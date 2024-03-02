NY Times/Siena Poll About What Would Happen If the Election Were Held Today Has BAD News for Biden

Yes, sure, presidential elections are state-by-state matters and not a national issue (even though the pro-"popular vote" Dems would like to see it that way), but there's a new NY Times/Siena poll that has a lot of info that will not thrill the Biden campaign.

Notable, in addition to a five-point lead for Trump, is that Biden is down six points among Hispanic voters:

(NY Times/Siena poll) do you plan on voting for Biden/Trump?



Overall: 43/48

Men: 40/49

Women: 46/46

18-29 yr olds: 53/41

White: 40/53

Black: 66/23

Hispanic: 40/46

Other: 43/45

White w/ college: 55/40

White w/o: 29/62

Midwest: 39/55

Suburb: 46/44

Biden 2020: 83/10 pic.twitter.com/1BzoZbGnfo — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 2, 2024

Several eye-openers here, but especially the last one. If Biden loses one tenth of his 2020 supporters, that could be lights out for him. https://t.co/7JBAReh7qN — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 2, 2024

Mr. Trump is winning 97 percent of those who say they voted for him four years ago, and virtually none of his past supporters said they are casting a ballot for Mr. Biden. In contrast, Mr. Biden is winning only 83 percent of his 2020 voters, with 10 percent saying they now back… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 2, 2024

There's no way this isn't causing a panic at the DNC.

If this poll is even remotely true, this is absolutely devastating for Biden.



I mean, losing ten percent of his 2020 vote to Trump? You can’t come back from that. https://t.co/mcncAzK3P3 — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) March 2, 2024

The Left's attempts to dismiss this will be many:

🚨BREAKING: Much wailing and gnashing of teeth in The New York Times newsroom as its latest poll has Trump beating Biden by 5 points pic.twitter.com/BP44iceXyq — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) March 2, 2024

A lot of Democrats will take the bad news out on the New York Times:

NYT chases headlines while ignoring what’s happening. Trump consistently underperforms & Biden overperforms in primaries. In NH, Trump 7 pts worse poll v result. In SC -8 points & MI -10 points. Best predictor of elections = how voters vote. And they’re voting for Dems & Biden. — Jim Messina (@Messina2012) March 2, 2024

How well these kinds of takes age remains to be seen. How many Democrats will be calling for Michelle Obama to start warming up in the bullpen?

Clip n save https://t.co/mFFeJJgDzN — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) March 2, 2024

Stay tuned!

***

