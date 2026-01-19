Don Lemon Better Pray He Didn’t Violate Members’ Civil Rights While Disrupting Church Service Over ICE

CNN castoff Don Lemon went into a Minneapolis church with other uninvited, unhinged pro-illegal alien leftists on Sunday. This happened during a worship service. You can read about that whole debacle here. Now Lemon is facing heat for participating with the crazy crowd and is claiming what he did was an ‘act of journalism.’ The Civil Rights Division is investigating the church invasion and his role in it.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

BREAKING - Conservatives are now demanding Don Lemon and the leftist agitators who took over a Minneapolis church while people were worshipping be charged under the FACE Act, the same law the Biden administration used to jail nine pro-life activists. pic.twitter.com/HTm3jOw2ne — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 19, 2026

Oopsie.

Lemon’s actions caught the eye of Harmeet Dhillon. She clearly sees him as the radical activist that he is, and not a genuine journalist.

A house of worship is not a public forum for your protest! It is a space protected from exactly such acts by federal criminal and civil laws! Nor does the First Amendment protect your pseudo journalism of disrupting a prayer service.



You are on notice! https://t.co/5QASu6N4OE — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) January 19, 2026

Arrest Don lemon. Set an example. Immediately. — J (@JayTC53) January 19, 2026

She has to investigate him first. Investigations first, arrests second (if at all). — Some Guy🇺🇸 (@SomeFarker) January 19, 2026

We will have to wait.

After Lemon’s sacrilegious stunt, the sad podcaster laughably tried to blame President Donald Trump for Americans’ distrust of ‘journalists’ like him. (WATCH)

Shortly after cheering on his anti-ICE lunatic buddies for storming a church, former CNN anchor Don Lemon blames Trump for media losing trust with Americans.



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/z1VDSEEYV1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2026

Isn’t he still unemployed? Wonder why….. — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) January 18, 2026

Is he even relevant? What a joke. — Dany's Mom (@sjheitmeyer) January 18, 2026

Don Lemon’s self-awareness is zero. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 18, 2026

Lacking the human ability to self-reflect is something that afflicts all members of the legacy media.

It’s why ‘journalists’ can look in a mirror and not see that they are the problem.

Literally a 50 year decline in media trust but Lemon blames….Trump? pic.twitter.com/5ozbpNpspg — Grover Dill 🏴‍☠️ (@grover_lou) January 18, 2026

Yeah, it’s Trump's fault that you guys were caught lying so badly that you lost all credibility. — TheGhost (@RPGenie) January 18, 2026

I can never tell if he is evil or just stupid. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) January 18, 2026

Oh it is both, Penny. It is absolutely both. — Emperor Seal (@politicsof1357) January 18, 2026

Is ‘stup-evil’ a word? If not, it should be. It would come in handy when describing Lemon and his fellow activists who pose as journalists.

