UK Police Arrest Jewish Protester for Placard Mocking Hezbollah

The United Kingdom is lost. We've lost track of how many posts we've done about the British police showing up at people's houses to arrest them over a Facebook post. As we recently reported, the wife of a Conservative councillor lost an appeal against her 31-month prison sentence for an online rant about migrants on the day of the Southport attacks, in which three girls under the age of 10 were stabbed to death by 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana at a Taylor Swift-themed dance camp.

Sky News reported that Lucy Connolly was arrested on August 6 last year after calling for "mass deportation now" in an X post, in which she also said hotels housing asylum seekers should be set on fire. "If that makes me racist so be it," she wrote. The British government is very protective of the feelings of its waves of "asylum seekers."

Now, a Jewish man has been arrested and charged for mocking the leader of Hezbollah by holding up a cartoon for three minutes. The placard depicted Lebanese terror chief, Hasan Nasrallah, with a pager and the words "beep, beep, beep".

Mustn't rile up the Islamist fifth column pic.twitter.com/dFGBpaKIQE — ryuge (@0ryuge) May 24, 2025

I thought I could no longer be shocked by the bias, wokery and imbecility of some of our coppers. But this is on another level.

Who is supposed to have been offended, for God's sake? Hezbollah terrorists?https://t.co/swBCib6Y3J pic.twitter.com/RY9ffthFo9 — Daniel Hannan (@DanielJHannan) May 23, 2025

The Telegraph has posted video of the Jewish man's questioning by police. "Do you think showing this image to persons protesting who are clearly pro-Hezbollah and anti-Israel, that by doing so would stir up racial hatred further than it is already?" asks the police officer.

The U.K. has already threatened to extradite Americans — in particular, Elon Musk — for stirring up racial hatred by posting about the Southport attack and the Pakistani grooming gangs.

I have to admit, it's quite alarming to see what the UK is turning into. This isn't the same country I visited in my youth over 20 years ago. — fellowcanadian (@fellowcanadian3) May 24, 2025

If you travelled back in time just 10 years and were presented with such stories/headlines from this decade, you’d dismiss them as being so outlandish as to be ridiculous. — Vladimir Putin (@VladPutin1) May 24, 2025

They don't want to set off a nationwide 'mutiny', so they crack down on the reasonable.



Many such cases. — Byronic Mac 😎 (@ByronicMac) May 23, 2025

Either the police are totally uneducated on the international politics and sensitivities; or they have been infiltrated by Islamists who have given them a one sided education.



I suspect a bit of both. — Lance Forman (@LanceForman) May 23, 2025

The lunatics are running the asylum. — fred (@fred38025746) May 24, 2025

Forbid someone would offend a person who's pro-Hezbollah.

It started at the top and trickled down. Too many woke graduate types with no experience of policing promoted to senior positions with a more ideological approach to the job. We've all seen them on the TV. — Clive 🇬🇧🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@clivohambo) May 24, 2025

So very racist of the police to think that Muslims would be offended by the mocking of a terrorist leader. They should arrest themselves. — Peter Schantz (@PeterSchantz2) May 23, 2025

It gets worse; the Met was angling for an "Incitement to racial hatred offence".



What race is Islam? Or even Israel for that matter. A pure category error. The cops are bloody stupid. — Alistair Morley (@AlistairMorley) May 24, 2025

They must be fuming over Benjamin Netanyahu giving President Donald Trump a gold pager as a gift.

