Jonathan Turley Destroys the Calvinball Jurisprudence of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on August 26, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

We've written quite a bit about Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, namely her creative jurisprudence. And by 'creative' we mean woke and ridiculous.

Here are just some of the highlights of her career thus far: she believes rulings by the conservative majority are an 'existential threat to the rule of law '; she uses unprofessional colloquialisms in opinions; she 'doesn't understand' a lot of her job; worries the First Amendment unfairly hamstrings government; and has been called out in opinions by both Justice Sotomayor and Justice Coney Barrett.

Justice Brown Jackson herself said she's 'not afraid to use her voice' in her rulings, which is why Jonathan Turley has dubbed her jurisprudence 'Judicial Calvinball.'

Here's more from Turley:

“I just feel that I have a wonderful opportunity.”

Those words of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson came in a recent interview, wherein the justice explained how she felt liberated after becoming a member of the Supreme Court “to tell people in my opinions how I feel about the issues. And that’s what I try to do.”

Jackson’s sense of liberation has increasingly become the subject of consternation on the court itself, as she unloads on her colleagues in strikingly strident opinions.

...

For some of us who have followed Jackson’s interestingly controversial tenure on the court, it was crushingly ironic. Although Jackson accused her colleagues of following a new rule that they must always rule with Trump, she herself is widely viewed as the very embodiment of the actual rule of the made-up game based on the comic strip of Calvin and Hobbes. In Jacksonian jurisprudence, it often seems like there are no fixed rules, only fixed outcomes. She then attacks her colleagues for a lack of integrity or empathy.

To quote Calvin, Jackson proves that “there’s no problem so awful that you can’t add some guilt to it and make it even worse.”

Jackson has attacked her colleagues in opinions, shattering traditions of civility and restraint. Her colleagues have clearly had enough. She now regularly writes diatribes that neither of her fellow liberals — Justices Sonia Sotomayor or Elena Kagan — are willing to sign on to. Indeed, she has raged against opinions that her liberal colleagues have joined.

All of THIS! Dr. Strangetweet's Thread of Some of the WORST X Takes Over the Years Is SPECTACULARLY Funny
Sam J.
She was a terrible, terrible choice.

Right. And you get that when you nominate a qualified Justice to the Supreme Court.

Joe Biden nominated Brown Jackson because she checked the right DEI quota boxes.

That's a perfect point, really.

Or a podcast. Those are all the rage.

Yes, she should.

That's a great quote.

They're incredibly corrosive.

EL. OH. EL.

Yes, it is.

Biden's legacy did tremendous damage to the country.

