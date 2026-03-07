John Fetterman Has a Question for Dems Who Now Condemn What Once Was a Top Priority

VIP
Doug P. | 10:23 AM on March 07, 2026
Twitter

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania is one of the very few -- if not the only -- member of his party in Congress who stands behind President Trump's Operation Epic Fury.

Many other Dems have done big TDS-induced pivots.

About a week ago Chuck Schumer criticized Trump and Israel's strikes on Iran and the elimination of top Iranian regime leadership: 

In June of last year, Schumer accused Trump of being weak on Iran: 

"Lyin' Chuck" certainly got all the bases covered there!

Other Democrats have in the past spoken about the threat from Iran and the need to eliminate the regime. Which leads us to Fetterman's question for his fellow Democrats: 

Bill Maher Quotes 'the Administration,' Adam Schiff Thinks He's Talking About Trump, Backfire Ensues
Doug P.
The answer is fairly simple: 

Trump Derangement Syndrome means automatically having to take the opposite side of any issue. 

TDS has caused most Democrats to do a one-eighty on many issues, and not just on Iran:

All because "Trump bad." TDS is real.

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all, while Democrats (except Fetterman) try to stop him.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

