President Biden to Ask Whose Side You're On at State of the Union Address

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on March 05, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Remember when Joe Biden said he was going to be the unity president? That was pretty funny. And then he gave his infamous "red speech" calling half the country "ultra-MAGA." That was the White House's talking point for a while there … drop in the phrase "ultra-MAGA" wherever he could.

Even though Biden says he's won the last five polls in a row, Democrats and the media are putting a lot of pressure on Biden's State of the Union address to prove he's as mentally agile as everyone in the White House insists he is. We've heard so far that he's going to address "corporate greed" and "shrinkflation," but the Daily Mail reports that he's going to ask Americans whose side they're on. 

The Daily Mail reports:

The stark choices facing the U.S. will be the propulsive theme of Biden's third State of the Union speech, his advisers told NBC News.

In his remarks, Biden will ask Americans if they want lower health care costs, democratic freedoms and to keep Ukraine from being swallowed up by Russian leader Vladimir Putin? Or do they want to side with drug company profits, tax breaks for the wealthy and Putin?

The underlying argument will be that Biden is on the right side of these issues, as opposed to Trump.

What about the border? Is he going to ask Americans to choose whether they want millions more illegals crossing the border, or do they want the Republicans' "far-right" border policy?

And don't forget that if you don't stand for a blank checkbook for Ukraine for as long as it takes, you're siding with Putin.

Biden's said explicitly that he's not on the "America first" side.

***

