Columbia Journalism School Appoints Two Fired ‘Journalists’ for Its Inaugural Residency Program

Two fired activist ‘journalists’ are now the toast of the Columbia Journalism School. CNN’s Brian Stelter announced on Monday that Sharyn Alfonsi and Scott Pelley, both formerly of 60 Minutes, have been appointed ‘Journalists in Residence’ for the upcoming academic year. CJS celebrating the two CBS castoffs only shows how far the school has moved from actual journalism.

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Columbia Journalism School just announced that Sharyn Alfonsi and Scott Pelley "have been appointed Journalists in Residence for the 2026–27 academic year." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 3, 2026

School hires more leftist activists to propagandize to their students.

Not exactly breaking news — chris lowery (@Chris_Lowery77) August 3, 2026

More like activists in residence — TexPatriotGuy (@TexPatriotGuy) August 3, 2026

Exactly.

No serious journalism school would ever invite these two preening Democrat Party peacocks onto their campus. Of course, Stelter touts their ‘distinguished track records.’

"Their distinguished track records in investigative reporting highlight the amazing opportunity our students will have to learn from them, and we look forward to having Sharyn and Scott with us this year," @jelani9 said — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 3, 2026

LMAO - OF COURSE THEY WERE. What a further indictment on this institution. What a joke! pic.twitter.com/1IUMMOresT — John Lamerton (@BigSkyLamerton) August 3, 2026

There’s absolutely no hope of these ‘journalism’ schools abandoning their leftist activism and returning to actual journalism.

You'll recall that Alfonsi got caught lying about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Publix during COVID. That’s enough to disqualify her from being employed by any journalism school.

Both have a proven track record of being far left shills, but I’d expect nothing less from a journalism school. — Jen Psaki’s Right Nipple (@HoesephBiden) August 3, 2026

Didnt Alfonsi lie in a report about Ron DeSantis and Covid vaccines? — Derrick Smith (@1ImperialStout) August 3, 2026

Yes, and CJS apparently doesn’t care since the lying was in service to the Democrat Party.

Pelley and his fellow ‘journalists’ at CBS didn’t think they had to answer to their bosses. He and his enormous ego were shown the door. ‘News’ agencies treated him as a hero. He lapped it up, of course.

Haha….just what Columbia journalism majors need….a disgraced, fired Pelley to “mentor and educate” students on how to be entitled and lying POS — razr_sharp (@razr_sharp99) August 3, 2026

Will Pelley be instructing them on the fine art of removing eyeglasses for effect?



Can’t wait to see the syllabus for Pompous Posing 101. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) August 3, 2026

He’s going to use his ridiculous self-importance to fill those impressionistic kids’ heads with his activist nonsense.

Commenters say it’s obvious why these two were really chosen for the inaugural residency program. They’re going to do exactly what they were chosen for: create more leftist propagandists.

Those who can’t do ‘60 Minutes’ teach — GisermanGroup Gets YOU Noticed! (@Lougise) August 3, 2026

They have to reward the narrative pushers. Nobody is surprised by this. — Michael Watson (@watsonmd) August 3, 2026

Evergreen truth: There are few if any adverse consequences for being so wrong, so often, and in such highly visible ways when you’re in good standing within leftist monocultures of media, science and academia. There’s always another gig. Another free lunch. Prof and social cache. https://t.co/rgCTwTpDVd — Silence Dogood, Ph.D. (@Parrhesiaste62) August 3, 2026

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So they can teach the next generation of leftist propagandists like yourself. — Alex Holstein (@AlexPHolstein) August 3, 2026

Two pathetic failures put in place to create more Stelters. — Jack Doran Jr.🇺🇸 (@jackdoranjr) August 3, 2026

Don Lemon - coming soon — DonnieLonniganHasAJob (@easumt) August 3, 2026

Can’t wait to see Don Lemon’s ‘journalistic’ lectures on trampling Americans’ religious rights for the purpose of abolishing ICE. Let's not get ahead of ourselves; that's not until Pelley and Alfonsi finish their residency.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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