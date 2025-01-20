'Sit Down and Color.' Harry Sisson Reacts to Trump Inauguration Speech and it Does NOT Go His Way

It's always a good day when this writer gets to bring you, Dear Readers, another Hairy Sissy ... we mean HARRY SISSON ... meltdown. Today is a doubly good day because Biden and Harris are officially OUT and Donald J. Trump was officially sworn in. Now we can all give a collective sigh of relief and enjoy the wailing and gnashing of teeth from the American left.

So let's dive right in!

This child has the memory capacity of a cheese grater.

We remember this speech and the spectacularly bad and tone-deaf optics that came from it. You can read all about this shamefully divisive speech here.

I used to like hobbits but not anymore https://t.co/9F3k7homHO — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 20, 2025

Ok, this writer just snort-laughed her beverage up her nose, and it stings.

You called us Nazis, persecuted and prosecuted this man. Attempted to end his life. F**k your unity. https://t.co/NRAEotH7BL — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 20, 2025

Pretty much.

Why would anyone want to unite with people like Harry? No thank you. https://t.co/vuV7Q38NJb — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 20, 2025

Go change your diaper and quiet down. The adults are speaking. https://t.co/ncYSSK0MDm — wiserX (@WiserMeany) January 20, 2025

We're not even sorry!

Trump should be more unifying like Biden.



"Equality and democracy are under assault!

MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic!



Threat to the very soul of this country!



This is inflammatory. It’s dangerous!" https://t.co/8qI7QSaWBj pic.twitter.com/HaXNQvZIFC — Renna (@RennaW) January 20, 2025

With rhetoric like that, is there really any wonder that there were TWO attempts on Trump's life?

So Biden is paying you for a full day today eh? When does your contract officially end? — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) January 20, 2025

Hopefully TODAY.

You must have been listening to a different speech. — I will resist (@gasmanlaypipe) January 20, 2025

Cope harder. — Stocking Mill Coffee (@smcroasters) January 20, 2025

Oh, rest assured, the 'copium' is flowing freely today!

Playing it fast and loose with the word 'man' there LOL

Get to the part where he pardoned his family. Oh wait… — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) January 20, 2025

Yeaaaaah, the Biden administration went and picked a whole dang field of whoopsie daisies on that one.

As if Biden promoted unity the last four years.



He went after political opponents, labeled school parents as domestic terrorists, put our country last for everything and shoved woke ideology down our throats.



Biden was a disgrace.



Sit down and color — Katherine R (@beachgalkar) January 20, 2025

In all fairness Harry trump could talk about unity and helping people and bringing people together and you would come on here with something to complain about. You are too young to be swallowed by politics . Get out and enjoy your life and stop worrying about things you can’t… — BlackCarTrent (@blackcartrent) January 20, 2025

This is completely true. Hell, Trump could've come out and said he's switching to the Democrat Party and embracing all their preferred policies, and the sycophants on the left would STILL hate him because 'TRUMP BAD'. It's a knee-jerk reaction at this point. These people have been straight up conditioned.

You must be watching a rerun of Biden’s speech….. — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) January 20, 2025

Yes, the infamous 'Red Speech' that we linked above.

Yes, can we please stop putting immature children at the forefront of politics and making their adolescent antics into a rallying cry?

Hopefully, this kind of thing will end with the Democrats since it was clearly a failed experiment.