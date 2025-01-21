Harry Sisson Says MAGA Got Played as Grocery Prices Haven't Come Down

Woke Bishop In 2020 Said We Need to Replace Trump
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on January 21, 2025
Twitter

We don't know if Harry Sisson has been posting for free since noon on Monday, but he's back at it, calling President Donald Trump's inaugural speech "incredibly dark and destructive" and "absolutely disgraceful." This is going to be a rough four years for Sisson, although he might be able to grow facial hair by the end of Trump's term.

Sisson's theme seems to be that MAGA got played. A couple of weeks ago he claimed that MAGA supporters thought they were electing an anti-war president and then he immediately started making noises about "invading" Greenland. "You got PLAYED!"

Now we've been played again. Sisson pointed out that in the first six hours of Trump's presidency, the price of eggs and groceries hadn't gone down. 

Why were prices so high to begin with, Harry?

Yes, MAGA was expecting all of the grocery stores and gas stations to lower their prices the minute Trump was sworn in.

Remember when Democrats were going on about how the president had no control over gas prices, and then when they fell a bit from their stratospheric peak, they all credited Joe Biden. We guess the "Putin price hike" was only temporary.

To be fair, we haven't noticed a change in grocery or gas prices since noon yesterday. However, the president — your president — has been awfully busy with other things, like signing executive orders reversing all of Biden's destructive policies. We think MAGA is pretty satisfied.

And prices will come down.

***

