive.

this woman writing opinions the way I used to blog about my feelings in a xanga that first year I went away to college is amazing https://t.co/6wfvC1VYbZ — Mike Solana (@micsolana) August 25, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

Justice Jackson was and remains grotesquely unqualified for the Supreme Court.



Her presence there is entirely and exclusively the fault of Democrats. https://t.co/nfpW3kNi70 — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) August 25, 2025

Yes, it is.

A judge who feels the need to tell people how they "FEEL about the issues" is a moral, intellectual, and legal defective.



It's fitting to Biden's legacy that such a creature sits on the highest court. https://t.co/nEECAmMEaj — Cruadin (@cruadin) August 25, 2025

Biden's legacy did tremendous damage to the country.

