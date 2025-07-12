Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen Found New People to Have Margaritas With (Illegals...
Ketanji Brown Jackson: 'I'm Not Afraid to Use My Voice' As She Ignores Jurisprudence and the Constitution

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 12, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was hired for one reason: she checked Joe Biden's DEI boxes. That's it.

That's not us saying it, that's Biden himself, who wanted to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court, regardless of whether or not she was qualified for the role.

Every day since, Jackson has lived up to Biden's expectations of her.

She doesn't understand SCOTUS, and sees herself as an activist instead of a jurist.

And for someone who just complained about people focusing on her talking, she also claims she's not afraid to use her voice.

WATCH:

You go, girl.

Or something.

Even Sotomayor called her out.

Or get mad when people point out you were specifically hired as part of DEI.

That would be awesome.

She went to the Kamala Harris School of Public Speaking.

She doesn't understand the Constitution, though.

Correct.

Sigh.

Oh, we guarantee you getting smacked down by her fellow Justices will only encourage her to be more vocal.

The Left sees judges as activists, and we're seeing what that looks like across the country.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

