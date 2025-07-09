If You Needed More Proof Ketanji Brown Jackson Doesn't Understand SCOTUS, Look No Further Than THIS Story

John F. Miniclier, Last Surviving Veteran From the Battle of Midway, Dies at...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 09, 2025
AP Photo/Steven Senne

When President Joe Biden nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, he made it very clear he picked her because of her race and gender, and not her brilliant legal mind.

And in the three years since she was confirmed, she's shown why he didn't take her jurisprudence into consideration.

She's a terrible jurist. Two justices have already called her out for her ridiculous opinions: Coney Barrett and Sotomayor.

And now she's defending her ridiculous dissents because she thinks the Court majority represents an 'existential threat' to the rule of law:

Here's more from ABC News:

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, in her first public appearance since the Supreme Court sharply limited the ability of federal judges to check presidential power, said Saturday she believes recent rulings by the court's conservative majority pose an 'existential threat to the rule of law.'

'Sometimes we have cases that have those kinds of implications, and, you know, are there cases in which there are issues that have that kind of significance? Absolutely,' Jackson told ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis during a wide-ranging conversation at the Global Black Economic Forum.

The court's newest justice and member of the liberal minority first leveled the charge last month in a remarkable solo dissent in the case Trump v Casa, which partially lifted nationwide injunctions against President Donald Trump's executive order to effectively end birthright citizenship.

Jackson also wrote in her dissent that she has 'no doubt that executive lawlessness will flourish because of the decision' and that she predicts 'executive power will become completely uncontainable.' The unusually blunt and sobering assessment drew sharp criticism, including from her colleagues.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett accused Jackson of a 'startling line of attack that is tethered neither to [precedent and the Constitution] nor, frankly, to any doctrine whatsoever.'

Here Are a Few More Illegals Being Arrested While Dems Demonize ICE (Brace for 'Omaha Man' Headlines)
Doug P.
Clearly, Jackson isn't paying attention to the Court's rulings, because many of them have been 5-4, with some members of that nefarious 'conservative majority' ruling with the liberals.

Clearly, Jackson is the outlier here.

Words mean things. Laws are written as they are for a reason.

Jackson doesn't care. Her feelings trump the rule of law and the Constitution.

She's the threat here.

This is so embarrassing.

Seriously.

True.

If her fellow Justices don't listen to her, why should any of us?

She isn't fit to iron Ginsburg's collars.

Where's the lie?

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.





