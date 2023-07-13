Jonathan Chait sneers at families still struggling to afford groceries in Joe Biden's booming economy

Community Notes comes for Hakeem Jeffries over his boast about Biden and Dems'...
Sarah D  |  11:10 AM on July 13, 2023

Yesterday, we told you about NBC News "dystopia beat" reporter Ben Collins melting down at Jonathan Chait because Chait specifically used Collins in a recent piece as an example of a journalist who is seemingly incapable of acknowledging that there might be more than one side to an argument. The furious Collins attempted to hit back at Chait by calling Chait a "country club weirdo" who frequents "cocktail parties." Next to someone like Collins, Chait looks downright reasonable.

But if you take Collins out of the picture and only Chait is left, Chait doesn't look nearly as reasonable. He even takes on some of those country club cocktail party weirdo tendencies. Because ultimately he's a reliably liberal journalist and writer and liberal journalists and writers are ultimately mostly reliably elitists who are woefully out of touch with regular Americans.

Case in point, Chait sharing a colleague's piece about the mystery of Joe Biden's continued unpopularity despite wages being up and the economy humming along nicely:

Chait then shared National Review's Noah Rothman's rebuttal to the piece:

And subsequently tweeted this decidedly upper-class twit remark:

Are we crazy, or does that sound exactly like something a country club weirdo would say?

Nice work if you can get it.

Oh, we remember. They're still laughing at that family of 11 for buying so much milk. And they're laughing at that family of 4 for buying paper towels and cereal.

Oh, he'll go off. He'll gladly go off. He'll go off like it's his job, because it basically is.

He knows where his 20-dollar-a-loaf artisan bread is buttered.

Sounds like a plan. Jonathan clearly either doesn't have to eat or money is no object for him.

***

