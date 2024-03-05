President Biden Scolds Press for Not Reporting on All the Polls He’s Winning

The week kicked off with a shock to the system when a New York Times/Siena poll said that if the election were held today, Donald Trump would win with a 5-point margin. That must have hurt the New York Times to report. A day later, a Fox News poll said that if the election were held today, Trump would defeat President Joe Biden 49-47. These polls have got to be making the Biden campaign nervous.

A reporter asked Biden to comment on his poll numbers Tuesday, and the president scolded the press for not reporting on the last five polls that had him winning. Five in a row!

FULL VIDEO:



REPORTER: "What's your message to Democrats who are concerned about your poll numbers?"



BIDEN: "My poll numbers? The last five polls you guys don't report. I'm winning — five! Five in a row!" pic.twitter.com/Mz5gWQMRSA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 5, 2024

Once again, Biden has had to tell the press to their faces how they're letting him down by withholding all of the good news.

A lot of people in the replies are commenting on how much older Biden looks today than he did last week. The excitement of winning five polls in a row must have made his hair fall out.

We don't know which polls he's talking about, because obviously, the mainstream media have been suppressing the ones where he's winning. Nothing to worry about here.

