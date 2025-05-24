UK Police Arrest Jewish Protester for Placard Mocking Hezbollah

Bloomberg: SCOTUS Has 'Given' Trump the Authority to Fire the Head of any...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on May 24, 2025
AngieArtist

The United Kingdom is lost. We've lost track of how many posts we've done about the British police showing up at people's houses to arrest them over a Facebook post. As we recently reported, the wife of a Conservative councillor lost an appeal against her 31-month prison sentence for an online rant about migrants on the day of the Southport attacks, in which three girls under the age of 10 were stabbed to death by 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana at a Taylor Swift-themed dance camp.

Sky News reported that Lucy Connolly was arrested on August 6 last year after calling for "mass deportation now" in an X post, in which she also said hotels housing asylum seekers should be set on fire. "If that makes me racist so be it," she wrote. The British government is very protective of the feelings of its waves of "asylum seekers."

Now, a Jewish man has been arrested and charged for mocking the leader of Hezbollah by holding up a cartoon for three minutes. The placard depicted Lebanese terror chief, Hasan Nasrallah, with a pager and the words "beep, beep, beep".

The Telegraph has posted video of the Jewish man's questioning by police. "Do you think showing this image to persons protesting who are clearly pro-Hezbollah and anti-Israel, that by doing so would stir up racial hatred further than it is already?" asks the police officer.

The U.K. has already threatened to extradite Americans — in particular, Elon Musk — for stirring up racial hatred by posting about the Southport attack and the Pakistani grooming gangs.

Forbid someone would offend a person who's pro-Hezbollah.

They must be fuming over Benjamin Netanyahu giving President Donald Trump a gold pager as a gift.

***

