NY Times/Siena Poll About What Would Happen If the Election Were Held Today Has BAD News for Biden

Doug P.  |  3:34 PM on March 02, 2024
Twitter

Yes, sure, presidential elections are state-by-state matters and not a national issue (even though the pro-"popular vote" Dems would like to see it that way), but there's a new NY Times/Siena poll that has a lot of info that will not thrill the Biden campaign.

Notable, in addition to a five-point lead for Trump, is that Biden is down six points among Hispanic voters: 

There's no way this isn't causing a panic at the DNC.

The Left's attempts to dismiss this will be many:

A lot of Democrats will take the bad news out on the New York Times:

How well these kinds of takes age remains to be seen. How many Democrats will be calling for Michelle Obama to start warming up in the bullpen?

Stay tuned!

*** 

