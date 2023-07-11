NBC News' Ben Collins said the Twitter Files didn't prove censorship

We still remember when all of the blue checks were saying their farewells and posting their Mastodon handles in anticipation of Elon Musk purchasing Twitter. And yet they're all still here. But wait! Meta has launched Threads, which is a safe space for liberals and has already proven ban-heavy.

MSNBC conspiracy theorist Joy Reid had on NBC News' Ben Collins to talk about Threads, which is positioned as a less political and less confrontational site than Twitter. During the discussion, Collins addressed the Twitter Files, which outlined in detail, with receipts, how the government wielded its influence over content. Collins says there was no censorship — it's just that your opinion was unpopular and no one wanted to read it.

NBC's Ben @oneunderscore__ Collins claims the Twitter Files didn't prove censorship! They're just unpopular, bro! "It turns out that maybe their opinions are just not something that people want to listen to. It's not censorship, it’s just – the way it is." pic.twitter.com/QJ3BJtrCTE — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) July 11, 2023

So discussions about possible harmful side-effects from the COVID vaccine were just not something people wanted to listen to?

Might we suggest the government take advantage of Community Notes, Ben? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 11, 2023

This world is full of conformist cowards and Ben’s one of them. — Small Fringe Shoshi 🚚🚛🚑🚒🚜💨 (@shoshido) July 11, 2023

Absurd.



I'm so sick of leftist spin and gaslighting. — Chinese Spy Balloon (@2021_account) July 11, 2023

This is insane. The fbi was directing twitter to censor tweets. That’s a thing that happened. Ben must be getting crazy kickbacks to lie on behalf of the state. — joey bag of donuts (@borkiluos) July 11, 2023

The Left is completely dishonest. They have absolutely no standards whatsoever for telling the truth. — Old & Improved - FJB (@NeverAcceptLeft) July 11, 2023

Really a pathetic excuse for a journalist, dude. — @pantermurphy94 (@pantermurphy94) July 11, 2023

Yes but Ben is a known jackass.

Nothing new here. — Daytripper20 (@Day_Tripper20) July 11, 2023

Those two prefer how things run over at NBC News and MSNBC, where they get to "censor" inconvenient material by deciding what to cover and what to ignore. Some serious journalists went through the Twitter Files in great detail, and Collins was not one of them.

