VIP
Oxford Union Debate on Islam Reportedly Cost £100,000 in Policing
That Absolute Coward Tony Fauci: Aaron Rodgers Nukes the COVID Gnome From Orbit
Denver City Council Debates Adding Slavery Acknowledgement to Meetings
Jeff Dye Discovers Comedy Is Not Pretty When Ugly Comedian Vandalized His Tesla
Man Has No Idea What’s in the DSA Platform, Doesn't Care, Voted for...
Madison Mayor Says Real Harm Is Being Done to Residents and Businesses, Proposes...
Politico Checks in on James Talarico After Attacks on His Masculinity by Seizing...
Francesca Hong’s Chief of Staff Has PTSD From All the Islamophobic Violence Following...
Corey Ruiz Autonomous Zone ‘Security’ Threatens Nick Sortor’s Life: 'There's a Whole Team...
Biden COVID Response Coordinator Tells Dana Bash He Now Believes a Lab Leak...
The Guardian: Sophie Cunningham Is Anti-Black
Tapper and Bash: CNN Meets Calls for Accountability From Fauci-Friendly Anchors With Dead...
One and Done? Rosie O’Donnell Confirms She’s Returning for ABC’s The View’s 30th...
COVID Fear Face-Off: CNN’s Dana Bash’s Drag-Out Debate With HHS' RFK Jr., in...

Columbia Journalism School Appoints Two Fired ‘Journalists’ for Its Inaugural Residency Program

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on August 04, 2026
Twitter

Two fired activist ‘journalists’ are now the toast of the Columbia Journalism School. CNN’s Brian Stelter announced on Monday that Sharyn Alfonsi and Scott Pelley, both formerly of 60 Minutes, have been appointed ‘Journalists in Residence’ for the upcoming academic year. CJS celebrating the two CBS castoffs only shows how far the school has moved from actual journalism.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Exactly.

No serious journalism school would ever invite these two preening Democrat Party peacocks onto their campus. Of course, Stelter touts their ‘distinguished track records.’

There’s absolutely no hope of these ‘journalism’ schools abandoning their leftist activism and returning to actual journalism.

You'll recall that Alfonsi got caught lying about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Publix during COVID. That’s enough to disqualify her from being employed by any journalism school.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Yes, and CJS apparently doesn’t care since the lying was in service to the Democrat Party.

Pelley and his fellow ‘journalists’ at CBS didn’t think they had to answer to their bosses. He and his enormous ego were shown the door. ‘News’ agencies treated him as a hero. He lapped it up, of course.

He’s going to use his ridiculous self-importance to fill those impressionistic kids’ heads with his activist nonsense.

Commenters say it’s obvious why these two were really chosen for the inaugural residency program. They’re going to do exactly what they were chosen for: create more leftist propagandists. 

Advertisement

Can’t wait to see Don Lemon’s ‘journalistic’ lectures on trampling Americans’ religious rights for the purpose of abolishing ICE. Let's not get ahead of ourselves; that's not until Pelley and Alfonsi finish their residency.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

60 MINUTES BRIAN STELTER CBS NEWS CNN COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY DEMOCRAT PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Jeff Dye Discovers Comedy Is Not Pretty When Ugly Comedian Vandalized His Tesla
Gordon K
That Absolute Coward Tony Fauci: Aaron Rodgers Nukes the COVID Gnome From Orbit
Eric V.
Man Has No Idea What’s in the DSA Platform, Doesn't Care, Voted for Mamdani for Free Buses
Brett T.
Denver City Council Debates Adding Slavery Acknowledgement to Meetings
Brett T.
Madison Mayor Says Real Harm Is Being Done to Residents and Businesses, Proposes Nothing
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement