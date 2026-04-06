Sen. Fetterman Calls Out Fellow Dems Embracing Radical Hasan Piker Who Said America Deserved 9/11

While some Never Trump figures like Tim Miller are encouraging the Democrats not to distance themselves from anti-Semite and bigot Hasan Piker, John Fetterman is not a fan.

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Senator Fetterman just SHAMED members of his own party for supporting radical left-wing Islamist apologist Hasan Piker.



“This is the individual that just said recently that America deserved 9/11.”



He exposed how far some Democrats have gone in embracing anti-American voices.… pic.twitter.com/jNMW28aasH — Overton (@overton_news) April 5, 2026

Fetterman isn't mincing any words.

Still blows my mind that the dude almost died from a stroke but has more common sense than the entire rest of the democratic party combined https://t.co/XzLVOrf5x5 — pissNchips® (@LaysPissChips) April 6, 2026

It just goes to show how divorced from reality the Democrats are these days.

Fetterman continues to prioritizes what he sees as practical reality and moral clarity over strict party orthodoxy. Truly what a good Democrat should strive for. He seems to be the only good Democrat. https://t.co/8LuRQF1dGV — J L Fairchild 🇺🇸🇮🇱📟 (@J_L_Fairchild) April 6, 2026

It's stunning he's literally the only one.

Senator Fetterman is the only democrat with any brain function. He should consider going independent because the Democratic party is only going to get more extreme https://t.co/ZyeRKRitJ6 — Wendy (@Windyb1979) April 6, 2026

Fetterman seems to be one of the only Democrats left with an intact moral compass. https://t.co/stnd1FB7L2 — ((MRW))🇺🇸#🟦🇮🇱 (@marcyrw) April 6, 2026

There certainly isn't anyone else standing up against people like Piker.

So very many of us support the authenticity of where you stand & it's sad to see you cling to a party that NO LONGER EXISTS!

I'm not sure what we'd call them, but they've gutted your party like the vicious piranha they are https://t.co/gBLiB1lflo — BohemianMama (@bf30fe5f54a448b) April 6, 2026

There are many people who want a return to normalcy. They long for more moderate politics. That no longer exists in the Democrat party outside of Fetterman. He's the only Democrat who slightly cares about the working class.

Is Fetterman the only sane Democrat left? Appears so. https://t.co/aIBmlncAbT — WA Leg Watch (@360GOP) April 6, 2026

It would be amazing if Fetterman voted as reasonably as his sound bites. — Jay (@JayOnlyInWaves) April 6, 2026

The more I see in the news, it’s further confirmation many Democrats are no longer Pro America. @JohnFetterman is an exception to this and there could be others.



Anyone that sides with those who defend 9/11 should be blocked from holding any government office. — Steven_2026 ✝️ 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@AshGreninja2023) April 6, 2026

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The American voter should have no interest in people who defend the 9/11 terrorism.

And this is why Democrats will lose at the midterms. — diann (@phxgypsy) April 6, 2026

Conservatives and moderates must go vote.

He knows that the Democratic

party is filled with lunatics.

Either that or they will do anything,

no matter what, to spite Trump.

That still makes them lunatics. — Martha Cantrell (@MarthaC10209635) April 6, 2026

They can't govern effectively because their overriding obsession is spite for Trump, not results for the American people. It's ridiculous.

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