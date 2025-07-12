Ketanji Brown Jackson: 'I'm Not Afraid to Use My Voice' As She Ignores Jurisprudence and the Constitution

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was hired for one reason: she checked Joe Biden's DEI boxes. That's it.

That's not us saying it, that's Biden himself, who wanted to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court, regardless of whether or not she was qualified for the role.

Every day since, Jackson has lived up to Biden's expectations of her.

She doesn't understand SCOTUS, and sees herself as an activist instead of a jurist.

And for someone who just complained about people focusing on her talking, she also claims she's not afraid to use her voice.

WATCH:

KBJ: “I’m not afraid to use my voice."



*Applause* pic.twitter.com/IetlBeZUoB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 12, 2025

You go, girl.

Or something.

She thinks she has something to add

The other justices, even the Leftists

Know

She does not — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) July 12, 2025

Even Sotomayor called her out.

The worst DEI hires are the ones that don't realize they're DEI hires 🙄 pic.twitter.com/oyyOoWDH51 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) July 12, 2025

Or get mad when people point out you were specifically hired as part of DEI.

I would be awesome if she'd use her voice less and exercise her brain more. — David Blackmon's Energy Absurdity (@EnergyAbsurdity) July 12, 2025

That would be awesome.

29 second word salad 🤦🏻‍♂️ — TP (@773tom79) July 12, 2025

She went to the Kamala Harris School of Public Speaking.

We dont care about your voice. We care what the Constitution says, not how you feel! https://t.co/9sAhcZt5py — Christopher McGovern (@fuzzymcgovern21) July 12, 2025

She doesn't understand the Constitution, though.

That is because she is an idiot and idiots don't like being reminded of that. https://t.co/zjYnWYX7iD — Matthew Whitticar (@mattnw42) July 12, 2025

Correct.

Welcome to lib America 2025; where it’s brave to be stupid. https://t.co/oU1o49uWRS — ChairmanOohMowMow (@ooh_mow) July 12, 2025

Sigh.

You’d think being slapped down by even Sotomayor and Kagan would’ve been enough to keep her mouth shut https://t.co/3ipEJxH9Gv — Jean Hall (@JeanBHall1979) July 12, 2025

Oh, we guarantee you getting smacked down by her fellow Justices will only encourage her to be more vocal.

Judges aren't supposed to be politicians. They supposed to uphold the law, not voice their opinions. https://t.co/tfFjJw4b1l — Robert Italia (@robert_italia) July 12, 2025

The Left sees judges as activists, and we're seeing what that looks like across the country.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.



