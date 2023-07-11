The Vaseline Twitter account is pretty 'A-GLAZE-ING' today and Twitter is here for...
NBC News' Ben Collins said the Twitter Files didn't prove censorship

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on July 11, 2023
Townhall Media

We still remember when all of the blue checks were saying their farewells and posting their Mastodon handles in anticipation of Elon Musk purchasing Twitter. And yet they're all still here. But wait! Meta has launched Threads, which is a safe space for liberals and has already proven ban-heavy.

MSNBC conspiracy theorist Joy Reid had on NBC News' Ben Collins to talk about Threads, which is positioned as a less political and less confrontational site than Twitter. During the discussion, Collins addressed the Twitter Files, which outlined in detail, with receipts, how the government wielded its influence over content. Collins says there was no censorship — it's just that your opinion was unpopular and no one wanted to read it.

So discussions about possible harmful side-effects from the COVID vaccine were just not something people wanted to listen to?

Those two prefer how things run over at NBC News and MSNBC, where they get to "censor" inconvenient material by deciding what to cover and what to ignore. Some serious journalists went through the Twitter Files in great detail, and Collins was not one of them.

