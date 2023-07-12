Ben Collins is incensed that 'country club weirdo' Jonathan Chait would suggest that he's a bit of a hack

Nina Turner may not understand how inflation works, but that's not stopping her...
Sarah D  |  12:39 PM on July 12, 2023
Brad Slager the Great and Powerful

There are relatively few people in the world of Real Journalism™ more incessantly annoying and obnoxious and insufferable than NBC News disinformation reporter Ben Collins. Just yesterday, we told you about how he claimed to fellow incessantly annoying and obnoxious and insufferable person Joy Reid that the Twitter files didn't prove censorship. Which is complete and utter BS, of course.

So during a recent rumble of sorts between Collins and Jonathan Chait, we couldn't help but root against Collins. Not because Chait isn't annoying and obnoxious and insufferable in his own way, because he most definitely is. But rather because Chait at least is not a total partisan moron. We definitely can't say that about Ben Collins. 

Anyway, let's get to that rumble, shall we? It began with Chait's piece "In Defense of Independent Journalism":

Collins got a special shout-out from Chait in the piece:

The same metaphor, not another inch, popped up in a memo NBC’s Ben Collins submitted to judges of the 2023 Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Television Political Journalism. Collins presented the struggle for truth in martial terms. “The people putting out the truth are under siege in the information war,” he wrote. The ingredients for victory in this war, he argued, are unity and willpower:

Triumphs of the truth are not accidents. They are times the American media — including and especially those outside of the disinformation beat — did not equivocate and did not give an inch to lies and the liars who tell them … But it takes unity, and not capitulation, in these moments. There is no meeting liars halfway, because the truth then becomes one-half lie. We must simply be louder, and clearer, with the truth.

The notion that there are times when a journalist’s job is to give an inch, because the other side has a point, did not receive even a nod from Collins in his memo. (That did not seem to bother the Cronkite Awards judges, who praised Collins for his “brilliant, brave work” that was “honest and necessary.”)

Collins didn't appreciate the gesture:

Why didn't you reach out to him, Jon???

OK, that actually seems like a very reasonable response. Doesn't appear that there was really any need for Chait to get Collins' comment on this particular thing.

"Don't come at me." We probably weren't supposed to laugh at that, but we did. And we still are.

OK, now we're laughing at Ben Collins accusing someone else of being an out-of-touch "country club weirdo." So we're laughing at two things at the same time.

Three things now! Do we hear four? You bet we do:

As if Ben Collins is a practitioner of humble introspection. This friggin' guy. Maybe if he actually looked inward for once, he'd see what the rest of us see: that he really is just a hypocritical elitist hack. You know, what he's accusing Jonathan Chait of being.

Who's pathetic, Ben?

Yeah, sorry. We're gonna have to agree with Chait's assessment. Ben's definitely the pathetic one in this particular scenario. As he is in so many scenarios.

Ben Collins is the worst on multiple fronts. The good thing about that is that we can regularly mine that for unintentional comedic gold.

Womp-womp.

Looks like Ben didn't do Rule No. 1. Pathetic!

***

