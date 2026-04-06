Nate Silver Drops 2026 Engagement Chart — Then Gets Wrecked Over Communist Labeled...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Zoo Peeper: Victor Davis Hanson Hilariously Exposes Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s Elitist Views...
George Stephanopoulos: Trump’s Mail-In Voting EO Will ‘Subvert the Midterms, Sow Doubt Abo...
Stephen King Sweeps the Bad Timing Awards With an EPIC Fail About Trump's...
TMZ Chases Ghost: Trump's 'Health Crisis' Was Just Golf, Duty, and Leftist Wishcasting
NPR’s Outrageous Choice: Sympathy for Attacker’s Lebanese Town, Silence for Michigan Synag...
Where’s Navy? Bidens Push ‘Normal Family’ Easter Photo — But Still Erasing Hunter’s...
VIP
Florida's Republican Boom: Insurance Wins, Blue-State Warnings, and Why Dems Can't Compete
Theo Von’s Barron Trump Take Exposes Why We Should Ignore Entertainers on Politics
NBC's Kristen Welker Flat-Out Denies DHS Has a Head: Two Weeks After Mullin...
T. Becket Adams Nails the Moment: Europe Disappointed U.S. Actually Saved Its Pilot...
VIP
'You Are Special': Astronaut Victor Glover Delivers an Outstanding Easter Message From Art...
Tim Kaine's Plea to the 'Humanitarian' Iranian Military Ages Like a Jug Of...

Sen. Fetterman Calls Out Fellow Dems Embracing Radical Hasan Piker Who Said America Deserved 9/11

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on April 06, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

While some Never Trump figures like Tim Miller are encouraging the Democrats not to distance themselves from anti-Semite and bigot Hasan Piker, John Fetterman is not a fan. 

Advertisement

Fetterman isn't mincing any words.

It just goes to show how divorced from reality the Democrats are these days. 

It's stunning he's literally the only one.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

There certainly isn't anyone else standing up against people like Piker.

There are many people who want a return to normalcy. They long for more moderate politics. That no longer exists in the Democrat party outside of Fetterman. He's the only Democrat who slightly cares about the working class.

Advertisement

The American voter should have no interest in people who defend the 9/11 terrorism.

Conservatives and moderates must go vote.

They can't govern effectively because their overriding obsession is spite for Trump, not results for the American people. It's ridiculous.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY JOHN FETTERMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Nate Silver Drops 2026 Engagement Chart — Then Gets Wrecked Over Communist Labeled 'Right-Leaning'
justmindy
Zoo Peeper: Victor Davis Hanson Hilariously Exposes Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s Elitist Views of the South
Warren Squire
T. Becket Adams Nails the Moment: Europe Disappointed U.S. Actually Saved Its Pilot in Iran
justmindy
Stephen King Sweeps the Bad Timing Awards With an EPIC Fail About Trump's Situation Room
Grateful Calvin
George Stephanopoulos: Trump’s Mail-In Voting EO Will ‘Subvert the Midterms, Sow Doubt About the Results’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement