President Biden to Ask Whose Side You're On at State of the Union Address

Remember when Joe Biden said he was going to be the unity president? That was pretty funny. And then he gave his infamous "red speech" calling half the country "ultra-MAGA." That was the White House's talking point for a while there … drop in the phrase "ultra-MAGA" wherever he could.

Even though Biden says he's won the last five polls in a row, Democrats and the media are putting a lot of pressure on Biden's State of the Union address to prove he's as mentally agile as everyone in the White House insists he is. We've heard so far that he's going to address "corporate greed" and "shrinkflation," but the Daily Mail reports that he's going to ask Americans whose side they're on.

The Daily Mail reports:

The stark choices facing the U.S. will be the propulsive theme of Biden's third State of the Union speech, his advisers told NBC News. In his remarks, Biden will ask Americans if they want lower health care costs, democratic freedoms and to keep Ukraine from being swallowed up by Russian leader Vladimir Putin? Or do they want to side with drug company profits, tax breaks for the wealthy and Putin? The underlying argument will be that Biden is on the right side of these issues, as opposed to Trump.

What about the border? Is he going to ask Americans to choose whether they want millions more illegals crossing the border, or do they want the Republicans' "far-right" border policy?

And don't forget that if you don't stand for a blank checkbook for Ukraine for as long as it takes, you're siding with Putin.

Bringing us all together through loyalty oath. Cool. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 5, 2024

he called me the greatest threat to humanity so I'd say I'm on the opposite side pic.twitter.com/2djT1McIGr — Magic Man (@hellinoisdotcom) March 5, 2024

I hope he says those exact words.



Because he’s clearly NOT on the side of everyday Americans. — AmericanBadAss🇺🇸 (@Amer_icanbadass) March 5, 2024

Definitely not on the side of flying illegals into the US bypassing the border. — Retired (@_early_retired) March 5, 2024

He isn’t going to like the answers — KM@WhyNot (@kathrynleann27) March 5, 2024

That doesn't sound divisive at all. — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) March 5, 2024

That's assuming he can read the teleprompter this time — tastyramen (@tastyramen5) March 5, 2024

Ah yes, the great unifier — That one guy you met that one time (@hinchee_d) March 5, 2024

Is Biden really trying to do this?! While his team flies in illegal aliens at will? Desperate and pathetic. pic.twitter.com/TkUV1Vweoh — segmentum (@segmentum1) March 5, 2024

America will ask him the same question — Evan Hoffman (@EvanHoffman) March 5, 2024

Really really really really really really really really really really really really really really bad idea. — Brandon Webb (@WebbBh) March 5, 2024

So it's a campaign speech? Good to know. — QZ (@qz6784) March 5, 2024

More divisive rhetoric. — Ascended Sleeper (@SovereignBronze) March 5, 2024

Thus ends “I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify; who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States.” — Coriolanus Roombus Vacuumbus (@ctdonath) March 5, 2024

Biden's said explicitly that he's not on the "America first" side.

