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Don Lemon: MAGA Is the Modern-Day Nazi Party ‘Without the Holocaust and All That Stuff’

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 20, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

We're sorry, we don't know when this was shot or who Don Lemon is educating with his wisdom, but he says that no matter how many facts you present MAGA with, it doesn't convince them—they're not voting for the price of eggs — but for white supremacy. MAGA is the modern-day Nazi Party (there's one we haven't heard before) but without, you know, the Holocaust and all the stuff. The gay Lemon is forgetting about the trans genocide going on that we keep hearing about.

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It's hilarious how former CNN host Lemon thinks he's been hitting anyone with facts.

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Being gay and black has really kept Lemon down in President Donald Trump's America.

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MAGA are just like the Nazis, except for all of the Nazi stuff they did. That's our read.

With so many Nazis running around, you'd think Lemon would be more careful about what he says. 

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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ANTISEMITISM DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY

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