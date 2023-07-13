Jonathan Chait sneers at families still struggling to afford groceries in Joe Biden's booming economy

Yesterday, we told you about NBC News "dystopia beat" reporter Ben Collins melting down at Jonathan Chait because Chait specifically used Collins in a recent piece as an example of a journalist who is seemingly incapable of acknowledging that there might be more than one side to an argument. The furious Collins attempted to hit back at Chait by calling Chait a "country club weirdo" who frequents "cocktail parties." Next to someone like Collins, Chait looks downright reasonable.

But if you take Collins out of the picture and only Chait is left, Chait doesn't look nearly as reasonable. He even takes on some of those country club cocktail party weirdo tendencies. Because ultimately he's a reliably liberal journalist and writer and liberal journalists and writers are ultimately mostly reliably elitists who are woefully out of touch with regular Americans.

Case in point, Chait sharing a colleague's piece about the mystery of Joe Biden's continued unpopularity despite wages being up and the economy humming along nicely:

"Even after accounting for inflation, the real hourly wage in the U.S. is now nearly 2 percent higher than it was before the pandemic." @EricLevitz on the mystery of Biden's terrible approval ratings https://t.co/9jYfpZICvh — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) July 11, 2023

Chait then shared National Review's Noah Rothman's rebuttal to the piece:

in "rebuttal," @NoahCRothman argues that Biden's approval rating correctly reflects the high price of paper towels and cereal. He does not explain why these measures would outweigh a generalized increase in real wages. https://t.co/QQzhneiBIu pic.twitter.com/1ALXZvPKnM — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) July 12, 2023

And subsequently tweeted this decidedly upper-class twit remark:

but the paper towels https://t.co/cCm6qi7gys — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) July 12, 2023

Are we crazy, or does that sound exactly like something a country club weirdo would say?

When was the last time you went grocery shopping? — Mark Harrison (@UCS_Mark) July 12, 2023

Never, they get paid to write financial fairy tales for a living.https://t.co/qBPzXdpQpP — Lori (@LJT_is_me) July 12, 2023

Nice work if you can get it.

Remember when these guys laughed at a family of 11 for buying too much milk? https://t.co/lp3rQe67Rb — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 12, 2023

Oh, we remember. They're still laughing at that family of 11 for buying so much milk. And they're laughing at that family of 4 for buying paper towels and cereal.

A box of cereal at the local grocery store where I live is currently $7.49. (Not talking about Whole Foods!)



Dismissing this as no biggie is a sign you are totally out of touch with how much more expensive everything is. — Erika Sanzi (@esanzi) July 12, 2023

Ive seen $10 boxes of cereal but go off — marilyn maupin (@marilynmaupin) July 12, 2023

Oh, he'll go off. He'll gladly go off. He'll go off like it's his job, because it basically is.

Look at you, trying to trivialize average people’s economic concerns.



Good boy. Good Democrat. — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) July 12, 2023

He knows where his 20-dollar-a-loaf artisan bread is buttered.

That 1% isn’t going to go a long way offsetting the 6% increase in food



Maybe when we’ve had enough of this we’ll take your groceries? You seem to have no problem affording them — Cecil Brodes (@CecilBrodes) July 12, 2023

Sounds like a plan. Jonathan clearly either doesn't have to eat or money is no object for him.

"lol all the poor people!" — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) July 12, 2023

I guess "Let them eat cake." would be plagiarism. — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) July 12, 2023

***

