Don Lemon Better Pray He Didn’t Violate Members’ Civil Rights While Disrupting Church Service Over ICE

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:15 AM on January 19, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

CNN castoff Don Lemon went into a Minneapolis church with other uninvited, unhinged pro-illegal alien leftists on Sunday. This happened during a worship service. You can read about that whole debacle here. Now Lemon is facing heat for participating with the crazy crowd and is claiming what he did was an ‘act of journalism.’ The Civil Rights Division is investigating the church invasion and his role in it.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Oopsie.

Lemon’s actions caught the eye of Harmeet Dhillon. She clearly sees him as the radical activist that he is, and not a genuine journalist.

We will have to wait.

After Lemon’s sacrilegious stunt, the sad podcaster laughably tried to blame President Donald Trump for Americans’ distrust of ‘journalists’ like him. (WATCH)

Lacking the human ability to self-reflect is something that afflicts all members of the legacy media.

It’s why ‘journalists’ can look in a mirror and not see that they are the problem.

Yeah, it’s Trump's fault that you guys were caught lying so badly that you lost all credibility.

— TheGhost (@RPGenie) January 18, 2026

Is ‘stup-evil’ a word? If not, it should be. It would come in handy when describing Lemon and his fellow activists who pose as journalists.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

CHRISTIANITY CIVIL RIGHTS CNN CONSERVATISM FIRST AMENDMENT ILLEGAL ALIEN

