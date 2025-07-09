If You Needed More Proof Ketanji Brown Jackson Doesn't Understand SCOTUS, Look No Further Than THIS Story

When President Joe Biden nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, he made it very clear he picked her because of her race and gender, and not her brilliant legal mind.

And in the three years since she was confirmed, she's shown why he didn't take her jurisprudence into consideration.

She's a terrible jurist. Two justices have already called her out for her ridiculous opinions: Coney Barrett and Sotomayor.

And now she's defending her ridiculous dissents because she thinks the Court majority represents an 'existential threat' to the rule of law:

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said she believes recent rulings by the Supreme Court's conservative majority pose an "existential threat to the rule of law." https://t.co/G7S1Es7mKY — ABC News (@ABC) July 8, 2025

Here's more from ABC News:

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, in her first public appearance since the Supreme Court sharply limited the ability of federal judges to check presidential power, said Saturday she believes recent rulings by the court's conservative majority pose an 'existential threat to the rule of law.' 'Sometimes we have cases that have those kinds of implications, and, you know, are there cases in which there are issues that have that kind of significance? Absolutely,' Jackson told ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis during a wide-ranging conversation at the Global Black Economic Forum. The court's newest justice and member of the liberal minority first leveled the charge last month in a remarkable solo dissent in the case Trump v Casa, which partially lifted nationwide injunctions against President Donald Trump's executive order to effectively end birthright citizenship. Jackson also wrote in her dissent that she has 'no doubt that executive lawlessness will flourish because of the decision' and that she predicts 'executive power will become completely uncontainable.' The unusually blunt and sobering assessment drew sharp criticism, including from her colleagues. Justice Amy Coney Barrett accused Jackson of a 'startling line of attack that is tethered neither to [precedent and the Constitution] nor, frankly, to any doctrine whatsoever.'

Clearly, Jackson isn't paying attention to the Court's rulings, because many of them have been 5-4, with some members of that nefarious 'conservative majority' ruling with the liberals.

Well, the last ruling was 8-1 with Jackson as the lone dissent, and it seems even Sotomayor is over her nonsense. — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) July 9, 2025

Clearly, Jackson is the outlier here.

Sadly, Justice Ketanji Brown not knowing the definition of "woman" poses an even greater existential threat to the rule of law, because if she can't define something as basic as that, can she be counted to have the reasoning ability to rule on anything?!? — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) July 9, 2025

Words mean things. Laws are written as they are for a reason.

Jackson doesn't care. Her feelings trump the rule of law and the Constitution.

She's the threat here.

By "conservative majority," do you mean every justice besides Ketanji Brown Jackson?



Even Sotomayor has taken her to task for her failure to accurately interpret statues. pic.twitter.com/CoGSxV2Av8 — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) July 9, 2025

This is so embarrassing.

She's 100% unqualified to be on SCOTUS. — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) July 9, 2025

Seriously.

True.

RX She got pimp slapped by Barrett and Sotomayor in their last two ‘decisions’.



KBJs opinions are invalid. https://t.co/mpuikjjzoR — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 9, 2025

If her fellow Justices don't listen to her, why should any of us?

Of course she did.

She's an activist who thinks she's the new Ginsburg. https://t.co/RZfP0vxmx8 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 8, 2025

She isn't fit to iron Ginsburg's collars.

KBJ is an existential threat to the IQ of the Court. https://t.co/tRNZraSL6S — Xavier James (@XavierJamesG) July 9, 2025

Where's the lie?

