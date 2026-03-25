Gavin Newsom Discovers Zionism Overnight — Now Facing Fury From Hasan Piker and His Own Lefty Base

Today is Wednesday and Gavin Newsom has decided he is a Zionist. Don't write that down though because he flip flops so much and he'll say something totally different tomorrow. If you don't like Gavin's opinion today, just be patient ... he'll have a new one soon.

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Gavin Newsom confirms he is a Zionist.



He says he “reveres the State of Israel” and is “proud to support the State of Israel.”



He also says he regrets using the word apartheid to describe the current state of Israel and clarifies that he was only channeling Tom Friedman’s… pic.twitter.com/QhJKEfvsXp — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 24, 2026

remember the news cycle for the week that i said i wouldn't vote for gavin newsom? turns out it won't really be a problem anyway. https://t.co/EE2du2iz5h — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) March 25, 2026

Oh, looky there! Hasan Piker, far left lunatic 'streamer' just returned from his propaganda tour in Cuba, is not happy with this remark at all. Hasan is going to do his best in this next election to ensure lots of lots of Jew haters are elected.

i knew he'd immediately backtrack on calling Israel an apartheid state. He's a spineless worm https://t.co/1yKfEtrwba — Nathan J Robinson (@NathanJRobinson) March 24, 2026

This has the anti-Semites in a real tizzy!

Remember when people crashed out on Hasan because he said he wouldn’t vote for him..



You cannot trust these performative liberals https://t.co/GAUYSNnPkI — nyara (@nyaraVT) March 24, 2026

I hope Democrats vote against this. No support for Israel. No exceptions. https://t.co/HJjkRaOfhw — Kim Iversen 🇺🇸 (@KimIversenShow) March 24, 2026

Apparently, the Democrats will demand any candidate actively hate Israel and the Jewish people in upcoming elections.

"Everything I know about Israel I learned in a Tom Friedman article." https://t.co/Veyt0JfYlM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 25, 2026

It's probably the dyslexia.

I've been telling y'all he's a sociopathic freak with no morals and y'all said I wanted Republicans to win. https://t.co/xSGCULty1T — Steph 🌒🌕🌘 (@StephanieGailW) March 25, 2026

The Left is eating each other.

at this point there is a new example of this man changing his stance based on who he’s talking to every single day. he is the epitome of a snake oil salesman and exactly what is wrong with democrats. he absolutely cannot be the nominee https://t.co/vUtmLz1Mt1 — white woman w/ a yelp account (@blakeissweaty) March 24, 2026

He absolutely is a snake oil salesman. That much is true.

Again: would prefer to swallowing broken glass over voting for this man. https://t.co/jHr5N2wQDe — Jaz Hays (@JazHays) March 24, 2026

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They are big mad at Gavin with the Good Hair.

He flip flops more than john kerry — Patrick McRae (@patricksb4) March 24, 2026

His opinions change depending on whether there is a political advantage. — 🐾deborah🐾 (@dkcwillis) March 24, 2026

He's a weasel.

“In this context” being, now that I’m running for president — kristeschner (@KrisTeschner) March 24, 2026

There it is!

Good news, I guess, but Newsom changes his opinions like he changes clothes. — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) March 24, 2026

Let’s see which way the wind is blowing today…. pic.twitter.com/UEe1G2hrV7 — Dutchy (@serenityyynoww) March 24, 2026

Literally, Gavin before any interview.

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