John Fetterman Has a Question for Dems Who Now Condemn What Once Was a Top Priority

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania is one of the very few -- if not the only -- member of his party in Congress who stands behind President Trump's Operation Epic Fury.

Many other Dems have done big TDS-induced pivots.

About a week ago Chuck Schumer criticized Trump and Israel's strikes on Iran and the elimination of top Iranian regime leadership:

When I talked to Secretary Rubio, I implored him to be straight with Congress and the American people about the objectives of these strikes and what comes next. Iran must never be allowed to attain a nuclear weapon but the American people do not want another endless and costly… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 28, 2026

In June of last year, Schumer accused Trump of being weak on Iran:

If TACO Trump is already folding on Iran, the American people need to know about it.



No side deals. pic.twitter.com/T4gnekrGhT — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 2, 2025

"Lyin' Chuck" certainly got all the bases covered there!

Other Democrats have in the past spoken about the threat from Iran and the need to eliminate the regime. Which leads us to Fetterman's question for his fellow Democrats:

Why do Democrats now universally condemn what achieves a top, longstanding Democratic priority? pic.twitter.com/8L3v7iOdXT — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 7, 2026

The answer is fairly simple:

Because they have convinced themselves it’s necessary to oppose everything Trump does. Even the things he does that they agree with. https://t.co/iLXnea3v47 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 7, 2026

Trump Derangement Syndrome means automatically having to take the opposite side of any issue.

It’s called TDS. It’s to a clinical level at this point. — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) March 7, 2026

In short: Trump Derangement Syndrome. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 7, 2026

TDS has caused most Democrats to do a one-eighty on many issues, and not just on Iran:

My biggest question is:

Why do Pelosi and Schumer defend illegal immigration today after condemning it just a few short years ago? What (or who) forced them to change their minds? — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) March 7, 2026

All because "Trump bad." TDS is real.

*****

