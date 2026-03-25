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Gavin Newsom Discovers Zionism Overnight — Now Facing Fury From Hasan Piker and His Own Lefty Base

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 AM on March 25, 2026
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

Today is Wednesday and Gavin Newsom has decided he is a Zionist. Don't write that down though because he flip flops so much and he'll say something totally different tomorrow. If you don't like Gavin's opinion today, just be patient ... he'll have a new one soon.

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Oh, looky there! Hasan Piker, far left lunatic 'streamer' just returned from his propaganda tour in Cuba, is not happy with this remark at all. Hasan is going to do his best in this next election to ensure lots of lots of Jew haters are elected. 

This has the anti-Semites in a real tizzy!

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Apparently, the Democrats will demand any candidate actively hate Israel and the Jewish people in upcoming elections. 

It's probably the dyslexia.

The Left is eating each other.

He absolutely is a snake oil salesman. That much is true.

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They are big mad at Gavin with the Good Hair.

He's a weasel.

There it is!

Literally, Gavin before any interview.

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM ISRAEL

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