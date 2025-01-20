'Sit Down and Color.' Harry Sisson Reacts to Trump Inauguration Speech and it Does NOT Go His Way

In a YUGE Inauguration Day Victory, Pete Hegseth Advances from Committee Towards Confirmat...
Laura W.  |  5:15 PM on January 20, 2025
Twitchy

It's always a good day when this writer gets to bring you, Dear Readers, another Hairy Sissy ... we mean HARRY SISSON ... meltdown. Today is a doubly good day because Biden and Harris are officially OUT and Donald J. Trump was officially sworn in. Now we can all give a collective sigh of relief and enjoy the wailing and gnashing of teeth from the American left.

So let's dive right in!

This child has the memory capacity of a cheese grater.

We remember this speech and the spectacularly bad and tone-deaf optics that came from it. You can read all about this shamefully divisive speech here

Ok, this writer just snort-laughed her beverage up her nose, and it stings.

Pretty much.

We're not even sorry!

With rhetoric like that, is there really any wonder that there were TWO attempts on Trump's life?

Hopefully TODAY.

Oh, rest assured, the 'copium' is flowing freely today!

Playing it fast and loose with the word 'man' there LOL

Yeaaaaah, the Biden administration went and picked a whole dang field of whoopsie daisies on that one.

This is completely true. Hell, Trump could've come out and said he's switching to the Democrat Party and embracing all their preferred policies, and the sycophants on the left would STILL hate him because 'TRUMP BAD'. It's a knee-jerk reaction at this point. These people have been straight up conditioned.

Yes, the infamous 'Red Speech' that we linked above.

Yes, can we please stop putting immature children at the forefront of politics and making their adolescent antics into a rallying cry?

Hopefully, this kind of thing will end with the Democrats since it was clearly a failed experiment.

