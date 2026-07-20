Don Lemon: MAGA Is the Modern-Day Nazi Party ‘Without the Holocaust and All That Stuff’

We're sorry, we don't know when this was shot or who Don Lemon is educating with his wisdom, but he says that no matter how many facts you present MAGA with, it doesn't convince them—they're not voting for the price of eggs — but for white supremacy. MAGA is the modern-day Nazi Party (there's one we haven't heard before) but without, you know, the Holocaust and all the stuff. The gay Lemon is forgetting about the trans genocide going on that we keep hearing about.

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Don Lemon: “MAGA is the closest thing to the modern version of the Nazi Party, without the Holocaust and all that stuff. That sort of mindset, that’s what MAGA is. They’re really not voting for the price of eggs. They’re voting for white supremacy” pic.twitter.com/pWQKL3MPHu — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 19, 2026

It's hilarious how former CNN host Lemon thinks he's been hitting anyone with facts.

Democrats just tried electing a Nazi in Maine. 🤪 — HeartlandGirl (@HeartlandRaised) July 20, 2026

Who is the audience for this insipid drivel? Leftists recovering from lobotomies in a Soviet hospital? An untalented gay black male ranting against white supremacy in front a mansion with an in-the-ground swimming pool. The irony is so rich it could choke a horse. — Robert Abalos (@ValidateVenture) July 19, 2026

As he is sitting by his in-ground pool and million dollar house. And his gay shoes. Lmao.



Can’t make this nonsense up. — Greg B (@digitaldink) July 20, 2026

This dude really lives in his own little sad victim world. — Eueie (@eueieP) July 19, 2026

if that was the case he would be face down in a ditch instead of sitting in a guarded gated backyard by a pool complaining — HouseLarry (@KenG691606) July 20, 2026

He’s a race baiting idiot — Shaney Boy (@ShaneyBoyzz) July 20, 2026

This is total BS💩coming from a fake news creator. MAGA people like myself only want to make our country great again. We want our country to remain a free Republic and Democrats are threatening our freedoms at this very moment. — Conservative Star (@Conserv57869874) July 20, 2026

That’s quite the little stupidity echo chamber they’ve got there! — Timothy Williams (@timiostheos) July 20, 2026

Yes, that's why we had record numbers of Black and Hispanic voters vote Republican in 2024, everyone is a White supremacist. I'm so sick of this dead, untrue narrative. — The Southern Belle Patriot (@DanielleA34203) July 20, 2026

I voted for Hitler, but all I got was Donald Trump 😞 — BWC Groyper (@UncHughAF) July 20, 2026

Imagine talking like this from your vacation home by the pool while being rich and in the top .01% — S. Ohh (@SamBK71) July 19, 2026

Being gay and black has really kept Lemon down in President Donald Trump's America.

Yet, Don Lemon and Democrats supported a guy in Maine who had a Nazi tattoo on his chest for 20 years. — Stewart Kahn (@StewartKahn) July 20, 2026

The Nazis teamed up with the Muslims to eliminate the Jews. Just like today's Democrats. — Bill Higginbotham (@MisterHigg55) July 20, 2026

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What does that even mean?



I suppose I should be insulted but I don’t even understand the correlation. I’m not German, I don’t hate Jews (the left does), I’m not violent (the left is), I don’t support mass murder.



Someone explain it to me like I’m 10. — LaFerny (@Mulachi1) July 19, 2026

MAGA are just like the Nazis, except for all of the Nazi stuff they did. That's our read.

Please show me a single MAGA policy which is white supremacy. — Antonio Graceffo (@Brooklynmonk) July 20, 2026

With so many Nazis running around, you'd think Lemon would be more careful about what he says.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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