Harry Sisson Says MAGA Got Played as Grocery Prices Haven't Come Down

We don't know if Harry Sisson has been posting for free since noon on Monday, but he's back at it, calling President Donald Trump's inaugural speech "incredibly dark and destructive" and "absolutely disgraceful." This is going to be a rough four years for Sisson, although he might be able to grow facial hair by the end of Trump's term.

Sisson's theme seems to be that MAGA got played. A couple of weeks ago he claimed that MAGA supporters thought they were electing an anti-war president and then he immediately started making noises about "invading" Greenland. "You got PLAYED!"

Now we've been played again. Sisson pointed out that in the first six hours of Trump's presidency, the price of eggs and groceries hadn't gone down.

Hey MAGA:



• Egg prices haven’t gone down

• Grocery prices haven’t gone down

• Gas prices haven’t gone down

• Housing prices haven’t gone down



What happened??? Trump said this would happen immediately? You got played so badly. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 20, 2025

Why were prices so high to begin with, Harry?

Yes, MAGA was expecting all of the grocery stores and gas stations to lower their prices the minute Trump was sworn in.

You have gone down, a lot, probably. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 21, 2025

Were they high? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 20, 2025

Remember when Democrats were going on about how the president had no control over gas prices, and then when they fell a bit from their stratospheric peak, they all credited Joe Biden. We guess the "Putin price hike" was only temporary.

So you admit Biden drove inflation — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) January 20, 2025

Thank you for admitting that Trump inherited a bad economy from Biden. — Dillon Fillion (@DillonFillionIA) January 21, 2025

It’s going to be a long four years for you.



But thank you for recognizing the high prices under the Biden-Harris admin — Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) January 20, 2025

The sad part is you’re serious. — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) January 21, 2025

Thanks for acknowledging that prices were high! — Senator Carrot (@Pickuptruckdude) January 21, 2025

I’m sorry are you admitting the prices are out of control due to inflation during… checks notes…



The Biden presidency? — BlTCHEVAP0RATE (@BlTCHEVAP0RATE) January 21, 2025

They guy who celebrated 21% inflation is telling everyone else they got played. — Irwin M Fletcher, Esq. (@woodifitweretru) January 21, 2025

To be fair, we haven't noticed a change in grocery or gas prices since noon yesterday. However, the president — your president — has been awfully busy with other things, like signing executive orders reversing all of Biden's destructive policies. We think MAGA is pretty satisfied.

And prices will come down.

